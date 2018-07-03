More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

MLS at Midweek: LA strikers firing at will

By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
Major League Soccer is laying claim to the Fourth of July, with the 2018 World Cup taken two days off before the quarterfinal round.

Beginning with Tuesday’s 9 p.m. ET match-up between red-hot Adama Diomande‘s LAFC and Houston, the league has a half-dozen midweek matches for your entertainment.

Here’s what to watch:

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo — 9 p.m. ET Tuesday

The first ever match-up between these sides has a lot of firepower, none more than ex-Hull City man Diomande. The 28-year-old Norwegian has an almost absurd seven goals in his first five matches, and LA has three-straight wins. The Dynamo can climb back into the West’s Top Six with a win.

Minnesota United vs. Toronto FC — 7 p.m. ET Wednesday

Both teams have watched their playoff hopes get slimmer and slimmer, and both have been awful on the road. The good news for the Loons is that they are Wednesday’s hosts.

FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United — 8 p.m. ET Wednesday

The home side has lost just once since an April 29 setback, while Atlanta has fallen just three times this season. Dallas is one of just five teams unbeaten at home this season — one of whom, DC United, has played just twice in their home city — but the Five Stripes have bucked the trend of MLS teams struggling on the road, falling just once on eight away days.

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders — 9 p.m. ET Wednesday

Once holders of a season left for dead, Anthony Hudson’s Rapids have taken seven points from their last three matches and can move to within a win of the Top Six with a win and help on the out-of-town scoreboard.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC — 10 p.m. ET Wednesday

Sporting lost for the first time since April 28 at the weekend, and stays on the road in a bid to bounce back against Mike Petke’s stubborn Rio Tinto bunch.

LA Galaxy vs. DC United — 10 p.m. ET Wednesday

Wayne Rooney won’t face off against former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the later is playing some fine football. Zlatan has six goals in his last four matches, finding form on the other side of the ocean from his Swedish World Cup compatriots.

Rooney looks to lead DC “on and off of the pitch”

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
Wayne Rooney knows DC United needs a lot of work to get back to into the playoff race, let alone its previous glory.

But the longtime Manchester United and England man thinks he’s the sort of guy who can fill the nets with goals and the Black-and-Red supporters with hope.

And with Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, and Yamil Asad, there’s reason for Rooney to think he can be the straw that stirs the proverbial drink.

From DCUnited.com:

“I think there is talent in the team, maybe with a little bit of guidance and a little bit of help, on and off of the pitch, I can help them and they can help me. So, I am looking forward to it — a new challenge, a new culture, a new league to play in and new teammates. I’m excited for the first game, I can’t wait to get started.”

There’s also reason to be hopeful that Rooney can lead young American stars Chris Durkin and Ian Harkes in the ways of professionalism (not that there are any signs Ben Olsen’s young men are missing it).

I’ve made it clear in my posts about Rooney that I’d be stunned to see him fail to make a positive on-field impact at DC, though whether that translates into enough wins to move the meter in 2018 remains to be seen.

But he thinks he’s found the right American city for him.

“I’ve been to places like L.A. and New York and it’s too hectic, it’s like London. For me, I never fancied going to live in London. I need my own space to get away from things when I need to, and Washington seemed to give me that opportunity to do that.”

Read his quote sheet here.

Croatia goalkeeper Subasic honors late friend at World Cup

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Associated PressJul 3, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
2018 World Cup

Ranking the World Cup quarterfinalists England's Southgate hails 'special night for every Englishman' Bracket, schedule for 2018 World Cup quarterfinals onward

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic has worn a shirt with the picture of former teammate Hrvoje Custic under his jersey for years, his way of honoring a close friend who died a decade ago.

Even talking about Custic during a time of pride and enjoyment, like Croatia being in the World Cup quarterfinals, makes Subasic emotional as he broke down in tears on Tuesday when asked about his friend.

“That’s what happens,” Subasic said through tears. “What happened to him you know the story. I don’t think from my side there is need for extra explanation on that question.”

Subasic’s name is on everyone’s lips back home in Croatia after his performance in the round of 16 win over Denmark, making three saves in the penalty shootout. That effort helped put Croatia into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.

Yet Custic is always on Subasic’s mind and under his jersey. While Subasic was getting praise after the Denmark performance, he was dedicating it to Custic, who died in 2008 after being injured during a game falling into a concrete wall near the sideline of a field. Custic died a few days after being injured.

Subasic has honored his friend since, and he’s also earned the respect of his teammates.

“He has a great positive energy about him and he’s always showing his emotion, including today,” Croatian defender Domagoj Vida said.

It’s been a wild few days for Subasic since his effort against Denmark, which included being asked about falling off of Vida’s shoulders during the celebration after the victory.

“He’s OK. Ready for the next game,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said with a bemused look.

But Subasic deserved to be celebrated – maybe without being dropped – for what he did in the shootout against Denmark. Most coaches are thrilled if a goalkeeper can stop one penalty attempt. Three is rare. Subasic was the first goalkeeper to stop three penalty attempts in a shootout since Portugal keeper Ricardo in 2006 against England.

The first save was likely his best when Subasic was able to get a piece of Christian Eriksen‘s strike and tip it off the post. It also set the tone for the rest of the attempts to come.

“Penalties are always a lottery. You don’t know what is going to happen. Sometimes you guess a side correctly. Sometimes a player doesn’t shoot that well. There are no rules, it can be a bad or a good day. It’s pretty much based on luck,” Dalic said. ” … But that is why Subasic is here to help us and save us when necessary and we are thankful to him for that.”

Subasic hasn’t received the same amount of attention as other goalkeepers in the tournament – many of whom are already back home. He wasn’t even the man of the match against Denmark, despite his penalty saves. That honor went to the other goalkeeper, Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel who deserved his own praise for stopping Luka Modric’s penalty attempt in extra time, then saving two more attempts in the shootout.

But perhaps Subasic is worthy of more praise and perhaps more attention from some of the bigger clubs in Europe. He’s been a stalwart for Monaco in France’s top division since arriving on the Mediterranean coast in 2012. He was part of the group that got Monaco promoted to Ligue 1 and eventually among the elite clubs in France’s top division, playing deep into the Champions League.

Two seasons ago, Subasic was named the goalkeeper of the year in Ligue 1. He’s allowed only one goal in the three matches he’s played in Russia, that coming in the opening moments against Denmark on a scramble in the penalty area.

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to contribute to the success of the team,” Subasic said. “Of course we are all leading really nice days, but in football it changes quite a bit. You’re up one day, you’re down the next one. But now we are enjoying the days here in Russia.”

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Ranking the World Cup quarterfinalists

AP Photo/Petr David Josek
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
The oddsmakers see Brazil as the favorites to win the World Cup, with France and England just behind them.

Does that sound right?

For Brazil, it’s likely a case of powerful performances, while perhaps England’s status comes from having a presumed easier path to the final (Sweden, then Croatia or Russia).

[ RECAP: England 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Colombia ]

The bettors have Belgium and Croatia next, followed by Uruguay, Russia, and Sweden.

We don’t see it quite that way, so let’s lay out the arguments for and against the final eight teams in Russia.

8. Russia — The hosts are on the better side of the bracket, and have proven stubborn to break down outside of the Uruguay tilt. Still, it’s hard to see them advancing much further in the tournament.

7. Sweden — Dogged defending is one thing, and three clean sheets in one tournament is no joke. The England-Sweden quarter is going to be a scrap.

6. England — Sure, the path is easier on the right side of the bracket. But England hasn’t scored outside of the penalty spot in two matches and is yet to keep a clean sheet. Sorry if we’re not 100 percent on board because the Three Lions finally won in penalty kicks. Gareth Southgate deserves a lot of credit for the English mentality, though, and that provides some hope.

5. France — The good: Exploded for four goals against Argentina after scoring just three across the entire group stage. The bad: Allowed three after allowing just one in the group stage. Paul Pogba looks excellent, and Samuel Umtiti is a force at the back. But even a win over Uruguay means an immediate test from Belgium or Brazil.

4. Uruguay — Has allowed exactly one goal in four tournaments matches, and Edinson Cavani has been fantastic in tandem with Luis Suarez. Atletico Madrid defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez have that club-and-country swagger. And for whatever it’s worth, Uruguay is unbeaten in five against France. The combined score line is 1-0.

3. Croatia — Dealing with the hosts in the quarterfinal may be trickier than England or Sweden in a presumed semifinal. Luka Modric looks 10 years younger than his 32 years, and Mario Mandzukic can change a game with the flick of his boot.

2. Belgium — It’d be difficult to bet against the Red Devils if they weren’t staring down Brazil in the quarters. Say what you will about going down 2-0 to Japan, but Belgium was undeterred and ruthless in tearing up Samurai Blue dreams in little more than 20 minutes.

  1. Brazil — Since Steven Zuber equalized in the 50th minute of Brazil’s opener versus Switzerland, Alisson Becker has conceded exactly zero goals over 310 minutes. All the wins were 2-0. Now if only Neymar could show a modicum of class instead of denigrating the game with stereotypical playacting.

England’s Southgate hails ‘special night for every Englishman’

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
England manager Gareth Southgate knows there were a lot of ways things could’ve gone sideways for his team in Tuesday’s World Cup Round of 16 defeat of Colombia.

[ RECAP: England 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Colombia ]

For one thing, there was the stoppage time equalizer that allowed Colombia back into the match on one of its few chances in the 1-1 match.

Then, there was the first 15 minutes of extra time, which was decidedly in the favor of Los Cafeteros.

[ MORE: Heroes Dier, Pickford react ]

But the key problem point, you see, was England’s fourth set of World Cup penalty kicks. The Three Lions had lost the first three, and Southgate himself had missed a PK for his country during EURO 1996.

Only Jordan Henderson missed his kick on Tuesday, as England won 4-3.

“Their resilience, the way that they played the whole game, it would’ve been an injustice had we lost. To then come back from the hammer blow right on the final whistle, we kept our shape, and we didn’t get drawn in to trying to win the game.

“We talked about not being bound by history, and it’s a special night for every Englishman because we’ve had so many difficult ones. I’m now thinking Sweden. We’ve got three games to prepare. We’re high as a kite but our record against Sweden is another one to put right.”

“I think they are growing in belief. They believe in all of our staff because so much work has gone into the project to get over the line.”

How far do you think England will go? Sweden is next, and a win would give them either Croatia or Russia in the semifinal.