AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Ranking the World Cup quarterfinalists

By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
The oddsmakers see Brazil as the favorites to win the World Cup, with France and England just behind them.

Does that sound right?

For Brazil, it’s likely a case of powerful performances, while perhaps England’s status comes from having a presumed easier path to the final (Sweden, then Croatia or Russia).

[ RECAP: England 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Colombia ]

The bettors have Belgium and Croatia next, followed by Uruguay, Russia, and Sweden.

We don’t see it quite that way, so let’s lay out the arguments for and against the final eight teams in Russia.

8. Russia — The hosts are on the better side of the bracket, and have proven stubborn to break down outside of the Uruguay tilt. Still, it’s hard to see them advancing much further in the tournament.

7. Sweden — Dogged defending is one thing, and three clean sheets in one tournament is no joke. The England-Sweden quarter is going to be a scrap.

6. England — Sure, the path is easier on the right side of the bracket. But England hasn’t scored outside of the penalty spot in two matches and is yet to keep a clean sheet. Sorry if we’re not 100 percent on board because the Three Lions finally won in penalty kicks. Gareth Southgate deserves a lot of credit for the English mentality, though, and that provides some hope.

5. France — The good: Exploded for four goals against Argentina after scoring just three across the entire group stage. The bad: Allowed three after allowing just one in the group stage. Paul Pogba looks excellent, and Samuel Umtiti is a force at the back. But even a win over Uruguay means an immediate test from Belgium or Brazil.

4. Uruguay — Has allowed exactly one goal in four tournaments matches, and Edinson Cavani has been fantastic in tandem with Luis Suarez. Atletico Madrid defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez have that club-and-country swagger. And for whatever it’s worth, Uruguay is unbeaten in five against France. The combined score line is 1-0.

3. Croatia — Dealing with the hosts in the quarterfinal may be trickier than England or Sweden in a presumed semifinal. Luka Modric looks 10 years younger than his 32 years, and Mario Mandzukic can change a game with the flick of his boot.

2. Belgium — It’d be difficult to bet against the Red Devils if they weren’t staring down Brazil in the quarters. Say what you will about going down 2-0 to Japan, but Belgium was undeterred and ruthless in tearing up Samurai Blue dreams in little more than 20 minutes.

  1. Brazil — Since Steven Zuber equalized in the 50th minute of Brazil’s opener versus Switzerland, Alisson Becker has conceded exactly zero goals over 310 minutes. All the wins were 2-0. Now if only Neymar could show a modicum of class instead of denigrating the game with stereotypical playacting.

Croatia goalkeeper Subasic honors late friend at World Cup

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Associated PressJul 3, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
2018 World Cup

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic has worn a shirt with the picture of former teammate Hrvoje Custic under his jersey for years, his way of honoring a close friend who died a decade ago.

Even talking about Custic during a time of pride and enjoyment, like Croatia being in the World Cup quarterfinals, makes Subasic emotional as he broke down in tears on Tuesday when asked about his friend.

“That’s what happens,” Subasic said through tears. “What happened to him you know the story. I don’t think from my side there is need for extra explanation on that question.”

Subasic’s name is on everyone’s lips back home in Croatia after his performance in the round of 16 win over Denmark, making three saves in the penalty shootout. That effort helped put Croatia into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.

Yet Custic is always on Subasic’s mind and under his jersey. While Subasic was getting praise after the Denmark performance, he was dedicating it to Custic, who died in 2008 after being injured during a game falling into a concrete wall near the sideline of a field. Custic died a few days after being injured.

Subasic has honored his friend since, and he’s also earned the respect of his teammates.

“He has a great positive energy about him and he’s always showing his emotion, including today,” Croatian defender Domagoj Vida said.

It’s been a wild few days for Subasic since his effort against Denmark, which included being asked about falling off of Vida’s shoulders during the celebration after the victory.

“He’s OK. Ready for the next game,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said with a bemused look.

But Subasic deserved to be celebrated – maybe without being dropped – for what he did in the shootout against Denmark. Most coaches are thrilled if a goalkeeper can stop one penalty attempt. Three is rare. Subasic was the first goalkeeper to stop three penalty attempts in a shootout since Portugal keeper Ricardo in 2006 against England.

The first save was likely his best when Subasic was able to get a piece of Christian Eriksen‘s strike and tip it off the post. It also set the tone for the rest of the attempts to come.

“Penalties are always a lottery. You don’t know what is going to happen. Sometimes you guess a side correctly. Sometimes a player doesn’t shoot that well. There are no rules, it can be a bad or a good day. It’s pretty much based on luck,” Dalic said. ” … But that is why Subasic is here to help us and save us when necessary and we are thankful to him for that.”

Subasic hasn’t received the same amount of attention as other goalkeepers in the tournament – many of whom are already back home. He wasn’t even the man of the match against Denmark, despite his penalty saves. That honor went to the other goalkeeper, Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel who deserved his own praise for stopping Luka Modric’s penalty attempt in extra time, then saving two more attempts in the shootout.

But perhaps Subasic is worthy of more praise and perhaps more attention from some of the bigger clubs in Europe. He’s been a stalwart for Monaco in France’s top division since arriving on the Mediterranean coast in 2012. He was part of the group that got Monaco promoted to Ligue 1 and eventually among the elite clubs in France’s top division, playing deep into the Champions League.

Two seasons ago, Subasic was named the goalkeeper of the year in Ligue 1. He’s allowed only one goal in the three matches he’s played in Russia, that coming in the opening moments against Denmark on a scramble in the penalty area.

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to contribute to the success of the team,” Subasic said. “Of course we are all leading really nice days, but in football it changes quite a bit. You’re up one day, you’re down the next one. But now we are enjoying the days here in Russia.”

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

England’s Southgate hails ‘special night for every Englishman’

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
England manager Gareth Southgate knows there were a lot of ways things could’ve gone sideways for his team in Tuesday’s World Cup Round of 16 defeat of Colombia.

[ RECAP: England 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Colombia ]

For one thing, there was the stoppage time equalizer that allowed Colombia back into the match on one of its few chances in the 1-1 match.

Then, there was the first 15 minutes of extra time, which was decidedly in the favor of Los Cafeteros.

[ MORE: Heroes Dier, Pickford react ]

But the key problem point, you see, was England’s fourth set of World Cup penalty kicks. The Three Lions had lost the first three, and Southgate himself had missed a PK for his country during EURO 1996.

Only Jordan Henderson missed his kick on Tuesday, as England won 4-3.

“Their resilience, the way that they played the whole game, it would’ve been an injustice had we lost. To then come back from the hammer blow right on the final whistle, we kept our shape, and we didn’t get drawn in to trying to win the game.

“We talked about not being bound by history, and it’s a special night for every Englishman because we’ve had so many difficult ones. I’m now thinking Sweden. We’ve got three games to prepare. We’re high as a kite but our record against Sweden is another one to put right.”

“I think they are growing in belief. They believe in all of our staff because so much work has gone into the project to get over the line.”

How far do you think England will go? Sweden is next, and a win would give them either Croatia or Russia in the semifinal.

Bracket, schedule for 2018 World Cup quarterfinals onward

AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Do we really need to take two days away from this tournament?!?

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The Russian World Cup is turning out to be a beauty, with more studs than duds on the docket.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Whether the tournament can keep that up is another story.

The most provocative fixture on the schedule sees Brazil take on Belgium in France, as the Red Devils hope to be the nation that finds a way to break down a terrific Brazilian attack.

Meanwhile, Uruguay will hope to keep up its steady defense in the face of French pressure, while England and Sweden square off for the right to face the winner of hosts Russia versus dark horse darlings Croatia.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday: Uruguay v France – Nizhny Novgorod 10 a.m. ET (Match 57)
Friday: Brazil v Belgium – Kazan 2 p.m. ET (Match 58)
Saturday: Sweden v England – Samara 10 a.m. ET (Match 60)
Saturday: Russia v Croatia – Sochi 2 p.m. ET (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 – St Petersburg 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki) 2 p.m.

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10 a.m.

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11 a.m.

England PK heroes Dier, Pickford react to win

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
With all the eyes in England watching him, Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty kick to send the Three Lions to the World Cup quarterfinals.

[ RECAP: England 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Colombia ]

A non-descript match in terms of attack for most of the game — there were plenty of fouls — a Harry Kane penalty kick was the only goal until Colombia struck via a Yerry Mina header in second half stoppage time.

At that point, England predictably was rattled but battled to survive extra time and reach its old nemesis: penalty kicks. After Jordan Henderson was saved by David Ospina and Manuel Uribe hit the cross bar, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s effort to set the stage for Dier.

He didn’t miss.

“To get knocked down like we did is difficult to come back from it,” Dier said, according to the BBC. “We knew what we had to do and we stayed calm. We never panicked. We were ready for that.”

Here are more of his thoughts, as aired on FOX:

“It was a nervous one. I’ve never really been in a situation like that before but I felt like I had to score after missing the header I missed at the end there so I’m just thankful I scored that one.

“(Jordan Pickford) is a fantastic goalkeeper, has a fantastic attitude, and deserves everything. He’s been brilliant in training and taken it into the game.”

And here’s Pickford:

“I did all my research on them for starters. We had a fair feeling. Falcao’s the only one who really didn’t go his way. I’ve got power and agility. I don’t care if I’m not the biggest keeper but I’ve got that power and agility around the goal. It’s about being there in the moment and making the save and I was.”

The buzz after the match is that England has exorcised its penalty kick demons, having lost its first three World Cup penalty shootouts. If the Three Lions don’t win it all — and the bracket is clear for a run at it — at least perhaps that will be the enduring memory of the tournament.