Report: USMNT’s Matthew Olosunde could make MLS return

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
A promising U.S. Men’s National Team defender could be making his way back to Major League Soccer.

The Athletic’s Kristian Dyer is reporting that Manchester United and USMNT outside back Matthew Olosunde could return to MLS this summer with the New York Red Bulls — the club with which he represented at the youth level prior to moving to England.

If a deal is struck to bring the 20-year-old back stateside, Olosunde could re-join the Red Bulls this summer.

Pro Soccer Talk has also learned that several English Championship and League One sides have expressed interest in Olosunde on a potential loan deal next season.

Olosunde earned his first cap with the USMNT back in May in a 3-0 win over Bolivia, after having previously represented the U.S. at the Under-17 and U-20 youth levels.

Forsberg strike gives Sweden quarterfinals spot

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The Swedes back in a quarterfinal for the first time in over 24 years, and they can thank one of their young stars for the opportunity.

Sweden knocked off Switzerland, 1-0, on Tuesday behind a second-half strike from Emil Forsberg.

The Red Bull Leipzig midfielder helped give Sweden the lead in the 66th minute, after a clever run through the center of the box for his first-career World Cup goal.

Forsberg then blasted a low shot towards the center of the goal that was deflected into the net by defender Manuel Akanji.

The Swedes had a number of quality chances in the opening half hour, however, shots from Marcus Berg and the Swedish attack weren’t enough to break past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Xherdan Shaqiri and his side managed to find a few opportunities of their own towards the latter portion of the first half, but most were relatively tame.

Forsberg made a brilliant defensive play in the 79th minute to keep the Swiss off the scoreboard, and cleared a header off the line from a corner kick.

Meanwhile, second-half substitute Haris Seferović tested Sweden keeper Robin Olsen in the final moments with a strong header, but Olsen was up for the task and held the ball.

Swiss defender Michael Lang was sent off in stoppage time after taking down Martin Olsson on the edge of the penalty area during a counterattack that had Sweden in on goal.

Sweden will now move on to face either Colombia or England in the quarterfinals on July 7.

Report: Riyad Mahrez closing in on Man City move

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA has the Golden State Warriors, and the Premier League could be seeing a superteam of its own growing before its very eyes.

Fresh off the PL title last season, Manchester City is on the brink of adding another star attacker in 2018/19, with a Leicester City man their target.

Sky Sports is reporting that Pep Guardiola and the Citizens are nearing a move for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

The 26-year-old is expected to have medical with the club this week, prompting the completion of a $79 million transfer fee.

In five seasons with the Foxes, Mahrez tallied 48 goals in all competitions, including an 18-goal campaign in 2015/16 — which saw Leicester capture their first PL title in club history.

The Algeria international would become the latest star to join an already-loaded Citizen attack, which features Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane.

World Cup, Day 19 – Sweden v Switzerland, England v Colombia

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Round of 16 comes to a close on Tuesday, but first, two more nations will round out the quarterfinals field.

A pair of European surprises kick off the day’s action in Saint Petersburg, while the Three Lions meet a South American powerhouse that is seeking its second quarterfinals appearance in World Cup history.

Sweden and Switzerland will meet earlier in the day, as the former aims to carry its rich World Cup history through its current squad.

The Swiss haven’t reached the quarterfinal phase since 1954, giving Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri something significant to shoot for.

Meanwhile, England hopes to see itself into the final eight, after finishing runners’ up in Group G to Belgium.

Gareth Southgate‘s decision to rest many of his stars in that match will be an intriguing talking point on Tuesday, but the extended layoff should benefit the Three Lions.

2018 World Cup schedule – Tuesday, July 3

Round of 16

Sweden vs. Switzerland, Saint Petersburg — 10 a.m ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Colombia vs. England, Moscow — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

Brazil fan who is deaf, blind follows World Cup with help

Associated PressJul 3, 2018, 7:17 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Like fans all over soccer-mad Brazil, Carlos Junior followed every move the national team made on the field Monday in its 2-0 victory over Mexico.

He wiped his brow every time Mexico closed in but failed to score. He banged the table or a drum when Brazil took a shot and missed. And he jumped up and down and hugged friends when Neymar finally put the ball in the net in the 51st minute.

But Junior did not watch or listen to the game the way most Brazilians did. Instead, the 31-year-old massage therapist who is deaf and blind experienced the match with the help of interpreters using touch communication and a model soccer field to recount the passes, goals and fouls of the national team.

Junior’s love of soccer and his way of following the World Cup moved many in Latin America’s largest nation after a friend posted a video of him keeping up with Brazil’s group game against Costa Rica. The video caught the attention of national and international media and has been shared and seen by millions online.

“The moment you do this, you show that a deaf and blind person is the same as any other person,” Junior, who communicates with tactile sign language, said of the video and its wide viewership.

On Monday, Junior and a handful of other people with sight and hearing losses gathered at a cultural center in Sao Paulo to follow the game with the help of interpreters.

Junior has followed soccer for as long as he can remember. He has Usher syndrome, which causes hearing and vision problems. While born deaf, he was able to see as a child and even played goalkeeper on a team for deaf youth. At 14, his vision began to deteriorate, and he was fully blind by 23. He continued to cheer for his beloved Sao Paulo with the help of his father.

“Before my dad would take my hand and say, `Ehh! Look there! A goal! A goal!’ But information was missing,” Junior said. “I wanted to know if the ball hit the crossbar, what side was it on, the right side or the left side.”

It was then that Helio Fonseca de Araujo, who is a sign language interpreter, proposed the idea of using a model field. De Araujo had seen Maria Stella Nunes speak once about the field she built for her husband, who is deaf and has low vision and had asked for the model. Nunes interpreted Monday’s game for her husband, Carlos Roberto Lopes Nunes, at the same cultural center where Junior followed the game.

Araujo then improved upon the original idea, building a bigger field and adding in the idea of using a second interpreter to give even more game information in real time.

The system they have developed is this: Junior places his hands on the interpreter’s. One hand represents the ball, the other the player who has possession. The interpreter moves his hands around the model field to indicate the action. Meanwhile, another interpreter draws on Junior’s back, communicating which team and even which player (by tracing the player’s number) has the ball. Through his haptic, or touch, communication, the interpreter can also note fouls, yellow or red cards, blocks and saves.

During the regular season, Junior often makes do by following games via text summaries posted online that a device translates into Braille for him. But for major games, he calls on de Araujo and others like him. The technique is so good that Junior even knew in previous games when Neymar fell down, or when Brazil coach Tite hurt himself while celebrating the team’s win over Costa Rica.

“Even though they (deaf and blind people) don’t have access to lots of information, that doesn’t hinder their lives,” de Araujo said. “If society adapts to them, they can live normally.”

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup