Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus?

A move back to the Premier League or even France seemed in the cards for one of the world’s biggest stars, but could it be Serie A that attracts a Portuguese international?

Various outlets are reporting that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to move to Italian giants Juventus — who have finished atop Serie A in each of the last seven seasons.

The story was first reported by Spanish television show Jugones on Tuesday.

Juve is reportedly willing to pay upwards of $115 million for the Portugal international, which would be the third-richest transfer in soccer history.

Neymar and Paul Pogba‘s moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively, are the only transactions that commanded more money.

Ronaldo, 33, has been rumored with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu since Madrid’s latest UEFA Champions League triumph over Liverpool in May.

The news comes after Real president Florentino Perez had previously been adamant that a Ronaldo move was nearly out of the question.

The veteran attacker is believed to have a release clause of over $1.1 billion at Real, however, if reports indicate an accurate amount that Juve is going to pay, Madrid will receive roughly one-tenth of that price.

Ronaldo and his Portugal national team were recently eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.