Getty Images

Beckham’s latest Miami stadium plan targets golf course

Associated PressJul 4, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) David Beckham’s latest soccer plan for Miami might be decided by the city’s voters.

His target: a golf course.

Beckham is scheduled to appear before the Miami city commission next week as he and his partners aim to move closer to picking a stadium location for their Major League Soccer franchise. The Beckham group’s latest proposal calls for a 28,000-seat stadium on the site of what is now the Melreese Country Club, a public golf course owned by the city that sits near Miami International Airport.

If commissioners approve, voters would decide on Nov. 6 whether to change the city’s charter and allow what would be a no-bid deal to lease 73 acres at the Melreese site to the group. The deal Beckham is proposing calls for the city to collect nearly $140 million in rent payments over 39 years, a rate of roughly $3.5 million annually.

Beckham’s group would pay an additional $20 million over 30 years to help fund a planned 58-acre park on the site.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star and business partner Jorge Mas are listed on the city’s agenda for the July 12 meeting, described as scheduled to make a “personal appearance” and “special presentation.” They will ask commissioners to put the measure before voters, though it’s certain that not everyone at the meeting will be supporting the idea.

Petitions are circulating to save the course, where Tiger Woods has appeared for clinics in the past. Longtime LPGA star Cristie Kerr, a Miami native, has voiced opposition to the Melreese plan in recent months, as has fellow Miami native pro Erik Compton.

“Please help protect this beautiful green space, this public golf course and this home to amazing youth programs,” Compton wrote on Twitter .

Beckham’s group also wants to bring a massive technology park to the site, as well as an underground parking facility, public soccer fields, 500 new hotel rooms, a conference center, retail stores, restaurants and more. The Beckham franchise, when it gets going, will also bring a training center and an academy focused on developing local players to the Miami area.

The stadium-location quest is just the latest drawn-out chapter in Beckham’s five-years-and-counting marathon to bring MLS back to Miami. The Miami Fusion played from 1998-2001, folding because of poor attendance.

Beckham and MLS announced in January that the franchise would be coming to Miami, but nearly every detail about the club remains unclear. There’s no definitive start date – 2020 has been mentioned repeatedly, even though no new stadium could possibly be ready by then – as well as no team name, no logo, no colors, no coaching staff and no front-office personnel.

More than a year ago, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved a deal to sell Beckham nearly three acres of county land for $9 million with the belief that it would be the last parcel he needed for a stadium site in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. But that site was never the preferred choice for Beckham and his group anyway, with the original hope being to build on the waterfront near the Port of Miami.

The Overtown site now seems all but doomed, though it’s unclear what would happen if city commissioners or voters block the latest Beckham plan.

Former Fulham captain Parker returns as first team coach

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Scott Parker is returning to the club where he finished his career.

With Fulham back in the Premier League, Parker has made the jump from another former club, Tottenham, to become Fulham’s new first team coach, working with manager Slavisa Jokanivic.

“I’m delighted to join the Club this week and look forward to working with Slaviša once again, as well as with the rest of the coaching staff and players,” Parker said in a statement.

“I would like to thank everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for their support and encouragement at the very start of my coaching career with the Under-18s throughout last season, in particular John McDermott for his guidance and ongoing support. I’m looking forward now to the next step up, coaching the First Team at Fulham. I have first-hand knowledge of the quality and ambition at the Club since I was a player here, with tremendous work carried out by staff within the First Team set up and across all Academy age groups.

“I’m looking forward to getting started right away in preparation for the Premier League campaign.”

Parker spent 2013 through 2017 with Fulham, though he was with the club as it was relegated into the Championship. Parker also previously played with Spurs, Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea, Norwich (loan) and his boyhood club Charlton, where he made his professional debut.

Parker, 37, is one of a number of former England internationals who played in the 1990s and 2000s that are going into the coaching ranks, including Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, and Michael Carrick.

Although it may be better for them to work with the youth squads (like Parker did this past year), it is still a good sign for England’s future pool of managers that some of the former best and brightest players are staying in the game as coaches.

Report: Juventus offers $116 million for Ronaldo

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Could Cristiano Ronaldo have really played his final game for Real Madrid?

According to the BBC, Real Madrid are mulling a mind-blowing $116 million offer from Juventus for Ronaldo. Other reports, from both Italy and Spain, have stated Juventus will offer the Portugal star a four-year contract worth $35 million per season. It’s unclear whether this number is before or after taxes, but it would still make Ronaldo by far the highest-paid player on the club, with Gonzalo Higuain making just under $9 million per season after tax.

While the move is eye-popping for so many reasons, it could also make a little bit of sense.

For the third-consecutive year, after winning the UEFA Champions League final, Ronaldo has complained about his current contract, and hinted he’d be willing to leave for a better deal. The one from Juventus would certainly be as much if not more than Ronaldo makes now.

In addition, he’d be joining a club that’s another regular in the Champions League knockout stages, which would keep Ronaldo’s chances of winning an incredible fourth-straight UCL title alive.

Third, Italy’s Serie A is played at a slower pace and isn’t as talented across the board as La Liga is, meaning the 33-year-old Ronaldo can conserve more energy for the crucial Champions League matches.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time leader in goals with 451 and is arguably the greatest player in the club’s history, so it would be hard to see Real Madrid selling him. But for $116 million, which is more than I’m sure they presumed they could get for him on the open market, it may be enough to turn their heads.

Real Madrid denies offer to sign Mbappe from PSG

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 4, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has denied reaching an agreement to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish club released a statement Wednesday calling reports of an agreement between Madrid and PSG “completely false.”

Madrid says it “has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned.”

The denial comes two days after Madrid dismissed a report that it had offered to buy Neymar from PSG for a world record transfer of 310 million euros ($360 million).

It said the report by Spanish public broadcaster TVE was “absolutely untrue.”

PSG is under pressure from UEFA to raise cash from selling players. The French club needs to comply with “Financial Fair Play” rules which monitor overspending on transfers and wages.

PSG spent a record 222 million euros ($260 million) last year to buy Neymar from Barcelona.

UEFA warned the French champions three weeks ago they will “remain under close scrutiny” when they submit accounts for the financial year, which ended last Saturday.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final that he may leave the Spanish club. He has not talked about his club future since joining Portugal for the World Cup.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

“At Last” “Yes, we can” England praised in UK newspapers

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
1 Comment

After years of World Cup disappointments, England fans finally have reason to be excited.

The Three Lions shocked many with a victory over Colombia in a penalty kick shootout as Harry Kane, Eric Dier and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played the heroes.

England’s qualification to the quarterfinals marks the first time the Three Lions have made it to this stage since 2006, when they lost to Portugal in…you guessed it. Penalty kicks. England will now face Sweden in the next round.

Here’s how the newspapers across the United Kingdom reacted to England’s win:

