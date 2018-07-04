More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Former Fulham captain Parker returns as first team coach

By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Scott Parker is returning to the club where he finished his career.

With Fulham back in the Premier League, Parker has made the jump from another former club, Tottenham, to become Fulham’s new first team coach, working with manager Slavisa Jokanivic.

“I’m delighted to join the Club this week and look forward to working with Slaviša once again, as well as with the rest of the coaching staff and players,” Parker said in a statement.

“I would like to thank everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for their support and encouragement at the very start of my coaching career with the Under-18s throughout last season, in particular John McDermott for his guidance and ongoing support. I’m looking forward now to the next step up, coaching the First Team at Fulham. I have first-hand knowledge of the quality and ambition at the Club since I was a player here, with tremendous work carried out by staff within the First Team set up and across all Academy age groups.

“I’m looking forward to getting started right away in preparation for the Premier League campaign.”

Parker spent 2013 through 2017 with Fulham, though he was with the club as it was relegated into the Championship. Parker also previously played with Spurs, Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea, Norwich (loan) and his boyhood club Charlton, where he made his professional debut.

Parker, 37, is one of a number of former England internationals who played in the 1990s and 2000s that are going into the coaching ranks, including Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, and Michael Carrick.

Although it may be better for them to work with the youth squads (like Parker did this past year), it is still a good sign for England’s future pool of managers that some of the former best and brightest players are staying in the game as coaches.

Report: Juventus offers $116 million for Ronaldo

By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Could Cristiano Ronaldo have really played his final game for Real Madrid?

According to the BBC, Real Madrid are mulling a mind-blowing $116 million offer from Juventus for Ronaldo. Other reports, from both Italy and Spain, have stated Juventus will offer the Portugal star a four-year contract worth $35 million per season. It’s unclear whether this number is before or after taxes, but it would still make Ronaldo by far the highest-paid player on the club, with Gonzalo Higuain making just under $9 million per season after tax.

While the move is eye-popping for so many reasons, it could also make a little bit of sense.

For the third-consecutive year, after winning the UEFA Champions League final, Ronaldo has complained about his current contract, and hinted he’d be willing to leave for a better deal. The one from Juventus would certainly be as much if not more than Ronaldo makes now.

In addition, he’d be joining a club that’s another regular in the Champions League knockout stages, which would keep Ronaldo’s chances of winning an incredible fourth-straight UCL title alive.

Third, Italy’s Serie A is played at a slower pace and isn’t as talented across the board as La Liga is, meaning the 33-year-old Ronaldo can conserve more energy for the crucial Champions League matches.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time leader in goals with 451 and is arguably the greatest player in the club’s history, so it would be hard to see Real Madrid selling him. But for $116 million, which is more than I’m sure they presumed they could get for him on the open market, it may be enough to turn their heads.

Real Madrid denies offer to sign Mbappe from PSG

Associated PressJul 4, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has denied reaching an agreement to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish club released a statement Wednesday calling reports of an agreement between Madrid and PSG “completely false.”

Madrid says it “has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned.”

The denial comes two days after Madrid dismissed a report that it had offered to buy Neymar from PSG for a world record transfer of 310 million euros ($360 million).

It said the report by Spanish public broadcaster TVE was “absolutely untrue.”

PSG is under pressure from UEFA to raise cash from selling players. The French club needs to comply with “Financial Fair Play” rules which monitor overspending on transfers and wages.

PSG spent a record 222 million euros ($260 million) last year to buy Neymar from Barcelona.

UEFA warned the French champions three weeks ago they will “remain under close scrutiny” when they submit accounts for the financial year, which ended last Saturday.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final that he may leave the Spanish club. He has not talked about his club future since joining Portugal for the World Cup.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

“At Last” “Yes, we can” England praised in UK newspapers

By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
After years of World Cup disappointments, England fans finally have reason to be excited.

The Three Lions shocked many with a victory over Colombia in a penalty kick shootout as Harry Kane, Eric Dier and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played the heroes.

England’s qualification to the quarterfinals marks the first time the Three Lions have made it to this stage since 2006, when they lost to Portugal in…you guessed it. Penalty kicks. England will now face Sweden in the next round.

Here’s how the newspapers across the United Kingdom reacted to England’s win:

Four Americans on Bundesliga’s “Wonderkids XI” for 2018-19

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 3, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
Aaaaallllllllllllllllright, Bundesliga, we get it, and we like you, too.

The German top flight’s web site released its Wonderkid XI on Tuesday, and it’s littered with American blood.

And it’s not just Christian Pulisic playing four forward positions.

Yep, along with the American BVB star (19), France’s Benjamin Pavard (22), and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey (20) of Jamaica are three others Yanks.

Weston McKennie (19) isn’t a surprise given his fine debut for Schalke, but Hertha Berlin youngster Jonathan Klinsmann (21) topping the ranks of young backstops is interesting even with his surname.

Then there’s Werder Bremen teen Josh Sargent (18), who sits atop the league’s 4-2-3-1 formation and is the youngest player on the list. He was born in 2000. I’m going to crawl into a hole with my grey patch of hair. Cheers.

Also on the list: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule (22, Germany), RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (19, France), Wolfsburg’s Gian-Luca Itter (19, Germany), Stuttgart’s Santiago Ascacíbar (21, Argentina), and Kai Havertz (19, Bayer Leverkusen).