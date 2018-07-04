Former Fulham captain Parker returns as first team coach

Scott Parker is returning to the club where he finished his career.

With Fulham back in the Premier League, Parker has made the jump from another former club, Tottenham, to become Fulham’s new first team coach, working with manager Slavisa Jokanivic.

“I’m delighted to join the Club this week and look forward to working with Slaviša once again, as well as with the rest of the coaching staff and players,” Parker said in a statement.

“I would like to thank everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for their support and encouragement at the very start of my coaching career with the Under-18s throughout last season, in particular John McDermott for his guidance and ongoing support. I’m looking forward now to the next step up, coaching the First Team at Fulham. I have first-hand knowledge of the quality and ambition at the Club since I was a player here, with tremendous work carried out by staff within the First Team set up and across all Academy age groups.

“I’m looking forward to getting started right away in preparation for the Premier League campaign.”

Parker spent 2013 through 2017 with Fulham, though he was with the club as it was relegated into the Championship. Parker also previously played with Spurs, Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea, Norwich (loan) and his boyhood club Charlton, where he made his professional debut.

Parker, 37, is one of a number of former England internationals who played in the 1990s and 2000s that are going into the coaching ranks, including Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, and Michael Carrick.

Although it may be better for them to work with the youth squads (like Parker did this past year), it is still a good sign for England’s future pool of managers that some of the former best and brightest players are staying in the game as coaches.