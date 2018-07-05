Agent: Ronaldo “eternally grateful” to Real Madrid if he leaves

Jorge Mendes was quoted as saying in Portuguese newspaper Record that Ronaldo would always be grateful to “the club, the president, the directors, the medical staff, all the workers without exception and all the Madrid fans around the world.”
More importantly than Colombia’s questionable tactics, Stones is proud of the maturity shown by a young England side (average age: 25.6 years old) that refused to fall into the South Americans’ trap. It’s that focus which helped them reach Saturday’s quarterfinal clash with Sweden, and it’s that focus which will serve them best as the Three Lions chase a place in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990, and perhaps their first final since winning it all in 1966 — quotes from the AP:
“The best thing for us was to beat them at football — that will hurt them most. They’re on the plane going home and we’re in the next round.”
…
“The game was so strange. It was the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against, in the respect of when we won a penalty, surrounding the referee, pushing the referee, the head-butt you’ve all seen, scuffing the penalty spot and a lot of off-the-ball stuff I’m sure you’ve not heard about.
“All the sort of things you don’t really hear in a football match. On our behalf, it showed massive character to keep a cool head and not get dragged into their game. We stuck to our plan and kept playing our way and that’s a great quality to have. It was a difficult situation but one we’ve overcome and can be proud of.”
…
“We kept playing our own football and that’s a great sign for a team to have, to make sure we have that quality of tunnel vision to get out of the game. It was a difficult situation to be in, and we can look back on it and be very proud of it.”
Tuesday’s game saw eight yellow cards (six to Colombia) and a penalty (to England) given by referee Mark Geiger, and could have very easily seen 10 minutes of second-half stoppage time after following a handful of prolonged stoppages in play. Nearly four minutes of real time passed between the moment Geiger whistled to award England a penalty, and the time at which Harry Kane finally took, and converted, it.
When England let Belgium beat them lost to Belgium on the final day of the group stage, it sent the Three Lions to the “easier” side of the knockout bracket — while the Red Devils headed to the side featuring France and Brazil — and, oh boy, has it worked like a charm for England. Spain, the only true giant of the eight, went out in the round of 16 to Russia, thus leaving England a potential path to the final featuring Sweden and Croatia. The objective is clear for England: don’t mess this up, because you’ll almost certainly never get another chance like this. Also of note regarding England: Harry Kane could just about lock up the Golden Boot with another goal (or two), to pad his current 6-4 lead on Romelu Lukaku.
Brazil vs. Belgium — meeting of the most impressive sides so far?
No one thrashed through their respective group quite like Belgium did — won all three games and finished with a +7 goal differential — and no one knocked off their round-of-16 foe quite as soundly as Brazil did — the Selecao beat Mexico by a score of 2-0, the only game of the eight to finish with a multiple-goal margin of victory. In that sense, it would be fair to say Brazil and Belgium have been the most impressive teams through their first four games. So, naturally, they’re set to face one another in the second quarterfinal on Friday. It’s a small feather in the cap of those who believe the World Cup should be re-seeded at the conclusion of the group stage.
Edinson Cavani scored both goals for Uruguay in their 2-1 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, but will now pay a steep price for doing so: Cavani, who alongside Luis Suarez forms arguably the best forward partnership at this World Cup, is expected to miss Friday’s quarterfinal clash with France on Friday. Cavani suffered a calf injury during the second half of the game against Portugal. Cavani (45) has scored more goals during his Uruguay career than anyone not named Suarez (53).
While Belgium beating Brazil would only constitute a mild upset (compared to everything we’ve seen thus far), it would still signal the elimination of the next-to-last remaining pre-tournament favorite. The same goes for Uruguay versus France, though most would see that as more of a shocker than an upset. It’s possible that we could end up with a World Cup final featuring not a single team from outside the top 10 of the current FIFA rankings (Uruguay versus anyone from the other half), but more likely that we’ll see a final without a top-six side (France, who are currently ranked seventh).
Speaking of upsets, Uruguay versus Belgium, and Russia versus Sweden — that’s a very possible final-four field, should anyone expect to waltz through their matchup on Friday or Saturday. While everyone is penciling in an England versus Croatia semifinal, and hoping to put England through to the final, if we have learned anything from this tournament, it’s that it would be very stupid to look past Russia and Sweden. Would it be the star-studded semifinal showdown everyone projected, or get excited for, before the tournament started three weeks ago? Certainly not, but it feels like an ending perfectly befitting this particularly crazy World Cup.
Thankfully the break in matches at the 2018 World Cup is almost over ahead of the quarterfinals, and that means eight teams will have the opportunity to stamp their place into the final four over the coming days.
While powerhouses like France and Brazil still remain in the competition, hosts Russia and surprise nation Sweden aim to take down the almighty.
With that said, Pro Soccer Talk decided to take a look at eight statistics that matter heading into Friday and Saturday’s matches, and how they affect the nations involved.
ONE: Represents the number of goals Uruguay has conceded in four matches at this World Cup
For the South American country, they have prided themselves on defense for many years, and Oscar Tabarez’s group has once again shown that defense can in fact produce championships. With a sturdy back line, led by Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, France will have to get creative if they are to find a breakthrough.
SIX: French players that also appeared at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil
Outside of Kylian Mbappe, France hasn’t lived up to its star-studded attack thus far in Russia. However, this squad does have the capabilities of making a title run due to its experience. Players through the spine of the squad, including goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Raphael Varane and midfielder Paul Pogba were all members of the Les Bleus squad that traveled to South America four years ago. That group also included starting attackers in the current regime, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Blaise Matuidi.
310: Minutes since Brazil conceded their last goal
When do people ever talk about the Selecao’s back line? Granted it’s difficult to when you have Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and others in the attack. That said, it has been Brazil’s defense that has gotten them this far. The CONMEBOL giants have conceded just once this World Cup, and more importantly, it was a goal that shouldn’t have been allowed after a questionable push in the back on Miranda by Swiss player Steven Zuber.
EIGHT: Different goalscorers Belgium has had through the Round of 16
It’s easy to look at goals scored and conceded to determine a team’s strengths and weaknesses, but what has been so impressive about the Red Devils thus far is how they’ve scored goals. Yes, Romelu Lukaku remains the biggest attacking threat for Roberto Martinez, but with so many attacking threats it is nearly impossible for Brazil to hone in on just one Belgian player.
1998: The year in which the most recent hosts (France) hoisted the World Cup
Nobody expected Russia to reach the quarterfinals, and for that they deserve significant praise. However, the Russians will be expecting to get much further than the final eight. If they can go on to win it all, they’d become they’d end a cycle of four consecutive cycles without a host winning on home soil.
18: Consecutive number of competitive matches in which Croatia has allowed either one goal or less
Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic get the most attention in this squad, but Croatia’s system as a whole has gotten them to the final eight. The team stays compact and difficult to break down, and for that reason, they have only allowed nine goals since their 2016 UEFA EURO match against the Czech Republic.
24: Years since Sweden played in the quarterfinals stage
It was 1994, and the Swedes made a similar run to the latter stages of the World Cup. The UEFA nation ultimately finished third that time around, and with a stealthy back line in 2018 things could be setting up nicely for manager Janne Andersson and his squad.
He leads the Golden Boot race at this point, and has proven to be England’s most dangerous attacking threat by a mile. What will be a bit concerning for Gareth Southgate‘s side is that half of his tallies have come from the penalty spot, which has been something England has had to rely heavily on in their first four matches.
BONUS
Swiss tv network RTS calculated that if you add up all the time Neymar has spent on the ground in the World Cup so far it would add up to nearly 14 minutes. (13:50)