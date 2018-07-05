Costa Rica says coach out after disappointing World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another World Cup off day has the transfer world buzzing with news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending move to Juventus, but a number of other noteworthy names are being discussed as well.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at Thursday’s top transfer stories, including Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain targeting one of the world’s best holding midfielders.

The Parisians are determined to bring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the French capital next season, but it will come with a massive price tag.

Goal is reporting that PSG could have to pay upwards of $132 million for the France international, who is currently in the midst of a fantastic tournament with Les Bleus at the World Cup.

A potential Kante move to the Parc des Princes could be eased financially by PSG throwing in Adrian Rabiot, however, it remains to be seen how the Parisians will be able to finance any major deals this summer given UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws and an ongoing investigation involving the club.

PSG already has to spend a significant sum for on-loan attacker Kylian Mbappe, who is still owned by Monaco, unless FFP doesn’t allow the move this summer.

World Cups always have winners and losers, and France’s Benjamin Pavard could be one of the tournament’s biggest victors no matter the outcome for Les Bleus.

After scoring one of the goals of the competition against Argentina in the Round of 16, Pavard is reportedly on track to complete a massive move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Kicker suggests that Bayern will be able to beat out Arsenal and Manchester United for the Stuttgart defender’s services following the World Cup.

The deal likely wouldn’t be completed until 2019 though, despite Bayern currently boasting one of the world’s top right backs in Joshua Kimmich.

Willian has drawn interest from several major clubs, including Manchester United — where former Blues manager Jose Mourinho resides — but the Brazilian has his own destination in mind.

The Chelsea winger has his eyes set on Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Blaugrana would likely have to pay in the realm of $93 million for the Brazil international.

Barca isn’t believed to be keen on that steep of a price tag, though, and would only pursue Willian if the transfer fee is lowered significantly.