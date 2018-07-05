More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Costa Rica says coach out after disappointing World Cup

Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) The Costa Rica soccer federation says national team coach Oscar Ramirez is out after the team’s disappointing performance at the World Cup.

Federation president Rodolfo Villalobos said Wednesday that Ramirez’s contract has run out and won’t be renewed. Costa Rica compiled a record of 9 wins, 6 ties and 4 defeats in 16 qualifying and three World Cup matches under Ramirez.

Villalobos thanked the coach but said that “it is not convenient for him to remain.” He did not name a potential replacement, but said the federation is looking at a long list of candidates.

Costa Rica was the surprise of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, reaching the quarterfinals. But the team was knocked out in the group stage in Russia, losing to Brazil and Serbia and tying Switzerland.

Transfer rumor roundup: PSG launches Kante pursuit and more

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Another World Cup off day has the transfer world buzzing with news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending move to Juventus, but a number of other noteworthy names are being discussed as well.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at Thursday’s top transfer stories, including Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain targeting one of the world’s best holding midfielders.

The Parisians are determined to bring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the French capital next season, but it will come with a massive price tag.

Goal is reporting that PSG could have to pay upwards of $132 million for the France international, who is currently in the midst of a fantastic tournament with Les Bleus at the World Cup.

A potential Kante move to the Parc des Princes could be eased financially by PSG throwing in Adrian Rabiot, however, it remains to be seen how the Parisians will be able to finance any major deals this summer given UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws and an ongoing investigation involving the club.

PSG already has to spend a significant sum for on-loan attacker Kylian Mbappe, who is still owned by Monaco, unless FFP doesn’t allow the move this summer.

World Cups always have winners and losers, and France’s Benjamin Pavard could be one of the tournament’s biggest victors no matter the outcome for Les Bleus.

After scoring one of the goals of the competition against Argentina in the Round of 16, Pavard is reportedly on track to complete a massive move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Kicker suggests that Bayern will be able to beat out Arsenal and Manchester United for the Stuttgart defender’s services following the World Cup.

The deal likely wouldn’t be completed until 2019 though, despite Bayern currently boasting one of the world’s top right backs in Joshua Kimmich.

Willian has drawn interest from several major clubs, including Manchester United — where former Blues manager Jose Mourinho resides — but the Brazilian has his own destination in mind.

The Chelsea winger has his eyes set on Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Blaugrana would likely have to pay in the realm of $93 million for the Brazil international.

Barca isn’t believed to be keen on that steep of a price tag, though, and would only pursue Willian if the transfer fee is lowered significantly.

Report: Spurs place $58 million bid for U.S. star Christian Pulisic

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
3 Comments

Christian Pulisic’s stock has risen exponentially over the last two seasons in Germany, and with a number of Premier League clubs waiting in the wings to swoop up the American star it seems like only a matter of time until he moves to England.

[ MORE: Former Juve CEO believes Ronaldo has already signed ]

With English giants like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United having expressed interest in the 19-year-old, Kicker is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as another interested party.

The latest report suggests Spurs have placed a bid of roughly $58 million for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Borussia Dortmund attacker.

The Sun has also reported Tottenham’s interest in Pulisic, as the club looks to find depth in the attacking midfield.

Pulisic is currently under contract at Dortmund until June 2020, leaving him with two years left on his remaining deal.

With a young nucleus that includes England stars like Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as well Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min, Pulisic would likely have a strong opportunity for squad minutes under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager has shown a willingness throughout his tenure of affording young players time on the pitch, which bodes well for a budding star like Pulisic.

Spurs does currently boast one American player in its current squad, with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers — who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.

One area in which Tottenham may not be at an advantage over other interested PL parties is in its ownership, which consists of English-based firm ENIC Group.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United all feature American ownership groups, which could play a massive role in any club that ends up signing Pulisic if he is in fact to depart Dortmund in the future.

Like Spurs, Chelsea would also be in a similar situation with its owner, Roman Abramovich, hailing from Russia.

Pulisic was recently named to the shortlist for Europe’s Golden Boy award, which is handed down annually to the top young player in the game under the age of 21.

Former Juve CEO Moggi believes Ronaldo has “already signed” deal

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

The firestorm of Cristiano Ronaldo news has turned some attention away from the World Cup, and the Portuguese star is believed to be closing in on a deal in Italy.

[ MORE: Ranking the World Cup quarterfinalists ]

Reports have suggested a $116 million move to Juventus is not only in the cards, but likely to be announced in the coming days, and an ex-Juve employee says the deal is likely “already signed.”

Former Juve CEO Luciano Moggi has suggested that Ronaldo has already finalized his contract with the seven-time reigning Serie A champions, and that an announcement should be forthcoming.

“In my opinion, he has already signed and passed the medical examination with Juventus in Munich,” Moggi told Italian TV network Tele7Gold.

“This is what I think after talking to important people.”

Ronaldo has spent the past nine seasons at Real Madrid, after having previously played for Manchester United and Sporting CP.

The 33-year-old is coming off of his fourth UEFA Champions League crown with Madrid, and fifth as a player (one with Man United).

Report: Cavani expected to miss France clash

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Uruguay has gone about its business with a perfect record thus far in Russia, but the South American side could be dealt a huge blow prior to Friday’s quarterfinal meeting with France.

[ MORE: Key battles in each quarterfinals match ]

ESPN FC is reporting that striker Edinson Cavani could very well miss their World Cup clash with Les Bleus after picking up a calf injury during the second half of Uruguay’s Round of 16 match against Portugal.

Cavani has missed training three consecutive days, leaving the Paris Saint-Germain star little time to get back on the practice field prior to Friday’s final-eight meeting.

ESPN has also reported that if Cavani cannot play, Girona’s Christian Stuani would be the most likely to slot in up front next to Luis Suarez.

The 31-year-old Cavani is currently Uruguay’s leading goalscorer at this World Cup with three finishes, while Stuani made his World Cup debut in the Portugal match after Cavani went down injured.