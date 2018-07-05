More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Eight statistics that matter ahead of World Cup quarterfinals

By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Thankfully the break in matches at the 2018 World Cup is almost over ahead of the quarterfinals, and that means eight teams will have the opportunity to stamp their place into the final four over the coming days.

World Cup quarterfinals predictions

While powerhouses like France and Brazil still remain in the competition, hosts Russia and surprise nation Sweden aim to take down the almighty.

With that said, Pro Soccer Talk decided to take a look at eight statistics that matter heading into Friday and Saturday’s matches, and how they affect the nations involved.

ONE: Represents the number of goals Uruguay has conceded in four matches at this World Cup

For the South American country, they have prided themselves on defense for many years, and Oscar Tabarez’s group has once again shown that defense can in fact produce championships. With a sturdy back line, led by Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, France will have to get creative if they are to find a breakthrough.

SIX: French players that also appeared at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Outside of Kylian Mbappe, France hasn’t lived up to its star-studded attack thus far in Russia. However, this squad does have the capabilities of making a title run due to its experience. Players through the spine of the squad, including goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Raphael Varane and midfielder Paul Pogba were all members of the Les Bleus squad that traveled to South America four years ago. That group also included starting attackers in the current regime, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Blaise Matuidi.

310: Minutes since Brazil conceded their last goal

When do people ever talk about the Selecao’s back line? Granted it’s difficult to when you have Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and others in the attack. That said, it has been Brazil’s defense that has gotten them this far. The CONMEBOL giants have conceded just once this World Cup, and more importantly, it was a goal that shouldn’t have been allowed after a questionable push in the back on Miranda by Swiss player Steven Zuber.

EIGHT: Different goalscorers Belgium has had through the Round of 16

It’s easy to look at goals scored and conceded to determine a team’s strengths and weaknesses, but what has been so impressive about the Red Devils thus far is how they’ve scored goals. Yes, Romelu Lukaku remains the biggest attacking threat for Roberto Martinez, but with so many attacking threats it is nearly impossible for Brazil to hone in on just one Belgian player.

1998: The year in which the most recent hosts (France) hoisted the World Cup

Nobody expected Russia to reach the quarterfinals, and for that they deserve significant praise. However, the Russians will be expecting to get much further than the final eight. If they can go on to win it all, they’d become they’d end a cycle of four consecutive cycles without a host winning on home soil.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

18: Consecutive number of competitive matches in which Croatia has allowed either one goal or less

Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic get the most attention in this squad, but Croatia’s system as a whole has gotten them to the final eight. The team stays compact and difficult to break down, and for that reason, they have only allowed nine goals since their 2016 UEFA EURO match against the Czech Republic.

24: Years since Sweden played in the quarterfinals stage 

It was 1994, and the Swedes made a similar run to the latter stages of the World Cup. The UEFA nation ultimately finished third that time around, and with a stealthy back line in 2018 things could be setting up nicely for manager Janne Andersson and his squad.

SIX: Harry Kane goals for the Three Lions

He leads the Golden Boot race at this point, and has proven to be England’s most dangerous attacking threat by a mile. What will be a bit concerning for Gareth Southgate‘s side is that half of his tallies have come from the penalty spot, which has been something England has had to rely heavily on in their first four matches.

Report: RBNY’s Jesse Marsch in discussions to take Leipzig job

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
For the second time this year, one of New York’s Major League Soccer sides could be losing its manager under nearly unprecedented terms.

Just last month, New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira left the Eastern Conference club to take over Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Spurs place $58 million bid for USMNT star Pulisic

Now, New York Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch looks to be nearing a departure from NYCFC’s biggest rivals with still half the MLS regular season remaining.

The Athletic’s Kristian Dyer is reporting that Marsch is “deep in discussions” with RBNY’s parent club over a move to the German Bundesliga next season.

The report states that Marsch could either become the RB Leipzig manager for the 2018/19 season, an assistant coach, or work on the technical staff.

No deal has been finalized between Marsch and Leipzig to this point.

Leipzig is in a unique position, having signed pre-contract with Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann — who will take over at the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Marsch has been with the Red Bulls since 2015, when he replaced Mike Petke at Red Bull Arena. He has since guided the club to a Supporters’ Shield title, as well as an appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals earlier in 2018.

After the hand and the bite, Suarez gets his head right

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) First, it was his hand. Then, his teeth. Luis Suarez’s feet and football ability are yet to take center stage for Uruguay at a World Cup.

World Cup quarterfinals predictions

Maybe this time, now that his head is right.

Like Barcelona teammate and close friend Lionel Messi, Suarez could be playing for his World Cup legacy in Russia. At best he has three games left, starting with Friday’s quarterfinal against France.

Messi’s failures at the World Cup have been well documented. Suarez’s experiences have been far rawer.

At both his previous tournaments, the Uruguay striker hasn’t just left disappointed, he’s left in disgrace, labeled a cheat in one and the world’s dirtiest player in the other.

“You mature, you learn things and you live in the present,” Suarez said at Uruguay’s team base in Russia in the buildup to the France game.

In South Africa in 2010, Suarez’s defining act was to block a goal-bound header from Ghana with his hand in the dying seconds of extra time in their quarterfinal. Suarez was sent off for the intentional handball but Ghana missed the resulting penalty.

Suarez’s clear cheating and wild celebrations on the side of the field incensed a continent as it helped Uruguay reach the semifinals at the expense of Africa’s last hope.

Four years ago in Brazil, there was an even more shocking exit: Suarez bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a group game – leaving visible teeth marks in Chiellini’s left shoulder – and FIFA banned him for nine matches and four months, ending his tournament. It was the third time Suarez had been banned for biting an opponent.

Suarez, now 31, is back for another go at the World Cup, maybe his last.

At Uruguay’s base he appeared unaffected by his ignominious history at the tournament, answering questions from journalists about previous disciplinary breakdowns with no outward signs of discomfort. There seemed to be no attempts to hide anything, either.

Suarez has taken steps to address his on-field behavior for Uruguay, he said, with the help of Oscar Tabarez, the coach and former teacher who has been in charge for Suarez’s entire international career.

“Tabarez helps a lot. He’s one of the best coaches in the world because of his personality, the way he helps players,” Suarez said. “Personally, he has helped me a lot. Before games, he always talks to me about what goes on in my head. That’s important to me. That talk I have with him is important.”

For over a decade, Tabarez has worked to develop a specific team mantra in the Uruguay squad, putting emphasis on humility, work ethic and respect for others.

That has manifested itself at the team’s World Cup base in Russia, a sports center on the outskirts of Nizhny Novgorod where the players’ accommodation is more like school dormitories than five-star luxury.

Ranking the World Cup quarterfinalists

From the camp, stories emerge of Uruguay’s best players and biggest stars being asked to clear away their own plates and cutlery after meals, wash their own boots, carry training equipment to and from the field, and, in a nod to plain good manners, start press conferences by greeting journalists with a “good morning” or “good afternoon.”

Suarez also spoke about the “serenity” Tabarez brought to the squad and referred to himself, once the troublemaker, as now a veteran and a role model.

“Now I’m one of the oldest, an example … the younger ones look up to us,” Suarez said. “You get nervous (in games), but at the same time you are one of the ones who has to remain calm. You have to set a good example to the younger ones. You have learned how to handle these situations.”

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Transfer rumor roundup: PSG launches Kante pursuit and more

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Another World Cup off day has the transfer world buzzing with news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending move to Juventus, but a number of other noteworthy names are being discussed as well.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at Thursday’s top transfer stories, including Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain targeting one of the world’s best holding midfielders.

The Parisians are determined to bring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the French capital next season, but it will come with a massive price tag.

Goal is reporting that PSG could have to pay upwards of $132 million for the France international, who is currently in the midst of a fantastic tournament with Les Bleus at the World Cup.

A potential Kante move to the Parc des Princes could be eased financially by PSG throwing in Adrian Rabiot, however, it remains to be seen how the Parisians will be able to finance any major deals this summer given UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws and an ongoing investigation involving the club.

PSG already has to spend a significant sum for on-loan attacker Kylian Mbappe, who is still owned by Monaco, unless FFP doesn’t allow the move this summer.

World Cups always have winners and losers, and France’s Benjamin Pavard could be one of the tournament’s biggest victors no matter the outcome for Les Bleus.

After scoring one of the goals of the competition against Argentina in the Round of 16, Pavard is reportedly on track to complete a massive move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Kicker suggests that Bayern will be able to beat out Arsenal and Manchester United for the Stuttgart defender’s services following the World Cup.

The deal likely wouldn’t be completed until 2019 though, despite Bayern currently boasting one of the world’s top right backs in Joshua Kimmich.

Willian has drawn interest from several major clubs, including Manchester United — where former Blues manager Jose Mourinho resides — but the Brazilian has his own destination in mind.

The Chelsea winger has his eyes set on Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Blaugrana would likely have to pay in the realm of $93 million for the Brazil international.

Barca isn’t believed to be keen on that steep of a price tag, though, and would only pursue Willian if the transfer fee is lowered significantly.

Costa Rica says coach out after disappointing World Cup

Clive Mason/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) The Costa Rica soccer federation says national team coach Oscar Ramirez is out after the team’s disappointing performance at the World Cup.

Federation president Rodolfo Villalobos said Wednesday that Ramirez’s contract has run out and won’t be renewed. Costa Rica compiled a record of 9 wins, 6 ties and 4 defeats in 16 qualifying and three World Cup matches under Ramirez.

Villalobos thanked the coach but said that “it is not convenient for him to remain.” He did not name a potential replacement, but said the federation is looking at a long list of candidates.

Costa Rica was the surprise of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, reaching the quarterfinals. But the team was knocked out in the group stage in Russia, losing to Brazil and Serbia and tying Switzerland.