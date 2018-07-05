Former Juve CEO Moggi believes Ronaldo has “already signed” deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The firestorm of Cristiano Ronaldo news has turned some attention away from the World Cup, and the Portuguese star is believed to be closing in on a deal in Italy.

[ MORE: Ranking the World Cup quarterfinalists ]

Reports have suggested a $116 million move to Juventus is not only in the cards, but likely to be announced in the coming days, and an ex-Juve employee says the deal is likely “already signed.”

Former Juve CEO Luciano Moggi has suggested that Ronaldo has already finalized his contract with the seven-time reigning Serie A champions, and that an announcement should be forthcoming.

“In my opinion, he has already signed and passed the medical examination with Juventus in Munich,” Moggi told Italian TV network Tele7Gold. “This is what I think after talking to important people.”

Ronaldo has spent the past nine seasons at Real Madrid, after having previously played for Manchester United and Sporting CP.

The 33-year-old is coming off of his fourth UEFA Champions League crown with Madrid, and fifth as a player (one with Man United).