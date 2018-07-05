Report: Cavani expected to miss France clash

Uruguay has gone about its business with a perfect record thus far in Russia, but the South American side could be dealt a huge blow prior to Friday’s quarterfinal meeting with France.
ESPN FC is reporting that striker Edinson Cavani could very well miss their World Cup clash with Les Bleus after picking up a calf injury during the second half of Uruguay’s Round of 16 match against Portugal.
Cavani has missed training three consecutive days, leaving the Paris Saint-Germain star little time to get back on the practice field prior to Friday’s final-eight meeting.
ESPN has also reported that if Cavani cannot play, Girona’s Christian Stuani would be the most likely to slot in up front next to Luis Suarez.
The 31-year-old Cavani is currently Uruguay’s leading goalscorer at this World Cup with three finishes, while Stuani made his World Cup debut in the Portugal match after Cavani went down injured.
There were fireworks across Major League Soccer on Wednesday night, and a number of the league’s top sides took a tumble on the road.
The league’s Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United fell on July 4 in devastating fashion in the dying moments against West leaders FC Dallas.
A pair of late goals from Tesho Akindele cancelled out a Josef Martinez brace, and helped Dallas to a 3-2 win at Toyota Stadium.
Sporting KC had the opportunity to regain its position at the top of the West, however, rivals Real Salt Lake had their say at Rio Tinto and held on to a 4-2 win against Peter Vermes and Co.
Greg Vanney and Toronto FC’s up-and-down campaign continued against Minnesota, as the Canadian side fell 4-3 on the road in their third consecutive defeat.
Loons Designated Player Darwin Quintero starred on the night, recording his first MLS hat-trick, as Minnesota earned its first league win over a month.
Finally, the Seattle Sounders earned their fourth victory of the 2018 season on Wednesday, a feat that the club had achieved a season prior in late-May.
July 4 results
Minnesota United 4-3 Toronto FC
FC Dallas 3-2 Atlanta United
Seattle Sounders 2-1 Colorado Rapids
Real Salt Lake 4-2 Sporting KC
LA Galaxy 2-2 D.C. United
American referee Mark Geiger has received criticism for how he managed the physicality between Colombia and England in their World Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Some of that criticism has come from the parties involved.
Geiger handed out six yellow cards to Colombian players – including to Falcao in the 63rd minute – and whistled them for 23 fouls. He awarded England a penalty in the 57th minute that Harry Kane buried for England’s lead. Meanwhile, England players were only shown two yellow cards and called them for 13 fouls.
“The referee disturbed us a lot,” Colombia striker Falcao said after the match. “In the 50-50 plays, he always made the calls in favor of England. He didn’t act with the same criteria for both teams. When in doubt, he always went to the England side.”
The criticism from Falcao is slightly odd given how much Colombia looked to cause havoc with its physical play, hoping to muck up the game with the South American side missing playmaker James Rodriguez due to injury. In fact, it seemed Geiger could have punished them further at times, especially during the four minutes between the penalty decision and Kane’s attempt from the spot when Colombian players surrounded Geiger protesting furiously. Geiger did not caution a single Colombian player during the fracas.
On social media, Geiger was often criticized for losing control of the match as it seemingly devolved into a 90 minute wrestling match.
But that’s not all Falcao had to say about the American referee’s match assignment. “I found it peculiar that they put an American referee in this instance. To tell you the truth, the process leaves a lot of doubts,” he added.
Falcao was not the only one to question FIFA’s decision to appoint an American to referee the match. Outspoken Argentinian legend Diego Maradona, who was spotted wearing a Colombia jersey during the match and celebrated their late goal, said after the match, “Here’s a gentleman who decides, a referee who, if you Google him, shouldn’t be given a match of this magnitude… Geiger, an American, what a coincidence.”
Both Eric Abidal and Barcelona have denied reports that the club bought a black market liver for the defender’s transplant six years ago.
According to reports, Spanish authorities have intercepted and recorded phone conversations that implicate former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, who is currently in Spanish prison for money laundering, as having purchased a black market liver for Abidal’s operation.
Abidal, 38, is now the technical secretary for Barcelona. He had a transplant back in 2012 to remove a cancerous tumor.
“I feel obligated to communicate my annoyance and sadness in relation to today’s news about my alleged illegal liver transplant,” Abidal wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “Out of respect for my family, the medical team, and everyone who has undergone a similar situation, I would like to sincerely apologize if at any point there has been doubts about the unsoundness of the news published today. My cousin Gerard donated his liver to save my life and for this I am truly grateful to him. Existing procedures and protocols were followed at all times and all the medical documentation that proves so is available.”
The club also released a statement to say they “roundly deny any irregularity in the matter.” “The club are saddened by the lack of rigor in the spreading of such information about such a sensitive issue,” Barcelona said.
The Catalan Department of Justice was able to confirm via a spokesman that they had investigated Rosell for the “alleged illegal purchase of an organ” earlier this year, but the investigation has since been closed and no charges were filed.
After the surgery, Abidal returned to Barcelona in April of 2013 before completing a transfer to French club Monaco later that summer. Rosell is set to stand trial for his money laundering charges related to television rights for Brazil matches.
According to L’Equipe, Everton is nearing the completion of a transfer for Stade Rennais defender Ramy Bensebaini. The L’Equipe report states the two clubs are in “very advanced negotiations.”
Bensebaini is primarily a central defender but can also play left-back, where he played primarily for his club last season. The 23-year-old Algerian international made 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennais in the 2017/18 campaign, completing the full 90 minutes in all but six of them.
The report from the French news outlet states, as many other English reports have corroborated, that Bensebaini’s transfer will cost Everton in the vicinity of $17.5 million. Bensebaini is under contract with Rennais until 2020, meaning this summer is the time Rennais will get peak value for the Algerian before he reaches the final year of his contract.
Rennais finished a surprising fifth in the Ligue 1 table, helped by Bensebaini as the club allowed just 44 goals over the 38-match season, good for the sixth-best defensive record in the French top flight. He played the full 90 minutes as Rennais gave runaway champions Paris Saint-Germain just their third loss of the season on May 12th in the season’s penultimate match.
Bensebaini has made 12 appearances for the Algerian international team, scoring one goal which came back on June first in a friendly against Cape Verde.