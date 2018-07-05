Report: Spurs place $58 million bid for U.S. star Christian Pulisic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic’s stock has risen exponentially over the last two seasons in Germany, and with a number of Premier League clubs waiting in the wings to swoop up the American star it seems like only a matter of time until he moves to England.

[ MORE: Former Juve CEO believes Ronaldo has already signed ]

With English giants like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United having expressed interest in the 19-year-old, Kicker is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as another interested party.

The latest report suggests Spurs have placed a bid of roughly $58 million for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Borussia Dortmund attacker.

The Sun has also reported Tottenham’s interest in Pulisic, as the club looks to find depth in the attacking midfield.

Pulisic is currently under contract at Dortmund until June 2020, leaving him with two years left on his remaining deal.

With a young nucleus that includes England stars like Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as well Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min, Pulisic would likely have a strong opportunity for squad minutes under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager has shown a willingness throughout his tenure of affording young players time on the pitch, which bodes well for a budding star like Pulisic.

Spurs does currently boast one American player in its current squad, with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers — who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.

One area in which Tottenham may not be at an advantage over other interested PL parties is in its ownership, which consists of English-based firm ENIC Group.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United all feature American ownership groups, which could play a massive role in any club that ends up signing Pulisic if he is in fact to depart Dortmund in the future.

Like Spurs, Chelsea would also be in a similar situation with its owner, Roman Abramovich, hailing from Russia.

Pulisic was recently named to the shortlist for Europe’s Golden Boy award, which is handed down annually to the top young player in the game under the age of 21.