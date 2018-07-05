More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Report: Spurs place $58 million bid for U.S. star Christian Pulisic

By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic’s stock has risen exponentially over the last two seasons in Germany, and with a number of Premier League clubs waiting in the wings to swoop up the American star it seems like only a matter of time until he moves to England.

With English giants like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United having expressed interest in the 19-year-old, Kicker is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as another interested party.

The latest report suggests Spurs have placed a bid of roughly $58 million for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Borussia Dortmund attacker.

The Sun has also reported Tottenham’s interest in Pulisic, as the club looks to find depth in the attacking midfield.

Pulisic is currently under contract at Dortmund until June 2020, leaving him with two years left on his remaining deal.

With a young nucleus that includes England stars like Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as well Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min, Pulisic would likely have a strong opportunity for squad minutes under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager has shown a willingness throughout his tenure of affording young players time on the pitch, which bodes well for a budding star like Pulisic.

Spurs does currently boast one American player in its current squad, with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers — who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.

One area in which Tottenham may not be at an advantage over other interested PL parties is in its ownership, which consists of English-based firm ENIC Group.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United all feature American ownership groups, which could play a massive role in any club that ends up signing Pulisic if he is in fact to depart Dortmund in the future.

Like Spurs, Chelsea would also be in a similar situation with its owner, Roman Abramovich, hailing from Russia.

Pulisic was recently named to the shortlist for Europe’s Golden Boy award, which is handed down annually to the top young player in the game under the age of 21.

Former Juve CEO Moggi believes Ronaldo has “already signed” deal

By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
The firestorm of Cristiano Ronaldo news has turned some attention away from the World Cup, and the Portuguese star is believed to be closing in on a deal in Italy.

Reports have suggested a $116 million move to Juventus is not only in the cards, but likely to be announced in the coming days, and an ex-Juve employee says the deal is likely “already signed.”

Former Juve CEO Luciano Moggi has suggested that Ronaldo has already finalized his contract with the seven-time reigning Serie A champions, and that an announcement should be forthcoming.

“In my opinion, he has already signed and passed the medical examination with Juventus in Munich,” Moggi told Italian TV network Tele7Gold.

“This is what I think after talking to important people.”

Ronaldo has spent the past nine seasons at Real Madrid, after having previously played for Manchester United and Sporting CP.

The 33-year-old is coming off of his fourth UEFA Champions League crown with Madrid, and fifth as a player (one with Man United).

Report: Cavani expected to miss France clash

By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Uruguay has gone about its business with a perfect record thus far in Russia, but the South American side could be dealt a huge blow prior to Friday’s quarterfinal meeting with France.

ESPN FC is reporting that striker Edinson Cavani could very well miss their World Cup clash with Les Bleus after picking up a calf injury during the second half of Uruguay’s Round of 16 match against Portugal.

Cavani has missed training three consecutive days, leaving the Paris Saint-Germain star little time to get back on the practice field prior to Friday’s final-eight meeting.

ESPN has also reported that if Cavani cannot play, Girona’s Christian Stuani would be the most likely to slot in up front next to Luis Suarez.

The 31-year-old Cavani is currently Uruguay’s leading goalscorer at this World Cup with three finishes, while Stuani made his World Cup debut in the Portugal match after Cavani went down injured.

MLS roundup: Akindele brace guides Dallas past Atlanta and more

By Matt ReedJul 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
There were fireworks across Major League Soccer on Wednesday night, and a number of the league’s top sides took a tumble on the road.

The league’s Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United fell on July 4 in devastating fashion in the dying moments against West leaders FC Dallas.

A pair of late goals from Tesho Akindele cancelled out a Josef Martinez brace, and helped Dallas to a 3-2 win at Toyota Stadium.

Sporting KC had the opportunity to regain its position at the top of the West, however, rivals Real Salt Lake had their say at Rio Tinto and held on to a 4-2 win against Peter Vermes and Co.

Greg Vanney and Toronto FC’s up-and-down campaign continued against Minnesota, as the Canadian side fell 4-3 on the road in their third consecutive defeat.

Loons Designated Player Darwin Quintero starred on the night, recording his first MLS hat-trick, as Minnesota earned its first league win over a month.

Finally, the Seattle Sounders earned their fourth victory of the 2018 season on Wednesday, a feat that the club had achieved a season prior in late-May.

July 4 results

Minnesota United 4-3 Toronto FC
FC Dallas 3-2 Atlanta United
Seattle Sounders 2-1 Colorado Rapids
Real Salt Lake 4-2 Sporting KC
LA Galaxy 2-2 D.C. United

Falcao calls it “peculiar” American referee Geiger officiated Colombia vs. England match

By Kyle BonnJul 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
American referee Mark Geiger has received criticism for how he managed the physicality between Colombia and England in their World Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Some of that criticism has come from the parties involved.

Geiger handed out six yellow cards to Colombian players – including to Falcao in the 63rd minute – and whistled them for 23 fouls. He awarded England a penalty in the 57th minute that Harry Kane buried for England’s lead. Meanwhile, England players were only shown two yellow cards and called them for 13 fouls.

“The referee disturbed us a lot,” Colombia striker Falcao said after the match. “In the 50-50 plays, he always made the calls in favor of England. He didn’t act with the same criteria for both teams. When in doubt, he always went to the England side.”

The criticism from Falcao is slightly odd given how much Colombia looked to cause havoc with its physical play, hoping to muck up the game with the South American side missing playmaker James Rodriguez due to injury. In fact, it seemed Geiger could have punished them further at times, especially during the four minutes between the penalty decision and Kane’s attempt from the spot when Colombian players surrounded Geiger protesting furiously. Geiger did not caution a single Colombian player during the fracas.

On social media, Geiger was often criticized for losing control of the match as it seemingly devolved into a 90 minute wrestling match.

But that’s not all Falcao had to say about the American referee’s match assignment. “I found it peculiar that they put an American referee in this instance. To tell you the truth, the process leaves a lot of doubts,” he added.

Falcao was not the only one to question FIFA’s decision to appoint an American to referee the match. Outspoken Argentinian legend Diego Maradona, who was spotted wearing a Colombia jersey during the match and celebrated their late goal, said after the match, “Here’s a gentleman who decides, a referee who, if you Google him, shouldn’t be given a match of this magnitude… Geiger, an American, what a coincidence.”