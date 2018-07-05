More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2 Robbies: World Cup 2018 Continues to Deliver!

By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Robbie and Robbie break down the round of 16 in a World Cup that continues to delivery heart-pounding, anxiety-inducing moments of pure bliss (or despair).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Lukaku, Belgium welcome Brazil challenge in World Cup QF

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku won’t be heard complaining that his team’s reward for winning its World Cup group is ending up in what appears to be the far harder side of the draw and meeting five-time champion Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Friday evening’s game in Kazan brings together the two highest-ranked teams left in the tournament following Germany’s early exit. Brazil is ranked second and Belgium third. Whoever wins plays either France or Uruguay.

At a news conference Thursday, Lukaku said Belgium’s disappointing experience at the 2016 European Championship showed nothing should be taken for granted in football and that Brazil will provide a “benchmark” for his team.

“If you want to achieve something, you have to fight for it every time,” said Lukaku, who has impressed at the World Cup with four goals and is second in the Golden Boot race, behind England’s Harry Kane with six.

“Everyone was saying you should come in second (in Group G) … but look at the European Championship when we had the same route as England now and things went wrong straight away.”

At Euro 2016, heavily fancied Belgium was considered to be on the easier side of the draw to make the final but ended up being knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Wales, which was in its first major competition in nearly 60 years.

England, which came second behind Belgium in Group G, has arguably ended up on the easier side of the draw after the two sides made big changes for their final group match, which Belgium won 1-0.

Belgium rallied from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in the round of 16.

England plays Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday, at face value a far easier proposition than meeting Brazil. The winner of England vs. Sweden will then meet either Croatia or Russia.

With arguably its strongest collection of players ever from Thibaut Courtois in goal to Kevin De Bruyne in midfield and Eden Hazard and Lukaku up front, Belgium is trying to reach the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1986.

Though Belgium and Brazil are evenly matched in terms of quality, coach Roberto Martinez said there’s a simple difference between the two teams.

“The difference is we haven’t won a World Cup, it’s as simple as that … you go into a tournament when you don’t have the know-how to win the tournament,” Martinez said.

The coach said having Thierry Henry, who was in France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad, among his backroom staff has helped bridge that gap.

“He knows what you feel as a player when you are in that situation, when you see an opportunity, when you have to face the pressure,” Martinez said. “His input in that respect has been very important.”

Agent: Ronaldo “eternally grateful” to Real Madrid if he leaves

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has told Portuguese media that the player would be “eternally grateful” to the Spanish club if he ends up leaving.

Jorge Mendes was quoted as saying in Portuguese newspaper Record that Ronaldo would always be grateful to “the club, the president, the directors, the medical staff, all the workers without exception and all the Madrid fans around the world.”

Local media in Spain and Italy claim Ronaldo has already reached a deal to sign with Juventus, although neither club has officially confirmed the negotiations.

Mendes was quoted by Record on Thursday as saying that “if that happens, it will be just a new phase and a new challenge in his brilliant career.”

Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final in May that he could be leaving Real Madrid. He said he would discuss his club future while with Portugal at the World Cup, but never did.

Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 8

By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Layla Anna-Lee has a new show and, well, it’s unbiased. At least occasionally…

In the eighth episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla looks at England’s penalty-kick win over Colombia, Japan’s tough loss to Belgium, and Brazil’s victory.

There will be plenty more to come over the next two weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the eighth episode in full.

Stones proud of English maturity in face of “dirtiest team I’ve played”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
4 Comments

John Stones has called the Colombia side which England beat in a penalty shootout in the 2018 World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday, “the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against.”

More importantly than Colombia’s questionable tactics, Stones is proud of the maturity shown by a young England side (average age: 25.6 years old) that refused to fall into the South Americans’ trap. It’s that focus which helped them reach Saturday’s quarterfinal clash with Sweden, and it’s that focus which will serve them best as the Three Lions chase a place in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990, and perhaps their first final since winning it all in 1966 — quotes from the AP:

“The best thing for us was to beat them at football — that will hurt them most. They’re on the plane going home and we’re in the next round.”

“The game was so strange. It was the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against, in the respect of when we won a penalty, surrounding the referee, pushing the referee, the head-butt you’ve all seen, scuffing the penalty spot and a lot of off-the-ball stuff I’m sure you’ve not heard about.

“All the sort of things you don’t really hear in a football match. On our behalf, it showed massive character to keep a cool head and not get dragged into their game. We stuck to our plan and kept playing our way and that’s a great quality to have. It was a difficult situation but one we’ve overcome and can be proud of.”

“We kept playing our own football and that’s a great sign for a team to have, to make sure we have that quality of tunnel vision to get out of the game. It was a difficult situation to be in, and we can look back on it and be very proud of it.”

Tuesday’s game saw eight yellow cards (six to Colombia) and a penalty (to England) given by referee Mark Geiger, and could have very easily seen 10 minutes of second-half stoppage time after following a handful of prolonged stoppages in play. Nearly four minutes of real time passed between the moment Geiger whistled to award England a penalty, and the time at which Harry Kane finally took, and converted, it.