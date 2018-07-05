More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Top 5 storylines — 2018 World Cup quarterfinals

By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
We’re less than 24 hours from the start of the quarterfinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Captivating storylines have been plentiful through the first 20 days of the tournament. Here’s five to keep an eye on when the eight remaining teams return to action on Friday and Saturday.

Is it really coming home?

When England let Belgium beat them lost to Belgium on the final day of the group stage, it sent the Three Lions to the “easier” side of the knockout bracket — while the Red Devils headed to the side featuring France and Brazil — and, oh boy, has it worked like a charm for England. Spain, the only true giant of the eight, went out in the round of 16 to Russia, thus leaving England a potential path to the final featuring Sweden and Croatia. The objective is clear for England: don’t mess this up, because you’ll almost certainly never get another chance like this. Also of note regarding England: Harry Kane could just about lock up the Golden Boot with another goal (or two), to pad his current 6-4 lead on Romelu Lukaku.

Brazil vs. Belgium — meeting of the most impressive sides so far?

No one thrashed through their respective group quite like Belgium did — won all three games and finished with a +7 goal differential — and no one knocked off their round-of-16 foe quite as soundly as Brazil did — the Selecao beat Mexico by a score of 2-0, the only game of the eight to finish with a multiple-goal margin of victory. In that sense, it would be fair to say Brazil and Belgium have been the most impressive teams through their first four games. So, naturally, they’re set to face one another in the second quarterfinal on Friday. It’s a small feather in the cap of those who believe the World Cup should be re-seeded at the conclusion of the group stage.

Uruguay face France, without Cavani

Edinson Cavani scored both goals for Uruguay in their 2-1 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, but will now pay a steep price for doing so: Cavani, who alongside Luis Suarez forms arguably the best forward partnership at this World Cup, is expected to miss Friday’s quarterfinal clash with France on Friday. Cavani suffered a calf injury during the second half of the game against Portugal. Cavani (45) has scored more goals during his Uruguay career than anyone not named Suarez (53).

(When) will the “upsets” stop?

While Belgium beating Brazil would only constitute a mild upset (compared to everything we’ve seen thus far), it would still signal the elimination of the next-to-last remaining pre-tournament favorite. The same goes for Uruguay versus France, though most would see that as more of a shocker than an upset. It’s possible that we could end up with a World Cup final featuring not a single team from outside the top 10 of the current FIFA rankings (Uruguay versus anyone from the other half), but more likely that we’ll see a final without a top-six side (France, who are currently ranked seventh).

What if the upsets don’t stop?

Speaking of upsets, Uruguay versus Belgium, and Russia versus Sweden — that’s a very possible final-four field, should anyone expect to waltz through their matchup on Friday or Saturday. While everyone is penciling in an England versus Croatia semifinal, and hoping to put England through to the final, if we have learned anything from this tournament, it’s that it would be very stupid to look past Russia and Sweden. Would it be the star-studded semifinal showdown everyone projected, or get excited for, before the tournament started three weeks ago? Certainly not, but it feels like an ending perfectly befitting this particularly crazy World Cup.

Lukaku, Belgium welcome Brazil challenge in World Cup QF

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku won’t be heard complaining that his team’s reward for winning its World Cup group is ending up in what appears to be the far harder side of the draw and meeting five-time champion Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Friday evening’s game in Kazan brings together the two highest-ranked teams left in the tournament following Germany’s early exit. Brazil is ranked second and Belgium third. Whoever wins plays either France or Uruguay.

At a news conference Thursday, Lukaku said Belgium’s disappointing experience at the 2016 European Championship showed nothing should be taken for granted in football and that Brazil will provide a “benchmark” for his team.

“If you want to achieve something, you have to fight for it every time,” said Lukaku, who has impressed at the World Cup with four goals and is second in the Golden Boot race, behind England’s Harry Kane with six.

“Everyone was saying you should come in second (in Group G) … but look at the European Championship when we had the same route as England now and things went wrong straight away.”

At Euro 2016, heavily fancied Belgium was considered to be on the easier side of the draw to make the final but ended up being knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Wales, which was in its first major competition in nearly 60 years.

England, which came second behind Belgium in Group G, has arguably ended up on the easier side of the draw after the two sides made big changes for their final group match, which Belgium won 1-0.

Belgium rallied from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in the round of 16.

England plays Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday, at face value a far easier proposition than meeting Brazil. The winner of England vs. Sweden will then meet either Croatia or Russia.

With arguably its strongest collection of players ever from Thibaut Courtois in goal to Kevin De Bruyne in midfield and Eden Hazard and Lukaku up front, Belgium is trying to reach the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1986.

Though Belgium and Brazil are evenly matched in terms of quality, coach Roberto Martinez said there’s a simple difference between the two teams.

“The difference is we haven’t won a World Cup, it’s as simple as that … you go into a tournament when you don’t have the know-how to win the tournament,” Martinez said.

The coach said having Thierry Henry, who was in France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad, among his backroom staff has helped bridge that gap.

“He knows what you feel as a player when you are in that situation, when you see an opportunity, when you have to face the pressure,” Martinez said. “His input in that respect has been very important.”

The 2 Robbies: World Cup 2018 Continues to Deliver!

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Robbie and Robbie break down the round of 16 in a World Cup that continues to delivery heart-pounding, anxiety-inducing moments of pure bliss (or despair).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Agent: Ronaldo “eternally grateful” to Real Madrid if he leaves

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has told Portuguese media that the player would be “eternally grateful” to the Spanish club if he ends up leaving.

Jorge Mendes was quoted as saying in Portuguese newspaper Record that Ronaldo would always be grateful to “the club, the president, the directors, the medical staff, all the workers without exception and all the Madrid fans around the world.”

Local media in Spain and Italy claim Ronaldo has already reached a deal to sign with Juventus, although neither club has officially confirmed the negotiations.

Mendes was quoted by Record on Thursday as saying that “if that happens, it will be just a new phase and a new challenge in his brilliant career.”

Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final in May that he could be leaving Real Madrid. He said he would discuss his club future while with Portugal at the World Cup, but never did.

Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 8

By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Layla Anna-Lee has a new show and, well, it’s unbiased. At least occasionally…

In the eighth episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla looks at England’s penalty-kick win over Colombia, Japan’s tough loss to Belgium, and Brazil’s victory.

There will be plenty more to come over the next two weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the eighth episode in full.