Brazil says Danilo out of World Cup with ankle injury

Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Brazil right back Danilo is out of the World Cup after injuring his ankle in training.

The Brazilian soccer federation said Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle during the team’s training session in Kazan on Thursday, a day before Brazil plays Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The federation said early Friday that tests confirmed the player will not be able to recover in time to play again during the tournament in Russia.

The Manchester City player will remain with the squad while undergoing treatment.

Danilo played in Brazil’s opener against Switzerland but missed the matches against Costa Rica and Serbia because of a right hip injury sustained in training.

He recovered and was available for the 2-0 win against Mexico in the round of 16, but coach Tite kept his replacement, Fagner, in the starting lineup.

Tite said left back Marcelo, who injured his back in the group-stage game against Serbia, will start against Belgium after fully recovering.

Forward Douglas Costa will also be available for the quarterfinal after recovering from a right thigh muscle injury that prevented him from playing against Serbia and Mexico.

VIDEO: Muslera’s shocking mistake on Griezmann goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Fernando Muslera had himself a “Loris Karius” moment as Uruguay trailed France in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

The Uruguay goalkeeper will never want to see this replay again…

In the second half Muslera pushed a routine shot from Antoine Griezmann straight into his own net, in a horror moment to double France’s lead.

Watch video of the moment below, as France is heading into the semifinals of the World Cup.

VIDEO: Varane heads France into the lead

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Raphael Varane is still just 25 years old.

The Real Madrid center back (who has four UEFA Champions League winners medals, by the way) scored the opener for France against Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, with Varane glancing home a fabulous delivery from Antoine Griezmann.

Watch Varane open the scoring in the World Cup quarterfinal in the video below.

Marsch leaves New York Red Bulls, Armas hired

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Jesse Marsch is out as the New York Red Bulls head coach, with the former USMNT and MLS star set to move to sister club RB Leipzig.

Marsch, 44, turned the Red Bulls into a well-drilled, exciting team to watch after arriving in 2015 and putting faith in plenty of young players.

He won the 2015 Supporters’ Shield, as well as finishing top of the Eastern Conference standings twice, plus led them to a U.S. Open Cup final and twice to the CONCACAF Champions League.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

His departure, likely to Leipzig, is a strange one.

They’ve already hired Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann to take charge of them for the 2019/20 season and it has been rumored that Marsch could be an assistant coach, have a role on the technical staff or even just coach the Bundesliga team for the 2018/19 campaign.

Chris Armas has already been appointed as Marsch’s replacement, with the former MLS and U.S. national team star promoted from within the RBNY organization. His first game in charge will be against rivals New York City FC this Sunday.

RBNY released a statement confirming Armas has been promoted, while their sporting director Denis Hamlett had the following to say.

“We are fully supportive of Jesse and his decision to pursue a new opportunity,” Hamlett said. “Jesse played a large role in establishing our club identity, but the culture here is the result of the dedication and hard work of many. We are confident in Chris Armas. We know Chris and the coaching staff will have our team ready to compete each week, and they will continue to find ways to improve and work towards our ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.”

Marsch leaves RBNY in a much stronger position than when he arrived as he has long been linked with either the USMNT job, other gigs in MLS or jobs overseas.

It appears the latter is about to be confirmed, with Leipzig eager to challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot this season after narrowly missing out and only qualifying for the Europa League for 2018/19.

WATCH: World Cup quarterfinals – Uruguay v France, Brazil v Belgium

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, with two monster games restarting the tournament after a two-day break.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Uruguay and France get things going with La Celeste winning all four of their games so far and Luis Suarez will try to lead them to glory against France. Didier Deschamps will pin his hopes on teenager Kylian Mbappe as he ripped Argentina apart in the last 16, while the likes of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann will try to step up. This should be some battle as Uruguay aim to bully a young French side.

Later on Friday Brazil play Belgium in a mouthwatering clash as Neymar, Willian, Phillipe Coutinho and Co. go up against Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne for a semifinal spot.

Both Tite and Roberto Martinez will be desperate to reach the final four, with the latter set to stick with his ultra-attacking lineup and Tite hoping his star attackers click through the gears efficiently.

This promises to be another incredible day of what has been a dramatic, gripping World Cup so far.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, July 6

Quarterfinals

Uruguay vs. France; Nizhny Novgorod — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Brazil vs. Belgium; Kazan — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE