Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

De Bruyne: Belgium showing how “powerful” they can be

By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
The current Belgium squad — the one that reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over the mighty Brazil on Friday — is the end product of a golden generation that teased and tormented fans of their free-flowing style for years.

[ MORE: Belgium’s golden generation reaches World Cup semifinal ]

For so long, they were full of promise and potential, but lacked the maturity and/or experience in the big moments to get over the hump. But, now — four years after bowing out in the quarterfinals in Brazil, eight and 12 years after failing to qualify for back-to-back tournaments for the first time since the 1960s — the Red Devils, under carefree, bombastic manager Roberto Martinez, are delivering the goods.

After scoring the game-winning goal on Friday, Kevin De Bruyne spoke of the “power” possessed by this Belgian squad, of how they persevered against one of the most popular pre-tournament favorites, and of how they’re still two more wins from achieving what they set out to do — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s not easy to play Brazil, they are a wonderful team. But the power we have as a team showed today. We were magnificent in the first half.

“Second half it was very difficult, they had a lot of players in the middle. In the last 15 minutes it was a character test and we showed the world what we are capable of.”

“You have to grow as a player and as a team. Obviously it is difficult, in a tournament one loss and you are out but we tried everything. We are here to try and win the World Cup, obviously everyone tries. We are one win away from the game everyone wants to be in.”

As for Martinez, he believes it’s all about the mentality — something which has undoubtedly been fostered in so many of his players as they’ve risen to play for many of the biggest clubs in the world, and how they’ve applied those lessons to do what they’ve done thus far.

“They did it. You saw incredible heart from this team. You have to accept that Brazil have finesse and they will break you down but we did not accept it. This is something special. These boys deserve to be real special people back in Belgium.”

“I never lost a game on the tactics board, it’s the execution that matters and the execution was magnificent. Players have to be brave to change the way we play and we had two days to do it. That is down to desire, they wanted to make it happen.

“It is special. We can’t let them down back home now. We have beaten Brazil in the World Cup, we have created a nice memory, let’s treasure it and pass it down. Now we need more energy for the semifinal.”

Belgium headed to World Cup semis after beating Brazil

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Belgium are headed to a World Cup semifinal for the first time since 1986 after knocking off Brazil, a side which hadn’t lost a game — competitive or otherwise — in nearly 13 months, in Friday’s thrilling quarterfinal clash in Nizhny Novgorod.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Kevin De Bruyne scored the latest stunner in a 2018 tournament full of them (WATCH HERE), to add to an early own goal, before Brazil fought back valiantly but ultimately fell in the end, 2-1.

Fernandinho opened the scoring, into the wrong goal, in the 13th minute (WATCH HERE). Vincent Kompant, Fernandinho’s teammate at Manchester City, rose above the scrum to get his head to Nacer Chadli‘s corner kick, but didn’t make the cleanest of contact. The ball appeared headed across the six-yard box, until it made contact with the arm of Fernandinho and eluded a flailing Alisson in goal.

The 1-0 scoreline didn’t last long, as Belgium doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark. Romelu Lukaku picked the ball up inside his own half and surged forward, past a handful of defenders, before the ball was knocked away but fell to De Bruyne to Lukaku’s right. Three touches later, De Bruyne had the ball on his right foot with far too much sight of goal. The laser which ensued was un-savable (WATCH HERE).

For the ensuing 45 minutes, the Belgian defense appeared impermeable, thwarting anything and everything Brazil through at them. Even a pair of penalty-kick claims, from Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, fell on deaf ears.

Everything changed in the 76th minute, when Philippe Coutinho curled the perfect ball toward te penalty spot where Renato Augusto was waiting and anticipating. The Beijing Guoan midfielder applied every bit of contact and power he could muster with his head to beat Thibaut Courtois inside his left-hand post.

Fewer than five minutes later, it was Augusto who had Brazil’s first golden opportunity to draw the five-time world champions level, but he dragged his shot wide from just outside the box, letting the Belgian backline off the hook for a failed clearance.

Coutinho badly skewed Brazil’s next chance high and wide. Neymar beat his man to the endline and cut back inside before laying the ball back for the late-arriving Barcelona man, but Coutinho got his first-time effort all wrong and Belgium again went unpunished.

Once more, Brazil threatened in the 94th minute, but Courtois made a seemingly impossible save to tip Neymar’s curling shot just over the crossbar.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Up next for Roberto Martinez’s side will be a highly anticipated semifinal matchup with their southern neighbors, France, the last remaining pre-tournament favorite still breathing.

VIDEO: De Bruyne’s laser doubles Belgium’s lead over Brazil

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne is best known for creating goals for his teammates — the reigning Premier League assist king had 16 helpers this season (20 in all competitions) — but he scores a fair few goals of his own (12 across all comps in 2017-18).

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

After 300 minutes at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Manchester City’s brilliant Belgian had not yet found the back of the net. That changed in minute no. 301. When you make the people wait, you best deliver the high-quality goods.

How does an absolute laser strike from the edge of the penalty area sound? How does a 2-0 lead over Brazil in Friday’s second quarterfinal sound? (Let’s not ignore Romelu Lukaku‘s boss-man contribution in the build-up.)

There’s a long way still to go for the Red Devils, but they’re presently barreling toward a semifinal clash with France.

Dynamo goalkeeper Deric reinstated following suspension

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been reinstated by Major League Soccer more than eight months after his arrest on misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.

Deric, who was the reigning MLS Player of the Month at the time of his arrest last October, missed 19 games while he was suspended. The 29-year-old entered into a plea agreement with the Harris County District Attorney and will have his charges dismissed if he completes a yearlong diversion program.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

His reinstatement by MLS is subject to continued compliance with his legal agreement.

The Dynamo secured their first playoff berth since 2013 last year, in part thanks to the play of Deric – who allowed only one goal in the final month before his suspension.

VIDEO: Belgium lead Brazil on Fernandinho own goal

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
It’s still extremely early in the first half of Friday’s second quarterfinal matchup, between Brazil and Belgium, two of the more heavily favored sides remaining at the 2018 World Cup, but it’s the Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils who lead in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Nacer Chadli whipped in a delightful corner kick to the near post, Vincent Kompany rose highest and got a head to it, though his contact appeared to glance the ball and send it across the six-yard box. To much Brazilian chagrin, the ball came off the arm of Fernandinho, who’s starting in place of the suspended Casemiro (yellow-card accumulation), sending it past Alisson in goal.

Up until this point, the game had been mostly one-way traffic toward the Belgian goal, but this is the World Cup of set pieces, so against-the-run-of-play goals have become very much the new norm.