France beat Uruguay, reach semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Varane nodded France ahead
  • Muslera howler on Griezmann goal
  • France reach semifinal for first time since 2006

France beat Uruguay 2-0 in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, with Les Bleus scoring in each half against a lackluster Uruguay outfit who missed Edinson Cavani badly.

Raphael Varane nodded home the opener for France, while Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera made a huge error to allow Antoine Griezmann to score his third goal of the tournament and seal the win.

Didier Deschamps’ side were deserved winners in a slightly cagey encounter as they’ll face either Brazil or Belgium on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Early on Uruguay twice went close as Cristhian Stuani‘s dragged a shot across goal, then from a set piece Hugo Lloris punched away with Stuani lurking.

At the other end Mbappe headed over when wide open after Olivier Giroud‘s header across goal, with the teenager unaware of the time and space he had close to goal.

France took the lead five minutes before the break as Griezmann whipped in a free kick and Varane glanced a header into the far corner to put Les Bleus ahead.

Lloris then denied Caceres with an incredible save right on half time as he pushed his header away, then did enough to put Diego Godin off with his follow up.

In the second half Uruguay had a few half chances with balls into the box but Luis Suarez was locked down and grew increasingly frustrated.

A moment of madness then swung the game further in France’s favor as Muslera pushed a routine shot from Griezmann straight into his own net. A horror moment for Uruguay’s goalkeeper to double France’s lead.

A huge brawl then broke out with yellow cards dished out Paul Pogba grabbing the head of a Uruguay player among a melee.

Corentin Tolisso then curled just over late on as France aimed to seal their passage to the semifinal in style. In the end they had to settle for two goals as Les Bleus won comfortably.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
Multiple outlets claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to moving to Italian giants Juventus.

Ronaldo, 33, is said to have agreed a $35 million per season salary at Juve, with his agent Jorge Mendes working on the finer details of the deal.

The only thing left to sort out is Real Madrid accepting Juve’s $116 million offer for the five-time World Player of the Year. Real president Florentino Perez is said to be okay with the move, but he is known to change his mind…

That said, it appears Ronaldo’s nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Ronaldo has led Real to four UEFA Champions League titles in the past five seasons, including three-straight UCL crowns, and his legacy as the greatest goalscorer in their history is complete.

It appears that he now fancies a fresh challenge and after he had to pay a huge tax bill to Spanish authorities during the 2018 World Cup, everything seems to suggest Ronaldo will move on to Turin with the Old Lady waiting.

Another thing which would have perhaps enticed Ronaldo to join Juve was the respect he received from their fans after scoring a stunning overhead kick goal at Juventus Stadium in the UCL a few months ago.

Small things like that make a big difference to a superstar who can choose to play for any team on the planet.

Three years at Juve, then a move to Miami in Major League Soccer?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, with two monster games restarting the tournament after a two-day break.

Uruguay and France get things going with La Celeste winning all four of their games so far and Luis Suarez will try to lead them to glory against France. Didier Deschamps will pin his hopes on teenager Kylian Mbappe as he ripped Argentina apart in the last 16, while the likes of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann will try to step up. This should be some battle as Uruguay aim to bully a young French side.

Later on Friday Brazil play Belgium in a mouthwatering clash as Neymar, Willian, Phillipe Coutinho and Co. go up against Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne for a semifinal spot.

Both Tite and Roberto Martinez will be desperate to reach the final four, with the latter set to stick with his ultra-attacking lineup and Tite hoping his star attackers click through the gears efficiently.

This promises to be another incredible day of what has been a dramatic, gripping World Cup so far.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, July 6

Quarterfinals

Uruguay vs. France; Nizhny Novgorod — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Brazil vs. Belgium; Kazan — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Fernando Muslera had himself a “Loris Karius” moment as Uruguay trailed France in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

The Uruguay goalkeeper will never want to see this replay again…

In the second half Muslera pushed a routine shot from Antoine Griezmann straight into his own net, in a horror moment to double France’s lead.

Watch video of the moment below, as France is heading into the semifinals of the World Cup.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Raphael Varane is still just 25 years old.

The Real Madrid center back (who has four UEFA Champions League winners medals, by the way) scored the opener for France against Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, with Varane glancing home a fabulous delivery from Antoine Griezmann.

Watch Varane open the scoring in the World Cup quarterfinal in the video below.

k here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.