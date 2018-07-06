More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Granqvist welcomes baby, preps for England at World Cup

Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
SAMARA, Russia (AP) Even though Andreas Granqvist has a lot going on right now, he claims he’s not overwhelmed.

The Sweden captain welcomed his baby daughter from afar early Friday while his team gets ready for its World Cup quarterfinal match against England on Saturday.

“I just try to enjoy it,” he said with a grin. “I just try to be present, in the now.”

Granqvist and his wife Sofie each posted photos of the newborn, named Mika, although Granqvist used a hashtag: (hash)worldcupbaby.

“Good timing. I didn’t sleep very well last night, so I’m glad that it’s happened now,” he said Friday after the early morning birth. “My wife did a wonderful job back home. Everything went well.”

Indeed the timing couldn’t have been better.

Now rather than stress about the arrival of his second child, Granqvist can focus his full attention on guiding Sweden to what the team hopes is its first trip to the World Cup semifinals since 1994. The Swedes have made it to the final once, at home back in 1958, falling to Pele and Brazil.

Granqvist, a 33-year-old center back, has played in Russia for Krasnodar for the past five years, but he will join Helsingborg, a second-tier team in his native Sweden, following the World Cup.

Known by his nickname Granen, Granqvist is part of a stout defense that has been Sweden’s strength in Russia. The team has conceded only two goals so far in the tournament, both in the group stage against defending champion Germany.

It’s part of a team-first strategy as Sweden moves past the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era.

Ibrahimovic, the all-time leading scorer for Sweden, retired from international soccer in 2016 but still plays at club level for the LA Galaxy. There was talk in the run-up to the World Cup that he might be willing to play for the national team, but ultimately coach Janne Andersson decided to go forward without him.

“We’re a team, we do this together on and off the pitch, and this has meant that we’ve been as successful as we have so far,” Granqvist said. “We might not have on paper the best team or individually, but together we’re very high achievers.”

So far the recipe has worked in Russia. After finishing at the top of its group, the Swedes beat Switzerland in the knockout round 1-0. If they can get past England, they’ll face the winner of Saturday’s match between Russia and Croatia.

“I think there was a coach who said about his team once, `They’re quite easy to analyze and quite difficult to beat.’ I think that’s a good description for us,” Andersson said.

England and Sweden have met twice previously in World Cup play, a 2-2 draw in 2006 and a 1-1 draw in 2002. Overall, Sweden has gone undefeated in 13 of the last 15 matches.

Andersson agreed with his captain that Sweden’s strength is its unity.

“We’re in Day 45 now together. And even I will have a bad day sometimes. And then you go to your room for a little rest and you come back with new energy and you can contribute to the team,” Andersson said. “They’ve been extraordinary in how they’ve done it.”

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

VIDEO: De Bruyne’s laser doubles Belgium’s lead over Brazil

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne is best known for creating goals for his teammates — the reigning Premier League assist king had 16 helpers this season (20 in all competitions) — but he scores a fair few goals of his own (12 across all comps in 2017-18).

After 300 minutes at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Manchester City’s brilliant Belgian had not yet found the back of the net. That changed in minute no. 301. When you make the people wait, you best deliver the high-quality goods.

How does an absolute laser strike from the edge of the penalty area sound? How does a 2-0 lead over Brazil in Friday’s second quarterfinal sound? (Let’s not ignore Romelu Lukaku‘s boss-man contribution in the build-up.)

There’s a long way still to go for the Red Devils, but they’re presently barreling toward a semifinal clash with France.

Dynamo goalkeeper Deric reinstated following suspension

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been reinstated by Major League Soccer more than eight months after his arrest on misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.

Deric, who was the reigning MLS Player of the Month at the time of his arrest last October, missed 19 games while he was suspended. The 29-year-old entered into a plea agreement with the Harris County District Attorney and will have his charges dismissed if he completes a yearlong diversion program.

His reinstatement by MLS is subject to continued compliance with his legal agreement.

The Dynamo secured their first playoff berth since 2013 last year, in part thanks to the play of Deric – who allowed only one goal in the final month before his suspension.

VIDEO: Belgium lead Brazil on Fernandinho own goal

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
It’s still extremely early in the first half of Friday’s second quarterfinal matchup, between Brazil and Belgium, two of the more heavily favored sides remaining at the 2018 World Cup, but it’s the Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils who lead in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Nacer Chadli whipped in a delightful corner kick to the near post, Vincent Kompany rose highest and got a head to it, though his contact appeared to glance the ball and send it across the six-yard box. To much Brazilian chagrin, the ball came off the arm of Fernandinho, who’s starting in place of the suspended Casemiro (yellow-card accumulation), sending it past Alisson in goal.

Up until this point, the game had been mostly one-way traffic toward the Belgian goal, but this is the World Cup of set pieces, so against-the-run-of-play goals have become very much the new norm.

England’s “great opportunity” for glory

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate is about as level-headed as managers come, but the England coach knows his young team have a monumental opportunity to make the World Cup final.

The Three Lions, the youngest team left in the competition, face Sweden in Samara on Saturday and if they win they’ll face either Russia or Croatia in the semifinals.

Southgate acknowledged that England are on the kind side of the bracket but isn’t underestimating Sweden’s veteran squad at all.

“It’s a great opportunity, and although our team will be individually better in two years, we might not have this opportunity again,” Southgate said. “We have huge respect for Sweden. They are a team that I think in the past have been underestimated – we won’t make that mistake. Our players come from the same background as their players. We shouldn’t get carried away with ourselves being better than Sweden. They are older, more experienced, and have a better tournament record than us.”

England’s first big test of the World Cup, their Round of 16 penalty shootout win against Colombia on Tuesday, answered plenty of questions about the mentality of this young squad.

Colombia tried every trick in the book but Harry Kane scored, England kept their cool and they rallied after a 93rd-minute equalizer to exorcise their penalty kick demons from major tournaments in the past.

This truly feels like a monumental moment for the English national team, with this likeable squad hungry to achieve and capable of fine attacking, flowing play.

For England the equation is now simple.

Win and they’ll exceed expectations and the wave of euphoria surrounding the team not just in England but around the globe will continue to the semifinals and beyond.

Lose and everyone will lament them stumbling at a key moment once again, as England, whether they like it or not, will be expected to beat Sweden and then reach the final.

The time has arrived for this young England side to become the darlings of the tournament.