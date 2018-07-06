More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Klopp: Karius “100 percent” had concussion

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp believes Loris Karius suffered a concussion during the second half of Liverpool’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and that’s why he made two horrendous goalkeeping errors.

Karius was hit by Real’s Sergio Ramos off the ball, was treated on the pitch but carried on.

Minutes later he made two massive errors, throwing the ball straight against Karim Benzema and then letting a long range effort from Gareth Bale slip right through his grasp.

The German goalkeeper had a concussion test and evaluation in Massachusetts days after the final which determined he had suffered a concussion and now Klopp has had his say on it all.

“We don’t use it as an excuse, we use it as an explanation,” said Klopp. “For me, it is 100% the explanation [for his performance]. He was influenced by that knock – that is 100%. I got all the pictures from different perspectives, saw it and thought ‘how can we all think that the boy who didn’t show any weakness in that game until then made these big mistakes in a very important game and nobody thinks it’s because of the knock he got?’ How can we think that? That was, for me, the explanation and I thought: ‘OK, come on, we need to check that.’

“I thought it was too late, you cannot check that. But now I know a concussion isn’t coming and going in a day – if you have one, you see it days later. Five days after the final, Loris had 26 of 30 markers for a concussion still. That’s clear.”

Several reports have linked Liverpool with signing a new goalkeeper this summer but moves for Alisson and others have faltered, so it appears Karius will remain at Anfield.

VIDEO: Muslera’s shocking mistake on Griezmann goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Fernando Muslera had himself a “Loris Karius” moment as Uruguay trailed France in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

The Uruguay goalkeeper will never want to see this replay again…

In the second half Muslera pushed a routine shot from Antoine Griezmann straight into his own net, in a horror moment to double France’s lead.

Watch video of the moment below, as France is heading into the semifinals of the World Cup.

VIDEO: Varane heads France into the lead

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Raphael Varane is still just 25 years old.

The Real Madrid center back (who has four UEFA Champions League winners medals, by the way) scored the opener for France against Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, with Varane glancing home a fabulous delivery from Antoine Griezmann.

Watch Varane open the scoring in the World Cup quarterfinal in the video below.

k here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Marsch leaves New York Red Bulls, Armas hired

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Jesse Marsch is out as the New York Red Bulls head coach, with the former USMNT and MLS star set to move to sister club RB Leipzig.

Marsch, 44, turned the Red Bulls into a well-drilled, exciting team to watch after arriving in 2015 and putting faith in plenty of young players.

He won the 2015 Supporters’ Shield, as well as finishing top of the Eastern Conference standings twice, plus led them to a U.S. Open Cup final and twice to the CONCACAF Champions League.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

His departure, likely to Leipzig, is a strange one.

They’ve already hired Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann to take charge of them for the 2019/20 season and it has been rumored that Marsch could be an assistant coach, have a role on the technical staff or even just coach the Bundesliga team for the 2018/19 campaign.

Chris Armas has already been appointed as Marsch’s replacement, with the former MLS and U.S. national team star promoted from within the RBNY organization. His first game in charge will be against rivals New York City FC this Sunday.

RBNY released a statement confirming Armas has been promoted, while their sporting director Denis Hamlett had the following to say.

“We are fully supportive of Jesse and his decision to pursue a new opportunity,” Hamlett said. “Jesse played a large role in establishing our club identity, but the culture here is the result of the dedication and hard work of many. We are confident in Chris Armas. We know Chris and the coaching staff will have our team ready to compete each week, and they will continue to find ways to improve and work towards our ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.”

Marsch leaves RBNY in a much stronger position than when he arrived as he has long been linked with either the USMNT job, other gigs in MLS or jobs overseas.

It appears the latter is about to be confirmed, with Leipzig eager to challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot this season after narrowly missing out and only qualifying for the Europa League for 2018/19.

WATCH: World Cup quarterfinals – Uruguay v France, Brazil v Belgium

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, with two monster games restarting the tournament after a two-day break.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Uruguay and France get things going with La Celeste winning all four of their games so far and Luis Suarez will try to lead them to glory against France. Didier Deschamps will pin his hopes on teenager Kylian Mbappe as he ripped Argentina apart in the last 16, while the likes of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann will try to step up. This should be some battle as Uruguay aim to bully a young French side.

Later on Friday Brazil play Belgium in a mouthwatering clash as Neymar, Willian, Phillipe Coutinho and Co. go up against Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne for a semifinal spot.

Both Tite and Roberto Martinez will be desperate to reach the final four, with the latter set to stick with his ultra-attacking lineup and Tite hoping his star attackers click through the gears efficiently.

This promises to be another incredible day of what has been a dramatic, gripping World Cup so far.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, July 6

Quarterfinals

Uruguay vs. France; Nizhny Novgorod — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Brazil vs. Belgium; Kazan — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE