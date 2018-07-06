VIDEO: Muslera’s shocking mistake on Griezmann goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Multiple outlets claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to moving to Italian giants Juventus.

Ronaldo, 33, is said to have agreed a $35 million per season salary at Juve, with his agent Jorge Mendes working on the finer details of the deal.

The only thing left to sort out is Real Madrid accepting Juve’s $116 million offer for the five-time World Player of the Year. Real president Florentino Perez is said to be okay with the move, but he is known to change his mind…

That said, it appears Ronaldo’s nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Ronaldo has led Real to four UEFA Champions League titles in the past five seasons, including three-straight UCL crowns, and his legacy as the greatest goalscorer in their history is complete.

It appears that he now fancies a fresh challenge and after he had to pay a huge tax bill to Spanish authorities during the 2018 World Cup, everything seems to suggest Ronaldo will move on to Turin with the Old Lady waiting.

Another thing which would have perhaps enticed Ronaldo to join Juve was the respect he received from their fans after scoring a stunning overhead kick goal at Juventus Stadium in the UCL a few months ago.

Small things like that make a big difference to a superstar who can choose to play for any team on the planet.

Three years at Juve, then a move to Miami in Major League Soccer?