VIDEO: Varane heads France into the lead

Jesse Marsch is out as the New York Red Bulls head coach, with the former USMNT and MLS star set to move to sister club RB Leipzig.

Marsch, 44, turned the Red Bulls into a well-drilled, exciting team to watch after arriving in 2015 and putting faith in plenty of young players.

He won the 2015 Supporters’ Shield, as well as finishing top of the Eastern Conference standings twice, plus led them to a U.S. Open Cup final and twice to the CONCACAF Champions League.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

His departure, likely to Leipzig, is a strange one.

They’ve already hired Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann to take charge of them for the 2019/20 season and it has been rumored that Marsch could be an assistant coach, have a role on the technical staff or even just coach the Bundesliga team for the 2018/19 campaign.

Chris Armas has already been appointed as Marsch’s replacement, with the former MLS and U.S. national team star promoted from within the RBNY organization. His first game in charge will be against rivals New York City FC this Sunday.

RBNY released a statement confirming Armas has been promoted, while their sporting director Denis Hamlett had the following to say.

“We are fully supportive of Jesse and his decision to pursue a new opportunity,” Hamlett said. “Jesse played a large role in establishing our club identity, but the culture here is the result of the dedication and hard work of many. We are confident in Chris Armas. We know Chris and the coaching staff will have our team ready to compete each week, and they will continue to find ways to improve and work towards our ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.”

Marsch leaves RBNY in a much stronger position than when he arrived as he has long been linked with either the USMNT job, other gigs in MLS or jobs overseas.

It appears the latter is about to be confirmed, with Leipzig eager to challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot this season after narrowly missing out and only qualifying for the Europa League for 2018/19.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports