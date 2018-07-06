WATCH: World Cup quarterfinals – Uruguay v France, Brazil v Belgium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, with two monster games restarting the tournament after a two-day break.

Uruguay and France get things going with La Celeste winning all four of their games so far and Luis Suarez will try to lead them to glory against France. Didier Deschamps will pin his hopes on teenager Kylian Mbappe as he ripped Argentina apart in the last 16, while the likes of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann will try to step up. This should be some battle as Uruguay aim to bully a young French side.

Later on Friday Brazil play Belgium in a mouthwatering clash as Neymar, Willian, Phillipe Coutinho and Co. go up against Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne for a semifinal spot.

Both Tite and Roberto Martinez will be desperate to reach the final four, with the latter set to stick with his ultra-attacking lineup and Tite hoping his star attackers click through the gears efficiently.

This promises to be another incredible day of what has been a dramatic, gripping World Cup so far.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, July 6

Quarterfinals

Uruguay vs. France; Nizhny Novgorod — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

Brazil vs. Belgium; Kazan — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

