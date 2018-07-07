More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

England dominates the air, makes World Cup semis

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored headed goals and Jordan Pickford made a number of fine saves to lead England to a 2-0 win over Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday.

England will face the winner of Croatia and Russia’s quarterfinal for a berth in the July 15 final.

Viktor Claesson was Sweden’s top threat, forcing a few saves out of Jordan Pickford in the contest.

Maguire scored the opener at the half-hour mark, the first one to Ashley Young‘s corner kick.

Next up was Dele, who got up to work Jesse Lingard‘s wonderful cross home.

Marcus Berg came close to pulling one back in the 72nd minute but got a bit too under the ball and sliced it over the goal.

Why they’ll win the World Cup: France

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Image
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
First of all, relax — This is part of a four-post series making the case for each of four World Cup semifinalists in their respective bids to win the 2018 edition of the tournament.

That said, let’s talk about why France will be lifting the World Cup trophy on July 15 in Moscow.

Why France will win the tournament: Following a 2-0 defeat of Uruguay in Friday’s quarterfinal, manager Didier Deschamps noted that Les Bleus relative inexperience peeks out at times.

That might be helping France, who has built its tournament acumen back up following the embarrassment of 2010 in South Africa. France lost to eventual champions Spain at EURO 2012, then again fell to a champion when Germany knocked the French out at the quarterfinal stage of the 2014 World Cup.

The French then (mostly) bossed the home EURO 2016 and the final despite losing to Eder‘s extra time tally in setting the stage for this summer in Russia.

France has survived legacy-desperate Lionel Messi and Argentina (just, really) and a feisty Uruguay despite still waiting to get consistent star turns from Samuel Umtiti and Hugo Lloris (though the backstop made a magnificent save late in the first half Friday versus the South American side.

Olivier Giroud, a man known for big goals, also is still waiting to break onto the score sheet. France has thrived through a kid (Kylian Mbappe), a dominating should-be Ballon d’Or candidate (N'Golo Kante), and two stars attackers doing it loudly (Antoine Griezmann) and quietly (Paul Pogba).

Throw in Raphael Varane, and France has been steady up the middle. If they can get past Belgium, which this post assumes they do thanks to the title, find us a team on the other side of the bracket equipped to punish the French. England? Sweden? Russia?

No, it would come down to Croatia. And right now we’d sign up for that feast of football… and expect Les Bleus to emerge victorious.

Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov
Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow where World Cup games are screened. With the Russian National Guard providing security, Ovechkin lifted the cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

“The cup is with us. The cup is in Moscow, Russia,” Ovechkin said. “I am very happy for the people that can see it and touch it. I am very, very happy.”

Ovechkin said he wishes the Russian soccer team well in its quarterfinal match against Croatia in Sochi.

“The national team did a great a job for the fans. Everyone is so happy. Miracles can happen. We are not far away from the final,” he said. “We need to fight, and our players understand it. They will do everything that they can.”

Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup championship a month ago in his 13th season in Washington.

Other Russian NHL players are also interested in soccer. Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins posted a picture on Instagram showing himself on a luxury jet with Ilya Kovalchuk of the Los Angeles Kings and Alexander Radulov of the Dallas Stars.

“Flying to Sochi” was the caption.

Why they’ll win the World Cup: Belgium

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
First of all, relax — This is part of a four-post series making the case for each of four World Cup semifinalists in their respective bids to win the 2018 edition of the tournament.

That said, let’s talk about why Belgium will be lifting the World Cup trophy on July 15 in Moscow.

Why Belgium will win the tournament: First off, Roberto Martinez’s side can beat you in every way imaginable. Personel and tactically speaking, the Red Devils have options for wide open attacks, stingy bus-parking defenses, and any mix in between.

Assuming a way past France’s frighteningly similar side, Belgium could deploy any number of midfield combinations. Keep in mind that the Red Devils were able to handle Brazil without using Yannick Carrasco or Mousa Dembele.

Outshot 27-9, and that won’t happen often, Belgium managed with opportunistic plays. And if a team wants them to play out of the back, they won’t have any problem with Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, and Toby Alderweireld (though the trio has been far from at its best so far in Russia, that only bolsters the argument that Belgium has gotten this far without the in-form three-some). If they need to lump it up top and count on hold-up play, Romelu Lukaku is among the best at it. Michy Batshuayi isn’t bad at that part of the gig, either.

Belgium beat Brazil without using Carrasco, Dries Mertens, and Batshuayi. Each could be a part of a potent attack if the Red Devils go behind, as we saw against Japan. If the midfield needs to bust heads, there’s Axel Witsel, Marouane Fellaini, and Youri Tielemans. If it’s about possession, Tielemans can help Kevin De Bruyne starve the opposition of its daily recommended amount of ball.

Frankly, Martinez may shut up a whole lot of Merseyside-based critics by the time he’s done in Russia.

Brazil laments World Cup loss; back to reality of turmoil

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazilian fans hugged, teared up and hung their heads Friday after their national team was knocked out of the World Cup by Belgium.

The stinging 2-1 defeat came just as the Selecao, as the team is known, had begun to gather steam, and Brazilians dared to hope that a victory could wash away years of recession, political uncertainty – and a humiliating defeat to Germany four years ago.

“The World Cup allowed us a moment to forget our problems,” said Cristiano Conceicao, who works in a furniture store and watched the game with thousands of others in a traditional gathering place for soccer fans, a several-block stretch of Rio de Janeiro known as the Alzirao. “Break’s over now.”

Soccer is more than just a game in Brazil, where it central to national identity. But the World Cup in Russia has been an especially welcome distraction. Brazil is just emerging from a deep, prolonged recession. It has lost confidence in its leaders as a corruption investigation revealed endemic graft among its political and corporate elite that shocked even the most cynical. Crime is rising in many cities, many Brazilians feel the last president was improperly removed from office, and the population is heading into national elections more divided than it has been in recent memory.

The Brazilian team got off to a slow start this year, and its star Neymar particularly came in for criticism for not meeting expectations. But as strong teams were unexpectedly eliminated – among them Germany, Spain and Argentina – confidence began to rise in Brazil that the Selecao might actually be able to win the title and purge the memories of its 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany at the last World Cup. There was a feeling that finally the tide was turning – not just on the field, but also in the country’s overall fortunes.

In the hours before Friday’s game, local media reported that Sao Paulo’s roads experienced record-breaking congestion as Brazilians left work early and rushed to get into position to watch. Bars and squares steadily filled up and people from airports to offices looked for the nearest TV to huddle around.

In Rio’s Maua Square, groups started arriving three hours before kickoff. They wore super hero outfits and draped themselves in Brazil’s flag. The atmosphere was festive and light, with the weekend and a hoped-for win on the horizon. When Belgium scored twice in the first half, the atmosphere grew tense. By halftime, with Brazil down 2-0, the crowd was on edge, though some still cried out, “I believe!”

The mood lifted when Brazil scored deep in the second half. The crowd erupted in jumping and cheers; they sprayed beer and honked air horns.

When the final whistle blew, many hugged and cried.

A reporter on the Globo network teared up as she described watching the game with family members of the players. She talked about how they never lost hope and even prayed at halftime. When she threw it back to the anchor, he then faltered.

But, in Maua Square, many were determined to keep the party going, dancing and joking as a way to relieve the pain of defeat.

On social media and messaging services, that trademark gallows humor was evident. One image lamented Brazil’s inability to get over the loss to Germany four years ago. Over a picture of the German flag was written: “The enemy didn’t go away.” Below was a picture of the Belgian flag – which, like the German one, has a black, yellow and red stripe – and the words: “It disguised itself.”

“We always knew that the World Cup would not solve our problems,” said Isabela Santos, a law student who watched the game in the Alzirao. “But how sweet it would have been to win it!”

Associated Press writer Sarah DiLorenzo contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.