Pickford believes England can establish their own history in 2018

By Matt ReedJul 7, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
The Three Lions are in the semifinals again for the first time in nearly three decades, and one of the men firmly involved in the country’s success wasn’t even born when England last found this sort of success.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford once again exemplified his importance to Gareth Southgate‘s team on Saturday with three massive saves in England’s 2-0 quarterfinals victory over Sweden.

The 24-year-old Everton keeper, who was born four years after England’s last semifinal visit, believes that the Three Lions are in position to re-write their own history this summer as the European nation aims to win its second World Cup in its storied career.

“I think [before] this [semifinal berth] it was 1990 and I wasn’t born for that, so I’ll take that,” Pickford told the BBC. “We have always said take one game, game-by-game, and we can go on and create our own history but it’s now about rest and recovery, but we’ll work hard and our ability should show.”

Pickford wasn’t tested often against Sweden, however, when he was, the young shot-stopper was prepared for a handful of brilliant saves to keep his first clean sheet of this World Cup.

“We knew it was going to be difficult against Sweden, we know what they bring to the party and we managed it very well,” Pickford said. “We worked hard and we’re showing our abilities and our mental side of the game.

“You got to be ready from the start, which I was and you’ve got to be alert and that’ll get you in the game straightaway, so after I made that first save, I think it was against [Marcus] Berg with his header about 47 minutes I felt that was me set for the rest of the game.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic loses bet with David Beckham after England win

By Matt ReedJul 7, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
The 22 players on the pitch weren’t the only ones with something at stake during Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal contested in Russia.

England ultimately captured one of the four places in the the next round of the competition, however, a bet between superstars David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had implications of their own.

Prior to the match, Ibrahimovic challenged Beckham to a straight-up bet regarding the victor of the game.

If Sweden were to win, Beckham would have to purchase an item of Ibrahimovic’s choice from store Ikea, while Ibrahimovic was asked to attend an England match donning a Three Lions kit if Beckham and his native land came out on top.

Following the England victory, Ibrahimovic took to social media, saying, “I’m coming. Congrats.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Man United eyes Willian, Reds want Grealish

By Matt ReedJul 7, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
In the midst of all the World Cup buzz, Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the day’s biggest transfer stories, including a possible reunion between Jose Mourinho and one of his former players at Old Trafford.

Brazilian midfielder Willian has drawn a lot of interest this summer from Barcelona, however, former Chelsea manager Mourinho may be looking to reunite with the current Blues player at Old Trafford next season.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are preparing to bid nearly $80 million to add the Brazil international, who scored 13 goals in all competitions last season for Chelsea.

Jack Grealish became a hot commodity last season in the Championship, but with Aston Villa failing to rise to the Premier League and the club’s uncertain financial status his future with the team is very much in doubt.

Several Premier PL sides have expressed interest in Grealish, including Liverpool, who would have to reportedly be willing to come to terms with Villa’s $50-plus million evaluation of the attacking player.

Finally, Jack Wilshere will likely be staying in the PL next season with a new club.

A deal with West Ham United appears imminent, and the former Arsenal midfielder could join the Hammers as soon as Monday.

Wilshere’s contract expired with the Gunners in June after the 26-year-old spent 10 seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Neymar, Brazil head home early – again – with many questions

Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Brazil came to Russia with a strong team, a well-liked coach and a great star. Fans thought the Selecao would finally end its World Cup title drought.

But again the five-time world champions are leaving empty handed, unable to make it to the semifinals four years after that humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany at its home World Cup.

It was a bad blow for the Brazilians.

“I can say this is the saddest moment of my career,” said Neymar on Instagram. “There is a lot of pain because we knew we could go further and make history. But it wasn’t meant to be. It’s difficult to find strength to want to play soccer again, but I’m sure God will give me enough strength to face anything.”

Neymar left fans the message on Saturday, a day after Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals in Kazan.

The 26-year-old forward, in his second World Cup, arrived with the responsibility to lead the Brazilians to the title, but the team didn’t get close. The highest paid player in the world sparkled at times on the field, scoring twice, but left the tournament marked mostly by his theatrics on the field.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this team. I’m proud of everyone,” said Neymar, who hadn’t spoken publicly since the team’s elimination in Kazan. “They interrupted our dream, but it lives on in our minds and hearts.”

Brazil won the last of its five World Cup titles in 2002 with a team led by Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho.

The Selecao regained its confidence and the trust of many Brazilians thanks to good results under coach Tite, who took over the national team in 2016. With only one loss under him, the five-time world champions arrived in Russia among the main title favorites.

“It’s hard for me to talk to you,” Tite said at the news conference after the match. “The feeling is bitter. It’s very hard to be here.”

The coach has great support among fans back home despite the loss, and reports say the soccer federation wants him to stay for another World Cup cycle. Brazil hasn’t had the same coach for two straight World Cups since Mario Zagallo was at the helm in 1970 and 1974.

The question is whether Tite will want to stay – many say he already has offers from some top European teams.

“It’s not the right time to talk about the future,” Tite said. “I can’t answer that question right now.”

The squad left Kazan on Saturday without talking to reporters.

Midfielder Fernandinho, whose own-goal in the 13th minute gave Belgium a 1-0 lead at Kazan Arena was being criticized by fans in Brazil, including some racist attacks on his social media accounts.

Fernandinho, Marcelo, Paulinho and Willian played in the 2014 loss to Germany.

From Brazil’s squad in Russia, 10 players will be 30 or younger by the tournament in Qatar in four years, including Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, who to many was the team’s best player at this World Cup.

Brazil’s next tournament is the Copa America at home next year.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Schedule for 2018 World Cup semifinals, final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
Just four games remain in the 2018 World Cup. I know, we’re crying too.

Two semifinals await in midweek, with a third-place match and then the big one, the World Cup final, next Sunday to wrap up what has been a stunning tournament.

Below you can find your full schedule for the last week of the World Cup.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: France vs. Belgium – St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Croatia vs. England – Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am