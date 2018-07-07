More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Schedule for 2018 World Cup semifinals, final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
Just four games remain in the 2018 World Cup. I know, we’re crying too.

Two semifinals await in midweek, with a third-place match and then the big one, the World Cup final, next Sunday to wrap up what has been a stunning tournament.

Below you can find your full schedule for the last week of the World Cup.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: France vs. Belgium – St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Croatia vs. England – Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

Transfer rumor roundup: Man United eyes Willian, Reds want Grealish

John Walton/PA via AP
By Matt ReedJul 7, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
In the midst of all the World Cup buzz, Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the day’s biggest transfer stories, including a possible reunion between Jose Mourinho and one of his former players at Old Trafford.

Brazilian midfielder Willian has drawn a lot of interest this summer from Barcelona, however, former Chelsea manager Mourinho may be looking to reunite with the current Blues player at Old Trafford next season.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are preparing to bid nearly $80 million to add the Brazil international, who scored 13 goals in all competitions last season for Chelsea.

Jack Grealish became a hot commodity last season in the Championship, but with Aston Villa failing to rise to the Premier League and the club’s uncertain financial status his future with the team is very much in doubt.

Several Premier PL sides have expressed interest in Grealish, including Liverpool, who would have to reportedly be willing to come to terms with Villa’s $50-plus million evaluation of the attacking player.

Finally, Jack Wilshere will likely be staying in the PL next season with a new club.

A deal with West Ham United appears imminent, and the former Arsenal midfielder could join the Hammers as soon as Monday.

Wilshere’s contract expired with the Gunners in June after the 26-year-old spent 10 seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Neymar, Brazil head home early – again – with many questions

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Brazil came to Russia with a strong team, a well-liked coach and a great star. Fans thought the Selecao would finally end its World Cup title drought.

But again the five-time world champions are leaving empty handed, unable to make it to the semifinals four years after that humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany at its home World Cup.

It was a bad blow for the Brazilians.

“I can say this is the saddest moment of my career,” said Neymar on Instagram. “There is a lot of pain because we knew we could go further and make history. But it wasn’t meant to be. It’s difficult to find strength to want to play soccer again, but I’m sure God will give me enough strength to face anything.”

Neymar left fans the message on Saturday, a day after Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals in Kazan.

The 26-year-old forward, in his second World Cup, arrived with the responsibility to lead the Brazilians to the title, but the team didn’t get close. The highest paid player in the world sparkled at times on the field, scoring twice, but left the tournament marked mostly by his theatrics on the field.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this team. I’m proud of everyone,” said Neymar, who hadn’t spoken publicly since the team’s elimination in Kazan. “They interrupted our dream, but it lives on in our minds and hearts.”

Brazil won the last of its five World Cup titles in 2002 with a team led by Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho.

The Selecao regained its confidence and the trust of many Brazilians thanks to good results under coach Tite, who took over the national team in 2016. With only one loss under him, the five-time world champions arrived in Russia among the main title favorites.

“It’s hard for me to talk to you,” Tite said at the news conference after the match. “The feeling is bitter. It’s very hard to be here.”

The coach has great support among fans back home despite the loss, and reports say the soccer federation wants him to stay for another World Cup cycle. Brazil hasn’t had the same coach for two straight World Cups since Mario Zagallo was at the helm in 1970 and 1974.

The question is whether Tite will want to stay – many say he already has offers from some top European teams.

“It’s not the right time to talk about the future,” Tite said. “I can’t answer that question right now.”

The squad left Kazan on Saturday without talking to reporters.

Midfielder Fernandinho, whose own-goal in the 13th minute gave Belgium a 1-0 lead at Kazan Arena was being criticized by fans in Brazil, including some racist attacks on his social media accounts.

Fernandinho, Marcelo, Paulinho and Willian played in the 2014 loss to Germany.

From Brazil’s squad in Russia, 10 players will be 30 or younger by the tournament in Qatar in four years, including Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, who to many was the team’s best player at this World Cup.

Brazil’s next tournament is the Copa America at home next year.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Ranking World Cup semifinalists

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2018, 5:22 PM EDT
And then there were four…

The 2018 World Cup semifinals are now set with France playing Belgium on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg and England facing Croatia on Wednesday in Moscow.

We should basically call this the 2018 European Championships. In all seriousness, the final four teams remaining are evenly-balanced and the next week should deliver two stunning semifinals and a final.

Below we rank the final four based on their current form and likelihood of winning it all in Russia.

4. Croatia – Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic make this Croatian team purr but in their knockout round penalty kicks wins against Denmark and Russia they’ve hardly impressed. If Dejan Lovren can shore up Croatia’s defense and stop Harry Kane, then they’ll have a chance. That’s a big if though. Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Krameric will cause England problems if they can drag their three center backs out wide. Just a second World Cup semifinal in their history and a first since 1998 is a huge achievement.

3. England – What the Three Lions have managed to do at this World Cup is astonishing and anything is now a bonus for Gareth Southgate‘s side. Yet despite Kane leading the Golden Boot race, the youngest team left in the competition seem to still have at least a few gears left. Winning the midfield battle against Croatia will be key, with Jordan Henderson likely needing plenty of help against Rakitic and Modric.

2. France – They’ve come through the toughest side of the bracket and saw off Uruguay in impressive fashion. Defensively they’re getting better throughout the tournament with Hugo Lloris getting rid of his mistakes, plus Varane and Umtiti a fine central defensive partnership. Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe have a great understanding in attack and both Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante have had very good World Cups.

1. Belgium – After that stunning display against Brazil they will be full of confidence. All of their stars are playing well with Romelu Lukaku a beast, Eden Hazard buzzing around and Kevin De Bruyne leading stunning counter attacks. Roberto Martinez has also shown he can get his tactics right for individual games and despite a few defensive slip ups, you can’t argue with Belgium being the favorites to win it all.

Croatia beat Russia, reach World Cup semifinal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
  • Cheryshev scores stunner
  • Krameric with equalizer for Croatia
  • Vida, Fernandes trade goals in extra time
  • Russia out at quarterfinal stage

Croatia beat Russia on penalty kicks to reach the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup following a dramatic 2-2 draw after extra time in Sochi.

Denis Cheryshev put Russia ahead with a stunner but Andrej Krameric equalized soon after and Domagoj Vida nodded home in the 100th minute it seemed like Russia’s fairytale run was over… Bruno Fernandes then headed home in the 115th minute to take it to penalty kicks.

Both Fernandes and Fyodor Smolov missed from the spot, with Croatia winning 4-3 on penalty kicks to advance.

Croatia now face England in the semifinals in Moscow on Wednesday, as they’ve reached the semifinals for just the second time in their World Cup history.

Russia took the lead in sensational fashion as Cheryshev won the ball, surged forward and then curled home a stunning effort into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Cue pandemonium from the home fans in Sochi.

However the lead was short-lived, as before half time Croatia levelled as Mario Mandzukic had so much space on the left and then picked out a perfect cross for Krameric to head home.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

In the second half Croatia dominated as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic got on the ball and Russia struggled to get out of their own half.

Ivan Perisic came agonizingly close to winning it for Croatia but his shot came back off the post and bounced out with Russia looking on nervously.

The game went to extra time and Dejan Lovren almost gave the ball straight to Smolov but he just about recovered.

At the other end his center back partner Vida was the hero as he headed home from a corner to make it 2-1 to Croatia.

Russia threw everything at Croatia in the final 15 minutes of extra time and eventually they broke through.

Fernandes headed home from Alan Dzagoev’s free kick to send the home fans in Sochi wild and make it 2-2 and send the game to penalty kicks.

But then Fernandes and Smolov missed, with the latter hitting his spot kick right at Croatia’s goalkeeper Subasic, then Igor Akinfeev came so close to saving Modric’s penalty but it hit the post and went in.

Rakitic then slotted home Croatia’s final penalty kick to send them to the semifinals.