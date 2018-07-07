More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Suarez rejects Griezmann’s love of Uruguay

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
Luis Suarez wasn’t in the mood to celebrate Antoine Griezmann’s self-control following France’s defeat of Suarez’s Uruguay in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal.

France held a 1-0 lead, with Griezmann assisting on the opener, when his knuckling shot was fumbled into the Uruguay goal by keeper Fernando Muslera.

The nature of the goal, plus a healthy love for Uruguay, played a role on Griezmann’s muted celebration. For a player known for celebrating his opponents’ “taking an L,” it was notable.

“When I started, someone from Uruguay taught me the good and bad of football,” he said. “I love Uruguayan culture and Uruguayans. I have respect for Uruguay and it was normal not to celebrate my goals.”

But Suarez didn’t have it in his mind to give Griezmann much credit, even though the French attacker’s close relationship with club teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez is well documented (Godin is the Godfather of Griezmann’s child).

And Griezmann also credits former Real Sociedad teammate Carlos Bueno, a Uruguayan, with helping his career in a big way.

Suarez doesn’t really care about all that.

“He’s not Uruguayan, he’s French and he scored a goal. He doesn’t know what we have to do to succeed in football. He will have his customs and his Uruguayan way of speaking, but we feel differently.”

Easy, Luis. We realize you just lost to the man and have a healthy club rivalry between you club Barcelona and Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid, but people live unique lives.

USMNT’s Ream signs new deal with PL-bound Fulham

Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Fulham are headed to the Premier League, and U.S. men’s national team defender Tim Ream is going with them after signing a new two-year contract with the club on Friday.

Ream, 30, had just one year remaining on his previous contract — at a presumably less wage than his new deal, given the Cottagers spent the last four seasons in the Championship — thus there was serious doubt over whether or not he would make the first-division jump with the west London club this summer.

The St. Louis, Mo., native was named Fulham’s Player of the Season in 2017-18, a season in which he made 47 of a possible 51 league appearances (including the promotion playoffs) and was an ever-present anchor for a side that finished with the sixth-best defensive record in England’s second division.

There was even talk of a return to MLS, where he started his career with the New York Red Bulls, in 2010, before making the jump overseas a year later. Ream’s new contract also includes an option for the 2020-21 season.

Official: Buffon signs with PSG on free transfer

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) — Free agent Gianluigi Buffon signed for Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

The veteran goalkeeper penned a one-year deal at the French champion with the option for an additional season.

The 40-year-old Buffon left Juventus this season after 17 years with the Italian club during which he established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” Buffon said. “For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision.”

Buffon left Parma in 2001 and made 656 appearances for Juve. He won his ninth Serie A title this season, leading the Bianconeri to a fourth successive league and cup double.

One of the few trophies missing from his glittering collection, which includes the 2006 World Cup, is the Champions League. He lost three finals in that competition with Juve.

PSG was eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage this season, having reached the quarterfinals the previous four years.

“I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence,” Buffon said. “To have followed the club’s incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts.

“I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.”

Buffon, former captain of Juve and Italy, retired from the international stage in November after the Azzurri lost a World Cup playoff to Sweden, although he returned for a couple of friendlies.

He made 176 appearances for Italy — a European record — and was voted Serie A’s goalkeeper of the year 12 times.

Buffon’s arrival may mean the end of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s PSG career. Kevin Trapp, the No. 2 this season, also appears likely to be sold by new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Buffon will miss his new club’s first three matches in the 2018-19 Champions League, after being suspended for his red card in this season’s quarterfinal defeat against Real Madrid and for comments about the referee.

England’s “great opportunity” for glory

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
Football isn’t coming home just yet. But a win for England against Sweden will signal that it’s well on the way.

Gareth Southgate is about as level-headed as managers come, but the England coach knows his young team have a monumental opportunity to make the World Cup final.

The Three Lions, the youngest team left in the competition, face Sweden in Samara on Saturday and if they win they’ll face either Russia or Croatia in the semifinals.

Southgate acknowledged that England are on the kind side of the bracket but isn’t underestimating Sweden’s veteran squad at all.

“It’s a great opportunity, and although our team will be individually better in two years, we might not have this opportunity again,” Southgate said. “We have huge respect for Sweden. They are a team that I think in the past have been underestimated – we won’t make that mistake. Our players come from the same background as their players. We shouldn’t get carried away with ourselves being better than Sweden. They are older, more experienced, and have a better tournament record than us.”

England’s first big test of the World Cup, their Round of 16 penalty shootout win against Colombia on Tuesday, answered plenty of questions about the mentality of this young squad.

Colombia tried every trick in the book but Harry Kane scored (of course), England kept their cool and they rallied after a 93rd-minute equalizer to exorcise their penalty kick demons from major tournaments in the past.

This truly feels like a monumental moment for the English national team, with this likeable squad hungry to achieve and capable of fine attacking, flowing play.

As memes and videos do the rounds on social media, for the first time in what feels like a long time there is positivity around the English national team. There’s no more moaning about not beating minnows 8-0 in qualifying games, no more complaining about superstars not caring about wearing the Three Lions on their shirt.

That is one of the nicest surprises. There are no egos in this team.

This is a squad Southgate has said perfectly represents the modern day society in England as fans back home gather in pubs and parks together to roar on a team they expected very little from, given the amount of shocking defeats in the past.

“We are a team with our diversity and with our youth that represents modern England,” Southgate said. “In England we’ve spent a bit of time being a bit lost as to what our modern identity is and I think as a team we represent that modern identity, and hopefully people can connect with us.”

England’s players now have that connection with its fans thanks to an openness with media outlets, Southgate encouraging his players to speak out and Kane leading a new generation by example.

That ‘golden generation’ came and went without a trip to the semifinals of a major tournament but now this team, who have captured the imagination of their nation along with their amiable leader Southgate, have the chance to do what the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lamprd and Wayne Rooney couldn’t.

“We are based on working hard for each other, we don’t carry anybody, they all pressed, they all have good organisation and they are prepared to graft and dig in for each other,” Southgate said. “I know those are slightly old-fashioned qualities but we don’t have the right to just stroll around a pitch. We play with character and I love that about them.”

For England the equation is now simple.

Win and they’ll exceed expectations and the wave of euphoria surrounding the team not just in England but around the globe will continue to the semifinals and beyond. “Football’s Coming Home” will dominate the minds of every Englishman until at least next week.

Lose and everyone will lament them stumbling at a key moment once again, as England, whether they like it or not, will be expected to beat Sweden and then reach the final.

The time has arrived for this young England side to become the darlings of the tournament as they try to bring football home.

Beckham, Zlatan settle on England vs. Sweden bet

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer superstars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have struck a deal ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal game between their two countries on Saturday.

[ MORE: Belgium’s golden generation reaches World Cup semifinal ]

Ibrahimovic challenged Beckham via Instagram and the bet was relayed on the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Twitter account.

Beckham, the former England and Galaxy midfielder, accepted the risk of furnishing Ibrahimovic’s L.A. mansion — with a twist.

