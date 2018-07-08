Diomande, LAFC continue to roar, nearing Western lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer completed what the World Cup started Saturday by putting a lot more goals on the board, and one player continues to roast everything that comes in his Stateside path.

Adama Diomande scored for the seventh and eighth times in five starts to give him nine goals and two assists in 473 minutes to begin life on our shores.

The ex-Hull City striker, 28, is making a mockery of defenses, and is averaging a goal or an assist every 43 minutes following LAFC’s 4-1 beatdown of Orlando City on Sunday.

No one is cleaning up goal mouth messes any better than Diomande, who has been in or near the six for the majority of his markers, and he’s been doing it without World Cup participants Carlos Vela and Marcos Urena (the pair returned to LAFC as subs on Saturday night).

How do we make one of those videos of cartoon sunglasses sliding down onto Bob Bradley‘s face?

⚽️📽️ 9 goals, 7 games. Dio is on fire! pic.twitter.com/cGssc8htHr — LAFC (@LAFC) July 8, 2018

Elsewhere

Philadelphia Union 0-2 Atlanta United

Montreal Impact 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake 2-0 FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Chicago Fire

LA Galaxy 4-0 Columbus Crew

Sporting KC 2-2 Toronto FC

New England Revolution 0-0 Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo 3-0 Minnesota United

Portland Timbers 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Sunday

