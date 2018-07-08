First two Thai youth soccer players rescued from cave

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC News says two members of the youth soccer team trapped for two weeks in a Thailand cave have been rescued by divers.

Twelve boys and their coach were trapped underground by rising waters during their team trip into Tham Luang Nan Non cave, found after nine days.

That was almost a week ago, and a Thai navy seal has died trying to rescue the players.

But the government has been pumping water from the caves, and a good weather day combined with relatively lower waters made the authorities put their plan in motion.

From NBC News:

“Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave,” said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai’s health department and part of the rescue team. “We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet,” Tossathep told Reuters.

So far, two players have been rescued by divers, who NBC News reports will take “3-4 hours” between rescue efforts.

A nearby hospital has an entire floor cleared for the boys, the report says.

Good news so far, and our continued best wishes are with the team and its guides.

