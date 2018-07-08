More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: New York City FC / @NYCFC

MLS: NYCFC beat Red Bulls on Maxi Moralez’s late goal

By Andy EdwardsJul 8, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
The Domenec Torrent era has seen New York City FC hardly skip a beat, as Patrick Vieira’s former side has won two of their first three games under the new boss.

After knocking off Toronto FC on Torrent’s debut two weeks ago, NYCFC, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference (six points back of leaders Atlanta United), blew a 2-1 lead away to Chicago Fire and lost 3-2 last weekend. On Sunday, though, in Torrent’s first New York derby clash with the New York Red Bulls, NYCFC got a late goal from Maxi Moralez to go a point clear of their local rivals and exact a small measure of revenge for the 4-0 thrashing they suffered earlier this year.

Not long before Moralez broke through for his seventh goal of the season (to go with eight assists), it was the Red Bulls who nearly went ahead, but Kaku’s volley flashed inches wide of Sean Johnson’s left-hand post. It was the best chance for the side under Chris Armas, who took over for the recently departed Jesse Marsch (RB Leipzig) on Friday.

The defeat snaps the Red Bulls’ three-game winning streak and drops them to third place in the East, now eight points back of Atlanta following the Five Stripes’ win on Saturday.

After so much humiliation, England a source of pride, unity

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 8, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
SAMARA, Russia (AP) — So often the source of letdowns and embarrassments, England’s soccer team is a unifying force among players and the nation.

At least in some sections of the country riven by economic, political and social divisions that led to Brexit, reaching the World Cup semifinals is a welcome distraction from the charged atmosphere. It’s a chance to clamber onto traffic lights, fling beer in the air and toast the success of the footballers in an outpouring of delirium not witnessed across England since the last century.

For the first time since the 1990s, England is in the last four of a major tournament. England will play Croatia on Wednesday for a place in the final after beating Sweden 2-0 Saturday.

“The chance to connect everybody through football and to make a difference to how people feel,” England coach Gareth Southgate said, “that is even more powerful than what we are doing with our results. That is very special. I would imagine there is a big party at home. Not for us.”

There is still much work to do if England is to reach its first World Cup final since lifting the trophy on home soil at Wembley in 1966.

But Southgate believes he has instilled the humble mentality in the dressing room that is required to keep the journey going all the way to Luzhniki Stadium next Sunday. Humility has replaced the hubris that defined the celebrity-obsessed David Beckham-era where the furthest the team reached was the quarterfinal stage of any tournament. Just look back on how Harry Maguire, who headed in Saturday’s first goal, reported for England duty for the first time last year with his clothing in a black trash bag rather than designer luggage.

Ambitions appeared to be thwarted for so long by a culture of entitlement as England gloried in the hype and status of being the birthplace of soccer without backing it up with results. And as players started to collect millions in salaries from their clubs, commitment to the national team was called into question.

“We don’t have renowned world-class players yet,” Southgate said, “but lots of good young players who are showing on the world stage that they’re prepared to be brave with the ball, try to play the right way, have shown some mental resilience now.”

At the start of his tenure in 2016, Southgate realized he had to deliver an important message to his players: Any success with England will be greater than anything achieved with their clubs.

“They have been prepared to park their club rivalries at the door,” Southgate said. “We’ve talked about how important it is to have that spirit.”

Also, how to recover from adversity. One of the lowest points for English soccer came two years ago — days after that European Union referendum in Britain — when a team coached by Roy Hodgson was humiliated by Iceland.

“Under pressure they suffered,” Southgate said. “They will have days when they are not able to cope with things.”

But experiencing the misery at Euro 2016 as players — or as a fan in the stadium like Maguire —helped a Harry Kane-led England advance relatively serenely to its first World Cup semifinal since 1990, according to Southgate. England even managed to beat Colombia in the round of 16 on penalties, halting a run of five successive shootout losses at tournaments.

The victories in Russia are also reversing an anomaly. England hosts the world’s richest soccer competition — the Premier League — but hasn’t been able to produce a national team to match. Southgate was on the last England side to reach a semifinal, at the 1996 European Championship, when the team anthem was “Three Lions.” The “football’s coming home” lyric is back in vogue in Russia, ringing out from stadiums to bars among the few thousand fans who defied the logistical challenges to follow the team.

“We have a good balance and the team are together,” 53-year-old England fan Andrew Court said outside the stadium in Samara where Maguire and Dele Alli scored the goals against Sweden.

Southgate, though, is looking beyond the hollow “Football’s coming home” concept.

Reflecting a studious approach, the platform gained from his greatest day in soccer was used to deliver several powerful messages on Saturday. Above all, Southgate wants more Englishmen playing alongside the Premier League imports.

“The more remarkable thing is that we’re in a semifinal,” Southgate said. “We only have 33 percent of the league to pick from. So that is still a huge problem for us, and we’re playing some young players who are barely established at their clubs, never mind international careers.

“But we feel that they’re able to play the way we want to play, playing huge pride, playing with no lack of quality, showing the sort of mentality to work for the group,” he said.

And it’s a group that, Southgate emphasizes, reflects the diversity of England and cuts through the economic divide in England where so much wealth is centered in the south.

Southgate has singled out the less affluent northern towns where players like Maguire are from.

“All of these players come from different parts of the country,” Southgate said, “and they’ll be youngsters watching at home from the areas that they come from. They’ll be inspiring.”

Beckham group unveils (another) new Miami stadium, park design

Photo credit: @futbolmiamimls
By Andy EdwardsJul 8, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
1,614 days after David Beckham announced he intended to bring an MLS expansion franchise to Miami, Beckham still has every intention in the world of doing so as he and his group of potential owners unveiled on Sunday the first images of a(nother) proposed stadium complex — Miami Freedom Park — this time, near Miami International Airport.

Beckham and his (latest) business partners — the Mas brothers, Jorge and Jose — have been silent in recent months over their next attempt at securing a stadium deal after a series of failed attempts, involving Beckham and a number of his now-former co-owners.

Beckham and Jorge Mas are expected to unveil their detailed proposal at the Miami City Commission meeting on Thursday.

Giroud aims to prove countryman, foe Henry wrong at World Cup

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 8, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — If only France’s young players had an outstanding ex-pro they could turn to for advice about how to beat Belgium in the World Cup semifinals, someone who won the World Cup himself in 1998 and who scored more goals than anyone in his stellar career with Les Bleus.

Oh.

Not only is Thierry Henry already taken, but the team that hired France’s record scorer as an assistant coach is, yes, you guessed it … Belgium.

France striker Olivier Giroud is turning Henry’s presence on the opposing side into an extra source of motivation for Tuesday’s semifinal, which is France’s first since 2006 and only the second ever for Belgium.

“I would be proud to show Titi that he chose the wrong camp,” Giroud said Sunday, referring to Henry by his nickname. “It is true that it is strange to have him against us for this match. I think it will be a peculiar match for him. As long as we win, that’s fine with me.”

Henry was part of the 1998 team that won the World Cup on home turf, scoring three goals in his first major tournament and converting a penalty in a nerve-rattling shootout against Italy in the quarterfinals. Henry did not play in the 3-0 final victory for Les Bleus over Brazil.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez brought Henry into the Belgium setup two years ago to impart not just his knowledge of goal scoring — he is France’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 123 appearances, and Arsenal’s with 228 — but also his experience of winning with a team weighed down by great expectations.

Giroud said Henry could coach France in the future and that working with Belgium will help the 40-year-old gain experience in his new career as a coach.

“He is lucky to be with a team with a fine generation of players. He is there to learn,” Giroud said. “I would have preferred that he was with us and that he was giving his advice to me or to the other attackers. But we mustn’t be jealous or anything about that. It doesn’t shock me at all.”

Previously, as a TV pundit, Henry suggested Giroud wasn’t good enough, saying in 2015 that Arsenal couldn’t win the Premier League with him in attack and needed “a top, top-quality striker.”

Giroud, now with Chelsea, says he bears no hard feelings.

For TV work, Henry “needed to be a bit incisive,” he said. “I am not at all bitter about that.”

“It’s been a few years now that he said certain things in the media before going back on his words or at least changing them,” Giroud said. “There is a lot of respect between us.”

Paulinho leaves Barca after one year to rejoin Guangzhou

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 8, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
He came, he saw, he conquered (La Liga and Copa del Rey), and now Paulinho is leaving Barcelona after just one season to return to the club from which he came, Guangzhou Evergrande.

Paulinho’s move to Barcelona was already quite a curious one when it happened last summer: he was already 29 years old, had left Tottenham Hotspur two years earlier after an infamously poor spell in the Premier League, and was making (presumably) far more money playing in the Chinese Super League than he could just about anywhere else in the world. In defense of the transfer and coaching staffs, he proved a totally competent replacement-level player for a side that won two major trophies, at a cost of $47 million.

Of course, Paulinho would have wanted to showcase himself at a higher level ahead of the 2018 World Cup, with his place in the Brazil squad very much still up in the air fewer than 12 months ago. In a sense, it’s a deal that largely worked out for all parties involved.

Now, comes the truly strange — perhaps, unsavory — part: the transfer which Guangzhou announced on Sunday is a one-year loan deal with an already-agreed future fee for a permanent transfer. According to reports, that future fee will be considerably larger than the amount Barcelona paid last summer, for a player who will, in 12 months’ time, be two years older at 32.

Essentially, Barcelona will have rented the player for a season, and made a profited — perhaps in the neighborhood of $10 million — on the back-and-forth transaction, rather having paid a rental fee themselves.