Report: West Ham closing in on Wilshere, Yarmolenko

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Ham is reportedly getting a mix of world class veteran savvy.

Sky Sports is reporting that free agent Jack Wilshere and Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko will be heading to West London this week.

[ MORE: Ranking the World Cup semifinalists ]

Big-framed Yarmolenko is the subject of a near-$24 million bid from the Irons, adding a similar threat to the one provided by Marko Arnautovic and promising a headache for defenders.

Yarmolenko scored six times in 26 matches for BVB last season, splitting time with the club’s talented depth including USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic. He’s scored 35 times in 77 caps for Ukraine.

Wilshere, still just 26, played 38 times for Arsenal this season but balked at signing a new contract with the team under new boss Unai Emery.

He missed out on the England roster for the World Cup, but is capped 34 times with two goals.

Follow @NicholasMendola