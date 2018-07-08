Report: West Ham closing in on Wilshere, Yarmolenko

West Ham is reportedly getting a mix of world class veteran savvy.
Sky Sports is reporting that free agent Jack Wilshere and Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko will be heading to West London this week.
[ MORE: Ranking the World Cup semifinalists ]
Big-framed Yarmolenko is the subject of a near-$24 million bid from the Irons, adding a similar threat to the one provided by Marko Arnautovic and promising a headache for defenders.
Yarmolenko scored six times in 26 matches for BVB last season, splitting time with the club’s talented depth including USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic. He’s scored 35 times in 77 caps for Ukraine.
Wilshere, still just 26, played 38 times for Arsenal this season but balked at signing a new contract with the team under new boss Unai Emery.
He missed out on the England roster for the World Cup, but is capped 34 times with two goals.
Major League Soccer completed what the World Cup started Saturday by putting a lot more goals on the board, and one player continues to roast everything that comes in his Stateside path.
Adama Diomande scored for the seventh and eighth times in five starts to give him nine goals and two assists in 473 minutes to begin life on our shores.
The ex-Hull City striker, 28, is making a mockery of defenses, and is averaging a goal or an assist every 43 minutes following LAFC’s 4-1 beatdown of Orlando City on Sunday.
No one is cleaning up goal mouth messes any better than Diomande, who has been in or near the six for the majority of his markers, and he’s been doing it without World Cup participants Carlos Vela and Marcos Urena (the pair returned to LAFC as subs on Saturday night).
How do we make one of those videos of cartoon sunglasses sliding down onto Bob Bradley‘s face?
Elsewhere
Philadelphia Union 0-2 Atlanta United
Montreal Impact 2-1 Colorado Rapids
Real Salt Lake 2-0 FC Dallas
Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Chicago Fire
LA Galaxy 4-0 Columbus Crew
Sporting KC 2-2 Toronto FC
New England Revolution 0-0 Seattle Sounders
Houston Dynamo 3-0 Minnesota United
Portland Timbers 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Sunday
FIFA says it is investigating a video made by a Croatia player praising Ukraine after his team beat World Cup host Russia.
The video shows Croatia defender Domagoj Vida shouting “glory to Ukraine” before the retired ex-player Ognjen Vukojevic adds “this win is for Dynamo and Ukraine … go Croatia.”
Vida and Vukojevic played together at Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they intended the video to be made public, or if it was a personal message later uploaded to YouTube by someone else.
When asked about the video, soccer’s international governing body says it “is processing the different reports of the said match as well as potential evidence concerning the matter referred to in your message. Please understand, until we have evaluated all information available, we cannot comment further.”
Tensions have been high since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
—
2:30 p.m.
Pope Francis is trying to cheer up Brazilian soccer fans after the team’s quarterfinal exit from the World Cup.
The pope, an Argentine and an avid soccer fan, noted a preponderance of Brazilian flags on display in St. Peter’s Square during his traditional Sunday blessing.
He told the crowd: “I see a lot of Brazilian flags: Have courage! There’ll be a next time.”
The five-time world champions left the World Cup empty handed after losing to Belgium in the quarterfinals, leaving only European teams contending for the title in Russia.
Francis often meets with visiting national soccer teams, has a collection of gifted jerseys and frequently promotes the value of sports particularly for young people. Argentina was eliminated from World Cup contention in the first of the knockout rounds.
NBC News says two members of the youth soccer team trapped for two weeks in a Thailand cave have been rescued by divers.
Twelve boys and their coach were trapped underground by rising waters during their team trip into Tham Luang Nan Non cave, found after nine days.
That was almost a week ago, and a Thai navy seal has died trying to rescue the players.
But the government has been pumping water from the caves, and a good weather day combined with relatively lower waters made the authorities put their plan in motion.
From NBC News:
“Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave,” said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai’s health department and part of the rescue team.
“We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet,” Tossathep told Reuters.
So far, two players have been rescued by divers, who NBC News reports will take “3-4 hours” between rescue efforts.
A nearby hospital has an entire floor cleared for the boys, the report says.
Good news so far, and our continued best wishes are with the team and its guides.
Fernando Hierro’s time running the Spanish national team is limited to the World Cup, and he will not be returning to his former position as sporting director.
Hierro stepped into the role on the eve of the tournament, when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui for his decision to accept the Real Madrid position without informing the federation.
[ MORE: Qataris considering 48-team option for 2022 World Cup ]
Spain beat Iran but drew Morocco and Portugal in group play, finishing first in Group B before losing to hosts Russia in penalty kicks at the Round of 16.
From the BBC:
A statement said the former Real Madrid player had “declined” to return to his previous role and has opted to “undertake new professional challenges.”
The storyline to follow will be whether the problems and vibes at the federation extend beyond its head-scratching decision to react viciously to Lopetegui’s move to Real.