More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Barcelona formalizes Arthur purchase which could reach $47m

By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona is making its first purchase of the summer, and it’s an exciting one (even if we’ve known it was likely for some time).

Arthur Melo is coming to the Camp Nou from Gremio in Brazil, where the 21-year-old has won the Copa Libertadores and is a box-to-box talent who can operate in defensive or attacking functions.

[ MORE: Bobby Wood staying in Bundesliga ]

You can call him just Arthur, if you like.

The cost is approximately $36 million with a potential $11 million in incentives.

Having sent Paulinho on loan to Guangzhou Evergrande and Gerard Deulofeu to Watford while losing Andres Iniesta on a free transfer to Vissel Kobe, there are openings in Barca’s set-up.

According to a Barca release:

Arthur likes playing with quick touches and short, triangulating passes involving his teammates. One of his virtues is his ability to get open, which makes him a dangerous right-footed threat near the penalty area. At 172 cm tall (5 ft 8 in), Arthur also stands for his skill at protecting the ball and his eagerness to play vertically up the field.

Arthur has been on the Brasileirao’s top-rated players for two seasons and represents an interesting piece to Barcelona’s long-term puzzle. We expect we’ll be hearing plenty from him.

Transfer rumor roundup: Jorginho, Pjanic, Kenedy in the news

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jorginho is in focus on Monday, as a Premier League club is reportedly offering a big fee to convince Napoli and the Italian that it is a better home than Manchester City.

The Etihad Stadium has seemed a foregone conclusion when it comes to the 26-year-old midfielder, a mainstay of Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli and a breakout member of the Italian national team.

[ MORE: Bobby Wood staying in Bundesliga ]

Sarri is under contract with Napoli, but no longer the manager at Napoli. Chelsea has been unable to land the manager due to an unwillingness to pay his release clause, and Football Italia says that the Serie A club is willing to pay about $71 million — $12 more than Man City’s offer — to bring Jorginho to Stamford Bridge. That would theoretically make amends for not Chelsea meeting the Sarri release clause (that they’d essentially be meeting. Yeah, it’s hard to keep up).

And Jorginho in the same midfield as N'Golo Kante and a more comfortable Tiemoue Bakayoko is frightening for much of the Premier League’s attack-minded midfielders.

Got that? Good, cause Man City understands and allegedly has a back-up plan who is also currently a Serie A star.

Miralem Pjanic is older and more expensive than Jorginho, but Calcio Mercato says Juventus may now be willing to move the Bosnian midfielder.

The 28-year-old former Roma midfielder had, oddly enough, been linked with Chelsea earlier in the summer.

With a $95 million asking price, the move would further fly in the face of what Pep Guardiola expected to be a summer without massive outlays. The report does say that Man City would start at approximately half that fee.

Back to Chelsea, they look ready to loan Kenedy back to Newcastle United after a Tuesday medical. The Brazilian left-sided man was a huge hit for Rafa Benitez in a half-season loan last season.

It would be another loan deal this year with a view to a Summer 2019 purchase should things go well. Newcastle wouldn’t be able to use him against Chelsea, obviously, but he was a game-changer in several of Newcastle’s notable second-half upsets.

USMNT striker Wood takes loan move to stay in Bundesliga

hannover96.de
By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bobby Wood says his “gut told him” that Hannover 96 would be a good place for him.

[ WORLD CUP: Semifinal predictions ]

If his time there is anything like fellow USMNT veteran Steve Cherundolo, his gut is a genius.

Wood, 25, is staying in the Bundesliga on a loan deal after parent club Hamburger SV was relegated to the 2.Bundesliga.

The Hawaii-born striker scored 12 goals in 55 matches across two seasons for HSV. He has 39 caps and 12 goals for the United States.

Wood will wear No. 17, and had this to say about the move:

“I had very good discussions with the coach and I know what the club is up to, what kind of football to play and what role I can play in it, and my gut told me it was the right decision to switch to 96 Now I am happy that it has come to that and I am looking forward to getting to know the team directly tomorrow. “

Cherundolo is now an assistant coach at Stuttgart, but made 423 appearances for HSV as a player before spending four seasons in their coaching set-up. He is 87 times capped by the USMNT.

VIDEO: How can Man City, Man United strengthen?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2018/19 Premier League season fast approaching, we are focusing on what each of the top six need to do in order to strengthen in their quest for the crown.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game

Each PL giant needs to spend plenty of money, obviously, but there are specific areas where each can improve as Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte and Unai Emery set up their stall for the gruelling nine-month slog ahead.

In the videos below we kick off this series by taking a look at Manchester City and Manchester United, as the top two teams from last season are set to make big moves throughout the summer as the reigning champs aim to keep their crosstown rivals at arms length.

Manchester City

Manchester United

World Cup semifinal predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

The 2018 World Cup semifinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

France vs. Belgium. Croatia vs. England. Who you got?

Our staff continue to select who they think will make it to the next stage, and you can find their thoughts on how the 2018 World Cup semifinals will play out below.

Joe Prince-Wright
France over Belgium
England over Croatia

Nick Mendola
Belgium over France
Croatia over England

Kyle Bonn
France over Belgium
England over Croatia

Andy Edwards
Belgium over France
England over Croatia

Matt Reed
Belgium over France
England over Croatia

Dan Karell
Belgium over France
Croatia over England