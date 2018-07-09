More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
England inspire nation as Premier League stars shine

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
England have reached their first World Cup semifinal since 1990 and in doing so they’ve inspired an entire nation to once again believe in their national team.

After plenty of heartbreak over the past five decades since their only major trophy, the World Cup in 1966, England is united behind the Three Lions.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup tournament, nobody either at home or abroad gave Gareth Southgate‘s young side much hope of advancing to the latter stages.

But with the Three Lions, the youngest team left in the competition, facing Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday for a place in the final, an entire nation is behind their likable, hard-working squad.

“Football’s Coming Home” is the new mantra for every English man and woman, even if many started signing it ironically as they didn’t believe this would be the case at all. The song, originally released to help England win on home soil at EURO ’96, has now surged back to the top of the charts in the UK amid the patriotic euphoria surrounding captain Harry Kane and Co.

“It’s amazing to meet any heroes from ’66 and it gives you so much inspiration, obviously it’s been a long time since England have done well in a major tournament,” Kane said. “As a player and as a professional I know that I have a job, on and off the pitch, to inspire people and inspire kids watching this tournament. It’s amazing because I was one of those kids growing up who wanted to play for England. So to be here now, leading this team out, I’m so proud.”

Pride. Unity. Respect. All three have been forthcoming in recent weeks as England’s youngster have eased into the semifinals in Russia. Most of their fans have looked on delighted, yet slightly bemused, as all they’ve known is heartache and disappoint as the “golden generation” of David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard came and went without a trip past the last eight of a major tournament.

On the streets of England the words “it’s coming home” is being muttered, yelled and sung by millions as the Three Lions, for once, have inspired a nation with huge watch parties up and down the land leading to pints of beer flying into the sky in celebration time and time again.

Even Southgate, who got the England job after being promoted from the U-21 boss following Sam Allardyce’s disgraceful sacking, has become a symbol of hope as his kind, courteous demeanour has been a breath of fresh air. He looks, and acts, like your favorite uncle as his waistcoats have become legendary and #GarethSouthgateWould sums up his character perfectly.

With England, and the rest of the UK, currently embroiled in political turmoil regarding Brexit and a deteriorating relationship with Russia, the national team have brought the nation together at least for a few weeks.

Southgate hit the nail on the head when he spoke about England fans from different backgrounds now feeling that this is their team with his players representative of the multi-cultural British society.

“We are a team with our diversity and with our youth that represents modern England,” Southgate said. “In England we’ve spent a bit of time being a bit lost as to what our modern identity is and I think as a team we represent that modern identity, and hopefully people can connect with us.”

And it’s not just the English national team who have benefited from fielding youngsters used to playing in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League.

Both Belgium and France, who face off in the other semifinal in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, have been led by young squads, many of whom flourish week in, week out in England’s top-flight.

In total there are 40 Premier League players remaining at the World Cup out of a total of 92 players. That’s quite remarkable.

England have 23 PL players. Belgium have 11. France five. Croatia one.

When you look at the Europe’s other top leagues, 12 players from La Liga remain, plus nine from the Bundesliga, 12 from Ligue 1 and eight from Serie A. The Premier League has been one of the biggest winners from this World Cup, as stars such as Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Hugo Lloris have shone.

Tottenham Hotspur has more players remaining at the World Cup than any other club on the planet with nine and you can point to the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino mangaging in the Premier League in having a huge impact on how England have fared due to their faith in giving young English players a chance to shine.

The financial muscle of the Premier League makes it tough for young Englishman to break through, but we are starting to see that the ones who do make it are not only worthy of their spot on the national stage but also the global one.

England have given their nation reason to dream and the Premier League stars who litter the final four will make sure those dreams continue to be met in stadiums across the country for the 2018/19 campaign and beyond.

Even if football isn’t coming home, the state of the English national team and the Premier League is very healthy indeed.

Key battles in World Cup semifinals

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
With the 2018 World Cup semifinals taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, the focus is switching to where each of the games will be won and lost.

Below we focus on France vs. Belgium and Croatia vs. England, as some pivotal battles will take place across the pitch to decide who makes the final on Sunday in Moscow.

Take a look below as we break down the big battles to watch. My goodness, this will be epic.

France vs. Belgium (Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET in Saint Petersburg)

N'Golo Kante vs. Kevin De Bruyne
With KDB deployed further forward against Brazil for Belgium, the battle between the Man City playmaker and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante will be intriguing in front of France’s back four. De Bruyne may play a little deeper against France but that still lines up a collision course with the most destructive holding midfielder on the planet in Kante. His main job will be to stop Belgium from launching their blistering counters and keeping De Bruyne locked down is key to halting those attacks. What a battle this will be.

Raphael Varane vs. Romelu Lukaku
The power of Lukaku against the finesse of Varane. Lukaku has scored four times for Belgium at this World Cup but you can argue that his hold-up play and the timing of his runs has been even more impressive. Varane scored in France’s quarterfinal win over Uruguay and the Real Madrid center back has looked as calm and composed as always at the heart of the Les Bleus defense. Lukaku will try and bully Varane who loves to step high and intercept balls into a targetman.

Kylian Mbappe vs. Vincent Kompany
In all honesty we could have picked any one of Belgium’s back three with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld expected to start alongside Kompany, but there’s no doubting that Mbappe will try to target Belgium’s veteran leader in Kompany. Mbappe, just 19 years old, has searing pace and with Belgium eager to attack he may get plenty of chances to rip their defense open on the break, just like he did against Argentina. Kompany has proven his fitness but the Man City skipper has shown a few shaky moments so far. His nous and supreme reading of the game is undoubted and he will need all of it to shut down Mbappe.

Croatia vs. England (Wednesday, 2 p.m. ET in Moscow (Luhzniki)

Luka Modric vs. Jordan Henderson
This may be the biggest challenge of Henderson’s career. The Liverpool skipper has been a rock in front of England’s fluid three-man defense but he will have the unenviable task of stopping Modric from dictating the tempo of the game. Real Madrid’s magician has won the Man of the Match award in three of his five games at the World Cup and is a serious contender for the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 tournament. If Henderson can’t stop Modric linking up with his central midfield partner Ivan Rakitic then England is in big trouble. Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard won’t offer Henderson much defensive help in midfield, so maybe Eric Dier will come in to help shore things up. Modric is the man of the moment.

Dejan Lovren vs. Harry Kane
This particular battle hasn’t gone well for Lovren in recent times with Kane bullying him at Wembley Stadium last season en-route to a 4-1 win for Tottenham against Liverpool. Kane leads the World Cup with six goals but what has been more impressive is the way he has lad the line, held up the ball and taken a battering for his team. Lovren played superbly for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final and has played well for Croatia in this tournament, despite the occasional slip-up. Lovren will have to play a near perfect game to stop Kane given his current form. This battle will perhaps be the key to determining who reaches the final.

Ivan Perisic vs. Kieran Trippier
An intriguing battle this will be down England’s right flank. Trippier has been a revelation at right-wing back but Perisic will be a huge test for the Tottenham full back. The Inter Milan star not only has the ability to score and create goals at key moments but his work rate sees him buzz down the left channel tirelessly and Trippier will not be able to switch off for a minute. That channel between Trippier and Kyle Walker has been a slight problem for England at times as Walker pushes forward from center back and Croatia may look to thread balls to Perisic as soon as they can when launching counter attacks.

Preseason schedule for Premier League clubs

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
Yes, the World Cup is still going on but plenty of Premier League clubs are already back in preseason training and several have already played at least one game.

The 2018/19 season is just around the corner with the new PL campaign kicking off on August 10, as many clubs will soon head on preseason tours in China, the U.S. and across Europe to step up their preparations.

Via the good folks over at the PremierLeague.com, below is a look at the full preseason schedule for all 20 PL clubs.

Arsenal
26 July v Atletico Madrid (Singapore Sports Hub) International Champions Cup (ICC)
28 July v Paris Saint Germain (Singapore Sports Hub)
1 August v Chelsea (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)
4 August v Sevilla (Friends Arena, Stockholm)

AFC Bournemouth
14 July v Sevilla (Pinatar Arena)
20 July v Levante (Pinatar Arena)
27 July v Bristol City (Ashton Gate)
28 July v Nottingham Forest (City Ground)
3 August v Real Betis (Vitality Stadium)
4 August v Marseille (Vitality Stadium)

Brighton & Hove Albion
14 July v St Gallen (TBC)
21 July v AFC Wimbledon (Cherry Red Records Stadium)
24 July v Charlton Athletic (The Valley)
28 July v Birmingham City (St Andrew’s Stadium)
3 August v Sporting Lisbon (Amex Stadium)

Burnley
13 July v Cork City (Turners Cross)
20 July v Macclesfield Town (Moss Rose)
20 July v Curzon Ashton (Tameside Stadium)
23 July v Preston North End (Deepdale)
26 July v Aberdeen (Pittodrie); UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round, first leg
29 July v Montpellier (Turf Moor)
2 August v Aberdeen (Turf Moor); UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round, second leg
5 August v Espanyol (Turf Moor)

Cardiff City
16 July v Tavistock AFC (Langsford Park)
18 July v Bodmin Town (Priory Park)
20 July v Torquay United (Plainmoor)
25 July v Rotherham United (New York Stadium)
28 July v Burton Albion (Pirelli Stadium)
31 July v Greenock Morton (Cappielow Park)
4 August v Real Betis (Cardiff City Stadium)

Chelsea
23 July v Perth Glory (Optus Stadium, Perth)
28 July v Inter Milan (Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice)
1 August v Arsenal (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)
5 August v Man City (Wembley)
7 August v Lyon (Stamford Bridge)

Crystal Palace
12 July v Helsingor (Helsingor Stadium)
16 July v Halmstads (Orjans Vall)
17 July v Bromley (Hayes Lane)
21 July v Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)
24 July v Stevenage (Lamex Stadium)
28 July v Reading (Madejski Stadium)
31 July v Boreham Wood (Meadow Park)
4 August v Toulouse (Selhurst Park)
7 August v Kingstonian (King George’s Field)

Everton
18 July v Bury (Gigg Lane)
21 July v Lille (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)
22 July v FC Porto (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)
26 July v Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)
4 August v Valencia (Goodison Park)

Fulham
7 July Fulham 4-2 Crawley Town
14 July v Reading (EBB Stadium, Aldershot)
18 July v TBC (Evian-les-Bains, France)
21 July v Lyon (Stade Pierre Rajon, France)
1 August v Sampdoria (EBB Stadium, Aldershot)
4 August v Celta Vigo (Craven Cottage)

Huddersfield Town
10 July v Bury (Gigg Lane)
14 July v Accrington Stanley (Wham Stadium)
18 July v Dynamo Dresden (Stadion Am Sommerdamm)
21 July v TBC (Stadium Essen) Interwetten Cup
22 July v SV Darmstadt 98 (Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor)
25 July v Lyon (John Smith’s Stadium)
31 July v Bologna (Brixen Im Thale, Austria)
3 August v RB Leipzig (Schwaz, Austria)

Leicester City
21 July v Notts County (Meadow Lane)
1 August v Valencia (King Power Stadium)
4 August v Lille (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France)

Liverpool
7 July Chester 0-7 Liverpool
10 July v Tranmere Rovers (Prenton Park)
14 July v Bury (Energy Check Stadium)
19 July v Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)
22 July v Borussia Dortmund (Bank of America Stadium, N Carolina)
25 July v Manchester City (MetLife Stadium, New York)
28 July v Manchester United (Michigan Stadium)
4 Aug v Napoli (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)
7 Aug v Torino (Anfield)

Manchester City
20 July v Borussia Dortmund (Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago)
25 July v Liverpool (MetLife Stadium)
28 July v Bayern Munich (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
5 Aug v Chelsea (Wembley) FA Community Shield

Manchester United
19 July v Club America (Phoenix University Stadium, Arizona)
22 July v San Jose Earthquakes (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara)
25 July v AC Milan (Rose Bowl Stadium, LA)
28 July v Liverpool (Michigan Stadium)
31 July v Real Madrid (Hard Rock Stadium)
5 August v Bayern Munich (Allianz Stadium, Munich)

Newcastle United
17 July v St. Patrick’s Athletic (Richmond Park)
24 July v Hull City (KCOM Stadium)
28 July v Porto (Estadio do Dragao)
1 August v SC Braga (Estadio Municipal de Braga)
4 August v Augsburg (St James’ Park)

Southampton
5 July FC Schalke 04 3-3 Southampton
11 July v Jiangsu Suning (Xuzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, China)
21 July v Derby County (Pride Park)
1 August v Celta Vigo (St Mary’s Stadium)
4 August v Borussia Monchengladbach (St Mary’s Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur
25 July v Roma (SDCCU Stadium, San Diego)
28 July v Barcelona (Rose Bowl Stadium)
31 July v AC Milan (US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis)
4 August v Girona (Estadi Montilivi, Spain)

Watford
17 July v Fortuna Dusseldorf (behind closed doors)
27 July v Stevenage (The Lamex Stadium)
28 July v Brentford (Griffin Park)
4 August v Sampdoria (Vicarage Road)

West Ham United
8 July FC Winterthur 3-2 West Ham
14 July v Wycombe Wanderers (Adams Park)
21 July v Preston North End (Deepdale)
25 July v Aston Villa (Bescot Stadium)
28 July v Ipswich Town (Portman Road)

Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 July v Basel (Tissot-Arena, Biel)
14 July v Young Boys (Berner Stadion Neufeld)
19 July v Ajax (Banks’s Stadium)
22 July v TBC (Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum)
25 July v Stoke City (bet365 Stadium)
28 July v Derby County (Pride Park)
4 August v Villarreal (Molineux)

Jack Wilshere joins West Ham United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Jack Wilshere has signed for West Ham United, the club he supported as a boy.

Wilshere, 26, left Arsenal on July 1 after his contract expired and he failed to agree a new deal, and he’s now made the move across London to sign with the Hammers on a three-year deal.

The creative midfielder has been at Arsenal his entire career after graduating from their academy and making his pro debut at the age of 16, but he has been seriously hampered by injuries in recent seasons and lost his place in the England squad as a result of those struggles.

Speaking to West Ham about his move to the London Stadium, here’s what Wilshere had to say as he joins the club his father and brother support.

“It feels good, it feels special. Many people know that I’ve had a special bond with this club growing up,” Wilshere explained. “People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I’ve got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park. It feels good and of course my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone’s buzzing.”

Wilshere went on to explain that Manuel Pellegrini becoming the new West Ham manager was a key part of his decision to join them, while the pull of playing at the London Stadium was another.

“The fans, of course – everyone knows how big West Ham’s fanbase is – and especially in this new Stadium,” Wilshere said. “Not many clubs could fill it week in, week out, and West Ham do. I want to be playing here in front of the Hammers, and my bond I’ve had with the Club over my childhood will make it even more special.”

Wilshere’s career now has the opportunity to get back on track as he will undoubtedly be West Ham’s go-to guy in central midfield. What that means for players such as Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate remains to be seen but Wilshere will play regularly, as long as he’s fit, and his class on the ball is undoubted.

Even last season he showed flashes of brilliance for Arsenal as he worked his way back to full-fitness and with a host of clubs lined up to sign him, Wilshere has chosen to remain in London and in the Premier League.

Entering the prime of his career, he now has the perfect chance to become a hero at West Ham and prove to Arsenal what they’re missing. With 34 England caps to his name, he will be aiming to get back into Gareth Southgate‘s squad but first and foremost he needs to stay fit.

If he does that and replicates his best form, West Ham have a great chance of challenging for a European spot this season.

Neymar: World Cup exit ‘saddest moment of career’

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Neymar didn’t win many friends during the 2018 World Cup but he’s not sad about that.

Instead he’s sad that Brazil, one of the pre-tournament favorites, didn’t go all the way to the final as they aimed to win a sixth World Cup title.

Speaking after Brazil landed back home to a positive response from the public, Neymar had the following to say about their exit at the World Cup quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

“I can say that it is the saddest moment of my career, the pain is very great because we knew we could get there, we knew we had the conditions to go further, to make history but it was not this time,” Neymar said.

“Difficult to find the strength to want to play football again, but I’m sure God will give me enough strength to face anything, so I’ll never stop thanking God, even in defeat … because I know that your way is much better than mine. Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all, interrupted our dream but they did not get out of our head and neither of our hearts.”

Neymar, 26, angered many during the tournament in Russia with his theatrical falls, especially in games against Costa Rica, Mexico and Belgium.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward battled back to full-fitness to play in this tournament after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his right foot back in February, with some doubting he would even play in the tournament.

We must not forget that as Neymar, at times, looked pretty rusty as Brazil’s talisman struggled to reach top form, scoring just twice over five games. Some of his diving and complaints were over the top, but there’s no doubting he was targeted by opponents, as he always is, and was on the receiving end of some tough tackles and skulduggery.

What happens next for Neymar is intriguing as he’s clearly not overly happy playing for PSG and links to Real Madrid continue.

Neymar will have better tournaments for Brazil and will come back stronger, but you can’t help but feel that if the reaction he received for overreacting to tackles during this World Cup isn’t a wake-up call for him to tone things down, nothing will be.

