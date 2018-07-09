More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Neymar: World Cup exit “saddest moment of career”

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar didn’t win many friends during the 2018 World Cup but he’s not sad about that.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Instead he’s sad that Brazil, one of the pre-tournament favorites, didn’t go all the way to the final as they aimed to win a sixth World Cup title.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Speaking after Brazil landed back home to a positive response from the public, Neymar had the following to say about their exit at the World Cup quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

“I can say that it is the saddest moment of my career, the pain is very great because we knew we could get there, we knew we had the conditions to go further, to make history but it was not this time,” Neymar said.

“Difficult to find the strength to want to play football again, but I’m sure God will give me enough strength to face anything, so I’ll never stop thanking God, even in defeat … because I know that your way is much better than mine. Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all, interrupted our dream but they did not get out of our head and neither of our hearts.”

Neymar, 26, angered many during the tournament in Russia with his theatrical falls, especially in games against Costa Rica, Mexico and Belgium.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward battled back to full-fitness to play in this tournament after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his right foot back in February, with some doubting he would even play in the tournament.

We must not forget that as Neymar, at times, looked pretty rusty as Brazil’s talisman struggled to reach top form, scoring just twice over five games. Some of his diving and complaints were over the top, but there’s no doubting he was targeted by opponents, as he always is, and was on the receiving end of some tough tackles and skulduggery.

What happens next for Neymar is intriguing as he’s clearly not overly happy playing for PSG and links to Real Madrid continue.

Neymar will have better tournaments for Brazil and will come back stronger, but you can’t help but feel that if the reaction he received for overreacting to tackles during this World Cup isn’t a wake-up call for him to tone things down, nothing will be.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Luis Enrique named new Spain coach

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Spain have appointed Luis Enrique as their new head coach.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The deal was confirmed on Monday, just 24 hours after Fernando Hierro left his role as the interim head coach after Julen Lopetegui was fired on the eve of the 2018 World Cup for agreeing to take over as the new Real Madrid manager without informing the Spanish Football Association until the last minute.

Despite losing to hosts Russia on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 at the World Cup, that was Spain’s first defeat in their last 24 games.

Enrique has signed a two-year deal as Spain’s head coach, with the former Barcelona manager back in a job for the first time since the summer of 2017.

His three-year stay at Barca saw him win the treble in 2014-15 as the trio of Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi ripped European soccer apart. He won back-to-back La Liga titles in his first two years in charge of Barcelona, winning 138 of his 181 games in charge of the Catalan giants.

Enrique enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning the La Liga title with both Real Madrid and Barcelona before going on to manager Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

The former Spanish international midfielder will be focused on leading Spain to glory in the 2020 European Championships.

Goal-fest possible in France-Belgium World Cup semifinal

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 9, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Considering the attacking strength of France and Belgium, there’s potential for a goal-fest when the European neighbors meet in the World Cup semifinals.

There was less at stake the last time the teams last went head-to-head at the World Cup, a 4-2 victory for France in the third-place match in 1986. That was the last competitive match between the two countries but there have been eight international friendlies since.

Belgium won two of those, including the last one: an exhibition three years ago at Stade de France when the Belgians took a three-goal lead five minutes into the second half and held on to win 4-3.

With the second-youngest roster at the World Cup, France has shown no fear and advanced to its first World Cup semifinal since 2006 led by 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe and a pair of inexperienced attacking fullbacks in Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

“We’re not scared of anyone,” Pavard said. “We’ve been confident from the start and we’re not asking any questions of ourselves.”

Coach Didier Deschamps, who was captain when France won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship, has instilled a steely mentality.

“He motivates the troops with strong words,” Pavard said. “We’re ready to go to war with him.”

CONFIDENT COACHING

Deschamps made bold decisions to start Pavard on the right and Lucas Hernandez on the left. The pair, both 22, have only 20 international appearances between them but are playing with good composure.

In Belgium, there were doubts about Roberto Martinez’s ability to transfer the country’s individual talent into a collective force. Fans welcomed his arrival in August 2016 with lukewarm enthusiasm because he’d only recently been fired by Everton in the Premier League.

His tenure began with a 2-0 home loss to Spain, but since then Belgium is unbeaten in 23 games and has scored 78 goals – being held scoreless in only one of those games. With former France striker Thierry Henry as an assistant coach, Belgium leads the scoring in Russia with 14 goals in its five World Cup matches.

“He’s given the team the desire to attack,” French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said of Henry’s influence on the Belgian team. “The forwards go to see him. He’s held in high esteem.”

Martinez’s tactics have stood out, too.

With Belgium trailing Japan 2-0 in the round of 16, Martinez replaced two wide players with two midfielders and they both scored.

LLORIS VS. COURTOIS

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and France No. 1 Hugo Lloris could be busy.

Lloris has been criticized during the past year after errors for France and Tottenham.

In France’s World Cup opener against Australia, he let a long shot go past him and watched in relief as it hit the crossbar. But Lloris appeared to be at his commanding best in the quarterfinal win over Uruguay, rushing off his line to push away a low cross and later making a superb low save.

Belgium has height and heading ability in defenders Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini.

Courtois entered the tournament as one of the top goalkeepers and has enhanced reputation with an outstanding quarterfinal performance against Brazil.

French striker Olivier Giroud thinks Lloris has the edge over Courtois, his club teammate at Chelsea.

“They’re both very good on their line, but Hugo is more explosive,” Giroud said. “The best is Hugo. Sorry, Thibaut.”

MEUNIER OUT

Belgium must cope without defender Thomas Meunier, whose runs down the flank are a key part of Belgium’s attack.

Meunier is suspended after tripping Brazil star Neymar and earning a second yellow card of the tournament. In Meunier’s absence, Martinez may scrap his 3-5-2 formation with wingbacks, and instead switch to a back four in a more compact defense.

HAZARD OUTLET

Star forward Eden Hazard is known for his attacking prowess, but he also is an outlet for Belgium’s defense. Hazard runs at pace and cuts inside. Because of his quick feet, change of direction and exquisite close control, he is difficult to tackle and this often draws a foul.

MBAPPE THREAT

While Giroud has yet to score at this World Cup, his ability to hold the ball up suits France’s system and allows Mbappe to make runs down the right flank. It also gives Antoine Griezmann space to roam.

“I try to create gaps for my teammates,” Giroud said. “It’s my unselfish side.”

He needs one goal to move ahead of France great Zinedine Zidane. They are tied on fourth overall with 31.

Griezmann has scored two penalty kicks and set up Raphael Varane’s headed goal against Uruguay. But he has not shown the form he did when he led France in scoring en route to the Euro 2016 final, when Les Bleus lost to Portugal.

Belgium struggled against Japan when defending quick and mobile players.

Follow Jerome Pugmire on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeromepugmire

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

After so much humiliation, England a source of pride, unity

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 8, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

SAMARA, Russia (AP) — So often the source of letdowns and embarrassments, England’s soccer team is a unifying force among players and the nation.

At least in some sections of the country riven by economic, political and social divisions that led to Brexit, reaching the World Cup semifinals is a welcome distraction from the charged atmosphere. It’s a chance to clamber onto traffic lights, fling beer in the air and toast the success of the footballers in an outpouring of delirium not witnessed across England since the last century.

For the first time since the 1990s, England is in the last four of a major tournament. England will play Croatia on Wednesday for a place in the final after beating Sweden 2-0 Saturday.

“The chance to connect everybody through football and to make a difference to how people feel,” England coach Gareth Southgate said, “that is even more powerful than what we are doing with our results. That is very special. I would imagine there is a big party at home. Not for us.”

There is still much work to do if England is to reach its first World Cup final since lifting the trophy on home soil at Wembley in 1966.

But Southgate believes he has instilled the humble mentality in the dressing room that is required to keep the journey going all the way to Luzhniki Stadium next Sunday. Humility has replaced the hubris that defined the celebrity-obsessed David Beckham-era where the furthest the team reached was the quarterfinal stage of any tournament. Just look back on how Harry Maguire, who headed in Saturday’s first goal, reported for England duty for the first time last year with his clothing in a black trash bag rather than designer luggage.

Ambitions appeared to be thwarted for so long by a culture of entitlement as England gloried in the hype and status of being the birthplace of soccer without backing it up with results. And as players started to collect millions in salaries from their clubs, commitment to the national team was called into question.

“We don’t have renowned world-class players yet,” Southgate said, “but lots of good young players who are showing on the world stage that they’re prepared to be brave with the ball, try to play the right way, have shown some mental resilience now.”

At the start of his tenure in 2016, Southgate realized he had to deliver an important message to his players: Any success with England will be greater than anything achieved with their clubs.

“They have been prepared to park their club rivalries at the door,” Southgate said. “We’ve talked about how important it is to have that spirit.”

Also, how to recover from adversity. One of the lowest points for English soccer came two years ago — days after that European Union referendum in Britain — when a team coached by Roy Hodgson was humiliated by Iceland.

“Under pressure they suffered,” Southgate said. “They will have days when they are not able to cope with things.”

But experiencing the misery at Euro 2016 as players — or as a fan in the stadium like Maguire —helped a Harry Kane-led England advance relatively serenely to its first World Cup semifinal since 1990, according to Southgate. England even managed to beat Colombia in the round of 16 on penalties, halting a run of five successive shootout losses at tournaments.

The victories in Russia are also reversing an anomaly. England hosts the world’s richest soccer competition — the Premier League — but hasn’t been able to produce a national team to match. Southgate was on the last England side to reach a semifinal, at the 1996 European Championship, when the team anthem was “Three Lions.” The “football’s coming home” lyric is back in vogue in Russia, ringing out from stadiums to bars among the few thousand fans who defied the logistical challenges to follow the team.

“We have a good balance and the team are together,” 53-year-old England fan Andrew Court said outside the stadium in Samara where Maguire and Dele Alli scored the goals against Sweden.

Southgate, though, is looking beyond the hollow “Football’s coming home” concept.

Reflecting a studious approach, the platform gained from his greatest day in soccer was used to deliver several powerful messages on Saturday. Above all, Southgate wants more Englishmen playing alongside the Premier League imports.

“The more remarkable thing is that we’re in a semifinal,” Southgate said. “We only have 33 percent of the league to pick from. So that is still a huge problem for us, and we’re playing some young players who are barely established at their clubs, never mind international careers.

“But we feel that they’re able to play the way we want to play, playing huge pride, playing with no lack of quality, showing the sort of mentality to work for the group,” he said.

And it’s a group that, Southgate emphasizes, reflects the diversity of England and cuts through the economic divide in England where so much wealth is centered in the south.

Southgate has singled out the less affluent northern towns where players like Maguire are from.

“All of these players come from different parts of the country,” Southgate said, “and they’ll be youngsters watching at home from the areas that they come from. They’ll be inspiring.”

MLS: NYCFC beat Red Bulls on Maxi Moralez’s late goal

Photo credit: New York City FC / @NYCFC
By Andy EdwardsJul 8, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Domenec Torrent era has seen New York City FC hardly skip a beat, as Patrick Vieira’s former side has won two of their first three games under the new boss.

[ MORE: Beckham group unveils (another) new Miami stadium, park design ]

After knocking off Toronto FC on Torrent’s debut two weeks ago, NYCFC, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference (six points back of leaders Atlanta United), blew a 2-1 lead away to Chicago Fire and lost 3-2 last weekend. On Sunday, though, in Torrent’s first New York derby clash with the New York Red Bulls, NYCFC got a late goal from Maxi Moralez to go a point clear of their local rivals and exact a small measure of revenge for the 4-0 thrashing they suffered earlier this year.

Not long before Moralez broke through for his seventh goal of the season (to go with eight assists), it was the Red Bulls who nearly went ahead, but Kaku’s volley flashed inches wide of Sean Johnson’s left-hand post. It was the best chance for the side under Chris Armas, who took over for the recently departed Jesse Marsch (RB Leipzig) on Friday.

The defeat snaps the Red Bulls’ three-game winning streak and drops them to third place in the East, now eight points back of Atlanta following the Five Stripes’ win on Saturday.