Report: Newcastle joining chase for Man City youngster

So it seems Manchester City left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a man in demand.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian international may be itching to go back to a more advanced role, and frankly it seems he’d want to play more often than the few minutes he got under Pep Guardiola last season.

Zinchenko played 14 matches across all competitions for Man City this season, and the Citizens won all but one of them.

There were reports that Wolves saw a $21 million bid accepted by City last week, but now Newcastle United is said to be interested in bringing the youngster up north.

But Zinchenko wants to stay at City if there’s a role for him. Like David Alaba at Bayern Munich, perhaps he’s cool with playing left back at a big club and then sliding into a more prominent position for his country. He’s 17-times capped at Ukraine, where he’s played mostly at center mid, with some time at right wing and striker.

Who knows? But whether Newcastle or Wolves, he’s not going to be in front of as many eyes at City.

Zinchenko has yet to decide his future with Newcastle also in the hunt for him. He wanted to talk to Guardiola after training today before making a decision. [@TimNash_1] — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 9, 2018

