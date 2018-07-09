More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Report: Newcastle joining chase for Man City youngster

By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
So it seems Manchester City left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a man in demand.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian international may be itching to go back to a more advanced role, and frankly it seems he’d want to play more often than the few minutes he got under Pep Guardiola last season.

Zinchenko played 14 matches across all competitions for Man City this season, and the Citizens won all but one of them.

There were reports that Wolves saw a $21 million bid accepted by City last week, but now Newcastle United is said to be interested in bringing the youngster up north.

But Zinchenko wants to stay at City if there’s a role for him. Like David Alaba at Bayern Munich, perhaps he’s cool with playing left back at a big club and then sliding into a more prominent position for his country. He’s 17-times capped at Ukraine, where he’s played mostly at center mid, with some time at right wing and striker.

Who knows? But whether Newcastle or Wolves, he’s not going to be in front of as many eyes at City.

Marsch to assist Rangnick, then Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
We’ve got some clarity of Jesse Marsch’s new gig with the New York Red Bulls.

Marsch left his head coaching position in MLS to take a gig with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, which was wild considering the German side had already announced the hiring of Julian Nagelsmann… for the 2019-20 season.

So while Chris Armas slides into Marsch’s seat in New York, we know that Marsch is going to be an assistant for caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is the sporting director at RBL, and has been first chair at a number of Bundesliga clubs: Schalke, Hoffenheim, Hannover 96, Stuttgart, and, yes, RBL.

Marsch has a 2-year deal at RBL, where he’ll continue as an assistant under Nagelsmann in 2019-20.

It’s not a traditional assistant role, though, as laid out by Rangnick:

“We have now come to the conclusion that I will take on the role of head coach, supported by the best coaching staff at our disposal. Ultimately, it came down to carrying responsibility – I know the league, the team and I speak the language. That isn’t the case yet for Jesse Marsch, so that’s why he will be working as an assistant coach

….

“The coaches will receive special tasks so that everyone can make their mark. Jesse Marsch and Robert Klauß, who knows our youth setup very well, will play important roles in our training development and implementation.”

So there’s a language and familiarity barrier, and Rangnick needs to run a season in an unorthodox way as the club prepares for Nagelsmann (who will fulfill his final year at Hoffenheim).

It still feels odd that he’d leave his first chair unless there’s something major in the offing beyond this, but it reads like he’ll have a good deal of responsibility and continue to raise his stock in the Red Bull group.

The Latest: Official fined, banned; Player only gets warning

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 9, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
A day after a player was let off with a warning, a Croatia official has been fined 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,150) for making a pro-Ukraine video that soon appeared on social media after the team’s World Cup quarterfinal win over Russia.

FIFA says Ognjen Vukojevic was also warned for “unsporting behavior.” The incident also involved Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who received an official warning but no match sanction from soccer’s international governing body.

Vukojevic, who played for Dynamo Kiev with Vida, stated “This is a victory for Dynamo and for Ukraine!”

Earlier Monday, the Croatia soccer federation said Vukojevic had been sent home from the World Cup.

FIFA says he published the video, which appeared on social media about an hour after Croatia’s quarterfinal victory in a penalty shootout.

FIFA says its disciplinary panel noted that Vukojevic and the Croatian federation soon apologized.

Vida is expected to start for Croatia against England in the semifinals on Wednesday.

8:40 p.m.

Cuneyt Cakir has been selected to referee the semifinal between Croatia and England, making it successive World Cups the Turkish official has handled a game in the semis.

Cakir will be working his third game in Russia on Wednesday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

He handled Argentina’s 2-1 win over Nigeria and Iran’s 1-0 win over Morocco in the group stage.

Uruguayan Andres Cunha was appointed to referee Tuesday’s semifinal between France and Belgium in St. Petersburg.

Cakir was referee in the World Cup semifinals at Brazil four years ago when Argentina edged Netherlands on penalties.

The 2 Robbies: Roberto Martinez’s Tactical Masterclass

@The2RobbiesNBC
By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
This World Cup has certainly lived up to the hype! In today’s pod, Earle and Mustoe preview the World Cup Semi-Finals of France-Belgium and Croatia-England. The guys also look back at the Quarter-Finals and highlight the impressive play of Lloris, Kante, Hazard, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Pickford & Trippier (among many others…)

Are you one of those who think Roberto Martinez is not a tactician, that he gets by on attacking talent?

Well, I’m not amongst your ranks right now, and the 2 Robbies are not either. Maybe there’s some pro-Rob love in there, but we digress…

World Cup preview: France vs. Belgium

By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
The two most exciting teams remaining in the field square off in the semifinals, when France and Belgium meet at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

With apologies to Harry Kane and Mario Mandzukic amongst others on Croatia and England, the managers for France and Belgium have fleets of top-end talent to make selection a headache.

The 2 p.m. ET kickoff features some of the most prolific boots in the world of club soccer. Consider these numbers from last season:

France
Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid: 29 goals, 15 assists
Florian Thauvin, Marseille: 26 goals, 18 assists
Kylian Mbappe, PSG: 21 goals, 16 assists
Nabil Fekir, Lyon: 23 goals, eight assists

Belgium
Romelu Lukaku, Man Utd: 27 goals, 9 assists
Dries Mertens, Napoli: 22 goals, 12 assists
Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 17 goals, 13 assists
Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea + Borussia Dortmund: 21 goals, 3 assists
Kevin De Bruyne, Man City: 12 goals, 21 assists

Several of those players may not even be chosen for the XIs. It’s bonkers.

So defending will be oh-so-important, and both groups are coming off big asks in the previous round. Belgium bent but didn’t break in ousting Brazil, while France stopped Luis Suarez when it matched up with Edinson Cavani-free Uruguay.

There are more similarities, one of which is Premier League star goalkeepers who were at less than their best last season in Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) and Hugo Lloris (France).

And while Belgium’s Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans are fine talents, the difference may come down to Ballon d’Or should-be finalist N'Golo Kante of France.

Who wins it?