World Cup preview: France vs. Belgium

The two most exciting teams remaining in the field square off in the semifinals, when France and Belgium meet at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

With apologies to Harry Kane and Mario Mandzukic amongst others on Croatia and England, the managers for France and Belgium have fleets of top-end talent to make selection a headache.

The 2 p.m. ET kickoff features some of the most prolific boots in the world of club soccer. Consider these numbers from last season:

France

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid: 29 goals, 15 assists

Florian Thauvin, Marseille: 26 goals, 18 assists

Kylian Mbappe, PSG: 21 goals, 16 assists

Nabil Fekir, Lyon: 23 goals, eight assists

Belgium

Romelu Lukaku, Man Utd: 27 goals, 9 assists

Dries Mertens, Napoli: 22 goals, 12 assists

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 17 goals, 13 assists

Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea + Borussia Dortmund: 21 goals, 3 assists

Kevin De Bruyne, Man City: 12 goals, 21 assists

Several of those players may not even be chosen for the XIs. It’s bonkers.

So defending will be oh-so-important, and both groups are coming off big asks in the previous round. Belgium bent but didn’t break in ousting Brazil, while France stopped Luis Suarez when it matched up with Edinson Cavani-free Uruguay.

There are more similarities, one of which is Premier League star goalkeepers who were at less than their best last season in Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) and Hugo Lloris (France).

And while Belgium’s Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans are fine talents, the difference may come down to Ballon d’Or should-be finalist N'Golo Kante of France.

Who wins it?

