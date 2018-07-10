More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Deschamps: EURO heartbreak drives France to World Cup final

By Andy EdwardsJul 10, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
France have won the World Cup just once (1998) in their rich soccer history, thus the current side which reached the 2018 final on Tuesday is 90 — or 120, perhaps — minutes from irrevocable glory.

And yet, it’s not only the possibility which lies ahead of them that has motivated and driven Didier Deschamps’ star-studded squad in Russia, but the not-so-distant memories of pain and heartbreak that, for two years, have resurfaced and reminded them every day spent on international duty: losing the 2016 European Championship final, on home soil.

Deschamps, a World Cup winner and 103-times-capped midfielder during his playing career, was in charge of Les Bleus two years ago — to the day — when Portugal triumphed at Stade de France. To hear him tell it, he appears to have used the disappointment of 2016 to keep the last remaining pre-tournament favorite motivated, while also downplaying what he helped to accomplish 20 years ago — quotes from the Guardian:

“I was there two years ago with my staff. It was so painful we really want to taste the victory tonight, because it’s got nothing to win the semi-final of the World Cup after losing the final of the Euro. It’s sport, we have this privilege to give happiness to the French people and the public.”

“You have to live in your own times. I never, never, never mention my own history. Some of them were not born but saw pictures. It belongs to a lot of French people that lived through it, but not the young generation. I’m here to write a new page in history, the most beautiful page. I’m not saying I’m not proud of what we did 20 years ago, nobody will be able to erase it, but we can’t look back and see what is in the rear-view mirror.”

France await the winner of the second semifinal between England and Croatia, and they’ll be fairly heavy favorites for Sunday’s final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow — the rare power to live up to expectations at this tournament — and far more familiar than their opponents with what’s to come before, during and after the final of a major tournament.

Man City sign Mahrez for club-record fee

Photo credit: @ManCity
Associated PressJul 10, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed Riyad Mahrez for a club-record $80 million as it further strengthens its team after winning the Premier League title.

The 27-year-old Algeria winger was an integral part of Leicester’s astonishing run to the title in 2016, but has been pushing to leave the central England club for a year.

Pep Guardiola’s City, which won the league by 19 points in May, confirmed Tuesday evening that Mahrez has signed a five-year contract.

Mahrez will go down as one of the bargains of the Premier League era, having joined Leicester for a reported $530,000 from French club Le Havre in 2014.

Scoring 17 goals in Leicester’s title-winning campaign saw Mahrez voted as player of the year in England in 2016.

“I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola. They’re redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it,” Mahrez said on City’s website.

“Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City’s performances last season were outstanding … I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Mahrez “beats defenders and creates space … We’re sure he will bring additional attacking quality to our squad.”

Mahrez helped Leicester to a shock league title, and then played a major role in the club reaching the Champions League quarterfinals the following season.

He made 180 appearances for Leicester, scoring 48 goals.

World Cup semifinal preview: England vs. Croatia

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 10, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
France advanced to the final of the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Belgium on Tuesday, which means Les Bleus will need an opponent for Sunday’s world champion-crowing clash in Moscow, Russia.

They’ll get one on Wednesday, when a pair of mild-to-medium surprises — England and Croatia — face off in the second semifinal at the Luzhniki Stadium, site of the final in four days’ time.

For one side, it’ll be the end of an unforgettable era in the 24-year (soccer) history of country of just over 4 million people. For the other, the start of what could prove a redefining generation of young, affable players all pulling in the same direction.

For England, this tournament has been a tale of changing narratives and opinions, a team full of youngsters too green to know any better, a togetherness which has seen them through tough times, and the reversal of more than 20 years of major-tournament history and heartbreak.

Harry Kane has all but secured the Golden Boot after scoring six goals (three from the penalty spot, plus another conversion in the shootout triumph over Colombia) in the Three Lions’ first five games, but it was set-piece and aerial dominance that helped Gareth Southgate‘s side past Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Harry Maguire and Dele Alli headed past the Swedes en route to a 2-0 victory, guiding England to their first semifinal appearance since 1990, and just their third ever.

Croatia, on the other hand, find themselves reaping the rewards — at long last — of a golden generation of players, who for so long teased with potential and promise, but never made good on their proverbial “dark-horse” status at major tournaments. Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Rakitic (295 international appearances between them) are all on the wrong side of 30 and could very well call full-time on their international careers after the weekend concludes. In short, this is it for them, a trio of indomitable legends in their homeland.

After winning back-to-back penalty shootouts to reach their second-ever (1998) World Cup semifinal, Croatia’s tank will be closer to empty than any of the four sides still competing in Russia, but Modric believes they can dig deep once more and qualify for the final.

“At certain times we lacked power but we played two times 120 minutes of football in six days,” he said this week. “Of course this will leave a mark on you. You have to pay the toll for such exertions. But thank God we’ve shown our character.”

England ‘building belief’ not only for World Cup, but for long-term success

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 10, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Gareth Southgate is presently performing a complex balancing act: he’s simultaneously attempting to guide England into Sunday’s World Cup final, while being forced to stave off rising — and potentially crippling — expectations for his young squad, but also using his side’s trip to Wednesday’s semifinal as a motivational point for editions iterations of the national team.

Such is the task the manager must meet head on when the Three Lions suddenly — but expectedly — become one of the feel-good stories and most endearing sides at a major tournament. It’s an identity and mentality that Southgate and Co., have been working to forge over a number of years and tournaments at various youth levels — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’ve been involved in all the plans really, right through the age groups. To have seen our younger teams have success they have has been hugely rewarding.

“We know our academies at club level are producing really good players, technically good players. We made a lot of changes with the national teams that helped us be successful. We believe we have to continue doing that, to constantly evolve and improve. With this team, it’s the same. The experiences of the last few weeks, the milestones they’ve hit, will be a great reference point moving forward. The more big games we’re involved in, the more pressure situations they’re involved in and emerge from successful, the more belief it will build.

“We have a core group of young players in this squad we believe will take us forward, and others coming through the age-group teams with good experiences who have belief they can win, but also expectations that we should be in quarterfinals, semifinals and finals more regularly. That’s what we wanted to do with our younger teams. All of that work is great but you really have to achieve at senior level in the end for that to be fulfilled. And we have a great opportunity now to get to a World Cup final.”

As for what he expects from the Three Lions beyond this World Cup, Southgate firmly believes that “this team is nowhere near the level they’re going to be capable of”:

“Sometimes you have to go through difficult times as a team, and failures, to learn and to improve. There were a lot of young players involved in the team two years ago who suffered a huge disappointment, and we could have ignored that and tried to be positive and look to the future. But we felt it was important to learn from it, unpack it a bit, and find out why we’d gone so long without winning a knockout game.

“We’ve been fortunate the FA has backed us financially to bring in a lot of staff, experts in lots of fields: physical, medical, coaching, to offer good support for the players. We’ve planned really well, and learned as much as we can. We’re starting to see through the age groups some success because of that, but it’s an ongoing process. This team is nowhere near the level they’re going to be capable of, partly because of their age, but also because they’ll have more big-match experiences over the next few years. We are excited about the future, but we want to make the most of this opportunity as well.”

France edge past Belgium to reach World Cup final

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 10, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

Two years to the day after losing in the final of the 2016 European Championship on home soil, France booked their place in the final of the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Belgium, narrowly besting their northern neighbors in a thrilling, end-to-end affair at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Samuel Umtiti scored the game’s onnly goal, though 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe will undoubtedly be remembered as the star of 2018’s first semifinal for his constant threat on the counter-attack, and one moment of individual flair and brilliance against a packed-in Belgian defense.

Hugo Lloris began the battle of the goalkeepers when he denied one of four current of former Tottenham Hotspur teammates-turned-foe, thwarting the game’s first clear-cut scoring chance in the 22nd minute. Toby Alderweireld corralled the ball in the box after Nacer Chadli‘s corner kick near the penalty spot. Alderweireld turned on the ball and fired through a sea of bodies toward Lloris’ right-hand post, but the French captain went full-stretch to make a stunning save.

Lloris’ opposite number and London rival, Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, made a save nearly as impressive six minute before halftime, denying Benjamin Pavard who made a long, underlapping run into the penalty area and fired toward the far post from a tight angle with a reactive kick-save.

France needed just six second-half minutes to find the breakthrough, and it came as so many goals have done during this tournament: via a set piece (WATCH HERE). 69 of this World Cup’s 158 goals have been scored from set pieces. Antoine Griezmann served it up to the near post, where Marouane Fellaini was matched up against Umtiti, but it was the Barcelona defender who won the battle for positioning and rose highest to head past Courtois.

Lloris was forced to come up big again in the 81st minute, when Axel Witsel unloaded a low, swerving drive toward his left-hand post. Hit from all of 25 yards out, Witsel’s shot violently moved left to right, but Lloris got two hands behind it and punched it away to safety.

France will now wait 24 hours to learn who they’ll face in Sunday’s final in Moscow. England are favorites against Croatia, but that has meant very little — as in, next to nothing — during this tournament.