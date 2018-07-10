More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Deschamps: For this game, Henry is “the enemy”

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry finds himself in an awkward position this week.

Currently serving as an assistant coach to Belgium, Henry now sits on the opposite side of the field from his native France, which faces Belgium in a highly-anticipated World Cup semifinal Tuesday afternoon.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Despite his stature across both teams, Henry’s former teammate and France manager Didier Deschamps has set out to ensure his team knows which side Henry is on, at least for now.

“When you go to a club abroad and play against one from your own country, you are part of the enemy,” Deschamps said at the pre-match press conference. “This time, in an international match, it is much higher. He is facing his home nation. From the time he became an assistant to Roberto Martinez, he did know that can happen. It is a difficult situation – bizarre – it is not easy for him.”

Also on Monday, Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne said it wouldn’t be strange for the team to hear Henry belting out France’s La Marseillaise, the national anthem, because of his history with the team and his home nation.

But it certainly makes for an awkward, if not interesting situation. Henry will surely be doing his best to help Belgium make the World Cup final, but perhaps he won’t feel too bad should France win. By the end of the game, he won’t be an “enemy”  anymore.

Report: American Will Vint to play for Man United U18s

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Manchester United’s long history with American players is set to continue with a new face for the 2018-2019 campaign.

According to ESPN and other reports, 16-year-old American midfielder Will Vint has joined Manchester United’s academy, and is set to feature for the Under-18s in the upcoming season. After coming through the ranks for Real Colorado, Vint reportedly impressed Man United scouts on a trial, after failed trials at Fulham and Everton.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

It’s unclear whether Vint has an EU passport, which would help facilitate his move before 18, but it does appear that he could be taking advantage of his father living in England. Vint’s father Peter, a data analytics and sports statistics maven has formerly worked with the U.S. Olympic Committee and Everton as their academy director. The elder Vint re-tweeted this earlier this month, essentially confirming the news.

While one player is joining Man United, another could leave. Right back Matthew Olosunde joined two years ago at the age of 18 but has been stuck in the pecking order, leaving him angling for a move back to MLS, where he formerly played within the New York Red Bulls academy.

It’s still too early to know how Vint will pan out. Man United’s academy, along with the others for the big English clubs, has recently failed to produce many stars, instead farming out their homegrown talent to other teams on loan before selling the players. With multi-million dollar transfer buys on Man United, it’s difficult to break into the first team, which makes Marcus Rashford‘s journey all the more impressive.

Here’s to keeping an eye on Vint and seeing where he is in two-to-three years.

Report: Newcastle joining chase for Man City youngster

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So it seems Manchester City left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a man in demand.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian international may be itching to go back to a more advanced role, and frankly it seems he’d want to play more often than the few minutes he got under Pep Guardiola last season.

[ MORE: France-Belgium preview ]

Zinchenko played 14 matches across all competitions for Man City this season, and the Citizens won all but one of them.

There were reports that Wolves saw a $21 million bid accepted by City last week, but now Newcastle United is said to be interested in bringing the youngster up north.

But Zinchenko wants to stay at City if there’s a role for him. Like David Alaba at Bayern Munich, perhaps he’s cool with playing left back at a big club and then sliding into a more prominent position for his country. He’s 17-times capped at Ukraine, where he’s played mostly at center mid, with some time at right wing and striker.

Who knows? But whether Newcastle or Wolves, he’s not going to be in front of as many eyes at City.

Marsch to assist Rangnick, then Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve got some clarity of Jesse Marsch’s new gig with the Red Bull organization.

Marsch left his head coaching position in MLS to take a gig with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, which was wild considering the German side had already announced the hiring of Julian Nagelsmann… for the 2019-20 season.

[ MORE: France-Belgium preview ]

So while Chris Armas slides into Marsch’s seat in New York, we know that Marsch is going to be an assistant for caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is the sporting director at RBL, and has been first chair at a number of Bundesliga clubs: Schalke, Hoffenheim, Hannover 96, Stuttgart, and, yes, RBL.

Marsch has a 2-year deal at RBL, where he’ll continue as an assistant under Nagelsmann in 2019-20.

It’s not a traditional assistant role, though, as laid out by Rangnick:

“We have now come to the conclusion that I will take on the role of head coach, supported by the best coaching staff at our disposal. Ultimately, it came down to carrying responsibility – I know the league, the team and I speak the language. That isn’t the case yet for Jesse Marsch, so that’s why he will be working as an assistant coach

….

“The coaches will receive special tasks so that everyone can make their mark. Jesse Marsch and Robert Klauß, who knows our youth setup very well, will play important roles in our training development and implementation.”

So there’s a language and familiarity barrier, and Rangnick needs to run a season in an unorthodox way as the club prepares for Nagelsmann (who will fulfill his final year at Hoffenheim).

It still feels odd that he’d leave his first chair unless there’s something major in the offing beyond this, but it reads like he’ll have a good deal of responsibility and continue to raise his stock in the Red Bull group.

The Latest: Official fined, banned; Player only gets warning

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 9, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after a player was let off with a warning, a Croatia official has been fined 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,150) for making a pro-Ukraine video that soon appeared on social media after the team’s World Cup quarterfinal win over Russia.

FIFA says Ognjen Vukojevic was also warned for “unsporting behavior.” The incident also involved Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who received an official warning but no match sanction from soccer’s international governing body.

Vukojevic, who played for Dynamo Kiev with Vida, stated “This is a victory for Dynamo and for Ukraine!”

Earlier Monday, the Croatia soccer federation said Vukojevic had been sent home from the World Cup.

FIFA says he published the video, which appeared on social media about an hour after Croatia’s quarterfinal victory in a penalty shootout.

FIFA says its disciplinary panel noted that Vukojevic and the Croatian federation soon apologized.

Vida is expected to start for Croatia against England in the semifinals on Wednesday.

8:40 p.m.

Cuneyt Cakir has been selected to referee the semifinal between Croatia and England, making it successive World Cups the Turkish official has handled a game in the semis.

Cakir will be working his third game in Russia on Wednesday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

He handled Argentina’s 2-1 win over Nigeria and Iran’s 1-0 win over Morocco in the group stage.

Uruguayan Andres Cunha was appointed to referee Tuesday’s semifinal between France and Belgium in St. Petersburg.

Cakir was referee in the World Cup semifinals at Brazil four years ago when Argentina edged Netherlands on penalties.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup