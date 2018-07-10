More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Official: Juventus sign Cristiano Ronaldo for $123 million

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Real Madrid is over. The Ronaldo era at Juventus is just beginning.

Real Madrid confirmed multiple reports on Tuesday, stating that it had agreed a transfer with Juventus for the Portuguese star forward. Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the transfer was agreed for $123 million, with Ronaldo signing a four-year contract worth more than $35 million per season.

Real Madrid released a statement thanking Ronaldo for his nine seasons with Los Blancos in Spain’s capital.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC. Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

“Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement. He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total 16 titles, including four European Cups, three of them consecutive and four in the last five seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won four Ballon d’Ors, two FIFA Player of the Year awards, and three Golden Boots, among many other awards.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home.”

One of the big questions now, for soccer fans in America, is whether Ronaldo will be with Juventus’ squad when it takes on the MLS All-Stars in Atlanta on August 1. Ronaldo is still on vacation after another long, grueling season and he may need another 2-3 weeks before he even returns to light training.

But perhaps, to appease the marketing side of Juventus, Ronaldo will make his return a little earlier than expected.

In a letter to Real Madrid fans, Ronaldo said his time in Madrid was the happiest of his life.

These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life,” Ronaldo wrote. “I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this job and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received. However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our supporters, to please understand me.

“They have been absolutely wonderful for nine years. They have been nine unique years. It has been an exciting time for me, full of consideration but also hard because Real Madrid is a very demanding club, but I know very well that I will never forget that I have enjoyed football here in a unique way. I have had fabulous teammates in the field and in the dressing room, I have felt the warmth of an incredible crowd and together we have won three Champions in a row and four Champions in five years. And with them also, on an individual level, I have the satisfaction of having won four Golden Balls and three Golden Boots. All during my time in this immense and extraordinary club.

“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly. Thank you infinitely once more to our fans and thanks also to Spanish Football. During these nine exciting years I have had great players in front of me. My respect and my recognition for all of them.

“I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for a new cycle. I’m leaving but this shirt, this shield and the Santiago Bernabéu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am. Thanks to all and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium nine years ago: Hala Madrid!”

Reports: Juventus could announce Ronaldo signing on Tuesday

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
What began as a laughable, implausible rumor could become reality in just a few hours.

Multiple reports in Italy claim that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo met with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in Southern Greece, where Ronaldo is vacationing after a long season and World Cup. In addition, other reports state that Ronaldo spoke with Juventus coach Max Allegri, while reports out of Spain state that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would absolutely accept Juventus’ transfer offer of $117 million.

The latest reports , whether true or not, give more credence to the idea that Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid is actually coming to an end after nine incredible seasons. Ronaldo’s become Real Madrid’s all-time leading goal scorer with 416 goals in all competitions. He’s delivered countless assists, taking off his shirt countless times celebrating goals, and moodily sulked away after defeats.

But overall, he goes down as a member of Real Madrid’s Mount Rushmore, potentially being remembered as the club’s greatest player.

In a way, leaving now is good timing for Ronaldo, before fans really see him begin to decline. He’s lost the pace he had when he was a hot-shot young winger a decade ago, but his finishing ability is second to none (Messi included) and he’s leaving after a season in which he still managed 45 goals in all competitions.

At 33, now may be the best time for a change of scenery for Ronaldo, going to a league where it’s played at a bit of a slower pace, and he can take advantage of his quick movements in the box to find space to finish.

Fernando Torres spurns MLS, signs to play in J1 League

Associated PressJul 10, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
TOSU, Japan (AP) Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Spain striker Fernando Torres signed to play for Sagan Tosu in the J1 League on Tuesday, dashing the hopes of Australian football that he might become a marquee attraction for its struggling A-League.

The 34-year-old Torres held discussions with Football Federation Australia and officials of A-League glamor club Sydney FC, raising hopes he might add some star power to the A-League which has seen flagging attendances and TV ratings. Torres was also rumored to be joining the Chicago Fire, coached by former Atletico Madrid player Veljko Paunovic.

But the former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid forward announced he will be joining former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta in Japan.

Torres was one of six players on a shortlist of possible marquee stars drawn up by the FFA two months ago, which also included Iniesta and Japan’s Keisuke Honda.

The A-League has a centralized $3 million fund to attract marquee players but hasn’t had a truly big name since Italy’s Alessandro Del Piero played for Sydney FC from 2012-14.

Deschamps: For this game, Henry is ‘the enemy’

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry finds himself in an awkward position this week.

Currently serving as an assistant coach to Belgium, Henry now sits on the opposite side of the field from his native France, which faces Belgium in a highly-anticipated World Cup semifinal Tuesday afternoon.

Despite his stature across both teams, Henry’s former teammate and France manager Didier Deschamps has set out to ensure his team knows which side Henry is on, at least for now.

“When you go to a club abroad and play against one from your own country, you are part of the enemy,” Deschamps said at the pre-match press conference. “This time, in an international match, it is much higher. He is facing his home nation. From the time he became an assistant to Roberto Martinez, he did know that can happen. It is a difficult situation – bizarre – it is not easy for him.”

Also on Monday, Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne said it wouldn’t be strange for the team to hear Henry belting out France’s La Marseillaise, the national anthem, because of his history with the team and his home nation.

But it certainly makes for an awkward, if not interesting situation. Henry will surely be doing his best to help Belgium make the World Cup final, but perhaps he won’t feel too bad should France win. By the end of the game, he won’t be an “enemy”  anymore.

Report: American Will Vint to play for Man United U18s

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
It appears Manchester United’s long history with American players is set to continue with a new face for the 2018-2019 campaign.

According to ESPN and other reports, 16-year-old American midfielder Will Vint has joined Manchester United’s academy, and is set to feature for the Under-18s in the upcoming season. After coming through the ranks for Real Colorado, Vint reportedly impressed Man United scouts on a trial, after failed trials at Fulham and Everton.

It’s unclear whether Vint has an EU passport, which would help facilitate his move before 18, but it does appear that he could be taking advantage of his father living in England. Vint’s father Peter, a data analytics and sports statistics maven has formerly worked with the U.S. Olympic Committee and Everton as their academy director. The elder Vint re-tweeted this earlier this month, essentially confirming the news.

While one player is joining Man United, another could leave. Right back Matthew Olosunde joined two years ago at the age of 18 but has been stuck in the pecking order, leaving him angling for a move back to MLS, where he formerly played within the New York Red Bulls academy.

It’s still too early to know how Vint will pan out. Man United’s academy, along with the others for the big English clubs, has recently failed to produce many stars, instead farming out their homegrown talent to other teams on loan before selling the players. With multi-million dollar transfer buys on Man United, it’s difficult to break into the first team, which makes Marcus Rashford‘s journey all the more impressive.

Here’s to keeping an eye on Vint and seeing where he is in two-to-three years.