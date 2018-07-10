Pogba dedicates France win to Thai players freed from cave

Paul Pogba has paused after the biggest win of his international career to dedicate it to the Thai soccer team whose last members were freed from a flooded cave hours earlier.
The France midfielder took to Twitter shortly after France beat Belgium late Tuesday to advance to the World Cup final. He posted the boys’ photos and said the victory “goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong.”
The last of the 12 boys and their coach were freed earlier in the day from a cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.
FIFA had invited the team to the World Cup final on Sunday but the governing body announced the boys wouldn’t be able to attend since they are receiving medical treatment after their ordeal.
Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla for $42 million.
That was the value of the defender’s release clause, and his new one has jumped up a bit.
Barca is slapping a $350 million release clause on the 23-year-old French center back, who spent a year-and-a-half with Sevilla after moving from Nancy.
Lenglet has been capped by France at every level from U-16 to U-21, and played the most amount of minutes (3002) in league play for Sevilla last season.
It’s Barcelona’s second $40-million plus move this week, as its capture of Gremio’s Arthur could reach as high as $47 million.
Lenglet joins a Barca corps of backs which includes countryman Samuel Umtiti as well as Gerard Pique, Yerry Mina, and Marlon Santos.
Multiple reports say Chelsea has parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte, ending a tumultuous year at Stamford Bridge.
Conte led Chelsea back to a Premier League title in 2016-17, but this season was rife with acrimony.
The Londoners are expected to appoint ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as Conte’s replacement.
Chelsea won the FA Cup this season, but finished five points back of the Top Four in league play. The Blues fell to Barcelona in the Champions League’s Round of 16.
Conte was vocal about his desire for player signings before last season, and it seemed unhappy marriage from very early in the campaign.
Kenedy is returning to Newcastle United.
The Chelsea man will take a second loan season with Rafa Benitez after making a strong impression on Tyneside in the second half of the 2017-18 season.
The Magpies will have the option to buy Kenedy.
The Brazilian left-sided man can play virtually any field position besides center back, and scored two goals with two assists for the Magpies last season.
“I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.
Meanwhile, Mikel Merino‘s whirlwind time at St. James’ Park is done after just one season.
Newcastle is selling the Spaniard to Real Sociedad. Merino burst onto the scene on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and the Magpies quickly exercised an option to buy the silky midfielder.
But Merino dropped down the depth chart, making just two starts after New Year’s Day.
TOKYO (AP) Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was introduced by La Liga team Real Betis at the Spanish Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday after impressing at the World Cup.
The 30-year-old Inui, who played for Spanish club Eibar for three seasons, said he has a three-year contract with Betis.
“Betis’ football last season was very attractive for me,” Inui said. “I had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a part of the team.”
Inui scored two goals for Japan at the World Cup in Russia, and played a major role in helping his team reach the last 16.
Inui scored in Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal in the group stage of the World Cup. He got a second goal in his team’s 3-2 loss against Belgium in the knockout stage.
Real Betis says Inui will keep the No. 14 shirt he wore for the Japanese national team.