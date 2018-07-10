Reports: Juventus could announce Ronaldo signing on Tuesday

What began as a laughable, implausible rumor could become reality in just a few hours.
Multiple reports in Italy claim that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo met with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in Southern Greece, where Ronaldo is vacationing after a long season and World Cup. In addition, other reports state that Ronaldo spoke with Juventus coach Max Allegri, while reports out of Spain state that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would absolutely accept Juventus’ transfer offer of $117 million.
The latest reports , whether true or not, give more credence to the idea that Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid is actually coming to an end after nine incredible seasons. Ronaldo’s become Real Madrid’s all-time leading goal scorer with 416 goals in all competitions. He’s delivered countless assists, taking off his shirt countless times celebrating goals, and moodily sulked away after defeats.
But overall, he goes down as a member of Real Madrid’s Mount Rushmore, potentially being remembered as the club’s greatest player.
In a way, leaving now is good timing for Ronaldo, before fans really see him begin to decline. He’s lost the pace he had when he was a hot-shot young winger a decade ago, but his finishing ability is second to none (Messi included) and he’s leaving after a season in which he still managed 45 goals in all competitions.
At 33, now may be the best time for a change of scenery for Ronaldo, going to a league where it’s played at a bit of a slower pace, and he can take advantage of his quick movements in the box to find space to finish.
TOSU, Japan (AP) Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Spain striker Fernando Torres signed to play for Sagan Tosu in the J1 League on Tuesday, dashing the hopes of Australian football that he might become a marquee attraction for its struggling A-League.
The 34-year-old Torres held discussions with Football Federation Australia and officials of A-League glamor club Sydney FC, raising hopes he might add some star power to the A-League which has seen flagging attendances and TV ratings. Torres was also rumored to be joining the Chicago Fire, coached by former Atletico Madrid player Veljko Paunovic.
But the former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid forward announced he will be joining former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta in Japan.
Torres was one of six players on a shortlist of possible marquee stars drawn up by the FFA two months ago, which also included Iniesta and Japan’s Keisuke Honda.
The A-League has a centralized $3 million fund to attract marquee players but hasn’t had a truly big name since Italy’s Alessandro Del Piero played for Sydney FC from 2012-14.
Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry finds himself in an awkward position this week.
Currently serving as an assistant coach to Belgium, Henry now sits on the opposite side of the field from his native France, which faces Belgium in a highly-anticipated World Cup semifinal Tuesday afternoon.
Despite his stature across both teams, Henry’s former teammate and France manager Didier Deschamps has set out to ensure his team knows which side Henry is on, at least for now.
“When you go to a club abroad and play against one from your own country, you are part of the enemy,” Deschamps said at the pre-match press conference. “This time, in an international match, it is much higher. He is facing his home nation. From the time he became an assistant to Roberto Martinez, he did know that can happen. It is a difficult situation – bizarre – it is not easy for him.”
Also on Monday, Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne said it wouldn’t be strange for the team to hear Henry belting out France’s La Marseillaise, the national anthem, because of his history with the team and his home nation.
But it certainly makes for an awkward, if not interesting situation. Henry will surely be doing his best to help Belgium make the World Cup final, but perhaps he won’t feel too bad should France win. By the end of the game, he won’t be an “enemy” anymore.
It appears Manchester United’s long history with American players is set to continue with a new face for the 2018-2019 campaign.
According to ESPN and other reports, 16-year-old American midfielder Will Vint has joined Manchester United’s academy, and is set to feature for the Under-18s in the upcoming season. After coming through the ranks for Real Colorado, Vint reportedly impressed Man United scouts on a trial, after failed trials at Fulham and Everton.
It’s unclear whether Vint has an EU passport, which would help facilitate his move before 18, but it does appear that he could be taking advantage of his father living in England. Vint’s father Peter, a data analytics and sports statistics maven has formerly worked with the U.S. Olympic Committee and Everton as their academy director. The elder Vint re-tweeted this earlier this month, essentially confirming the news.
While one player is joining Man United, another could leave. Right back Matthew Olosunde joined two years ago at the age of 18 but has been stuck in the pecking order, leaving him angling for a move back to MLS, where he formerly played within the New York Red Bulls academy.
It’s still too early to know how Vint will pan out. Man United’s academy, along with the others for the big English clubs, has recently failed to produce many stars, instead farming out their homegrown talent to other teams on loan before selling the players. With multi-million dollar transfer buys on Man United, it’s difficult to break into the first team, which makes Marcus Rashford‘s journey all the more impressive.
Here’s to keeping an eye on Vint and seeing where he is in two-to-three years.
So it seems Manchester City left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a man in demand.
The 21-year-old Ukrainian international may be itching to go back to a more advanced role, and frankly it seems he’d want to play more often than the few minutes he got under Pep Guardiola last season.
Zinchenko played 14 matches across all competitions for Man City this season, and the Citizens won all but one of them.
There were reports that Wolves saw a $21 million bid accepted by City last week, but now Newcastle United is said to be interested in bringing the youngster up north.
But Zinchenko wants to stay at City if there’s a role for him. Like David Alaba at Bayern Munich, perhaps he’s cool with playing left back at a big club and then sliding into a more prominent position for his country. He’s 17-times capped at Ukraine, where he’s played mostly at center mid, with some time at right wing and striker.
Who knows? But whether Newcastle or Wolves, he’s not going to be in front of as many eyes at City.