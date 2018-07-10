Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mahrez to Man City nearly complete, Arsenal adds Torreira, and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Riyad Mahrez is finally getting his big money move.

According to multiple reports in England, Mahrez is closer than ever to completing a long-reported $80 million transfer move to Manchester City, where he’ll join the Premier League champion as it looks to repeat in the league and finally win the UEFA Champions League.

The Leicester City midfielder, who is reportedly expected to sign a contract worth $13.8 million per season, was left behind in England as Leicester City traveled to Mahrez’s native France for preseason training. The Telegraph reported the move could be completed by this weekend.

SKY SOURCES: Riyad Mahrez having a medical at Manchester City this afternoon. #SSN pic.twitter.com/atFvOF4N8U — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 10, 2018

It’s a big move for both Mahrez and Leicester City, adding a proven Premier League attacking star that will add to the squad’s depth, while bringing in more funds for Leicester City to spend on improving its roster. Unfortunately for Leicester, it’s another blow in breaking up the 2016 Premier League championship side, which has since lost both N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater, though Jamie Vardy has remained.

Here’s some more transfer news from across the Premier League and Europe:

Arsenal makes Torreira signing official

Arsenal has beat out Napoli for one of the world’s up and coming holding midfielders.

The London club, which has been busy in the transfer market under new manager Unai Emery, made official the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria for a reported $33 million.

Torreira fills a huge need for the Gunners, who have arguably been without a true holding midfielder since Patrick Vieira left for Juventus 10 years ago.

The youngster spent the last three years in Italy with Sampdoria and Pescara, and came on in a big way internationally over the past 12 months for Uruguay, as manager Oscar Washington Tabarez refreshed the squad with younger midfielders. The 22-year-old impressed at the 2018 World Cup for Uruguay, holding his own against some of the best attackers in the world.

Torreira is the fourth signing for the first team this summer, joining right back Stephan Lichtsteiner, goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Chelsea look to add Italian defender

With Mauricio Sarri and Jorginho set to join Chelsea as new coach and midfielder, respectively, the Blues could be adding another Italian in the coming days.

Premium Sport in Italy reports that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani could move to the Premier League club for nearly $47 million, after failing to earn a full-time centerback role with the Old Lady. It’s unclear though whether Rugani would slide right into the Chelsea’s starting XI. Rugani’s signing could come with the departure of the likes of David Luiz or Gary Cahill, who struggled for a starting place last season.