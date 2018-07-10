More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mahrez to Man City nearly complete, Arsenal adds Torreira, and more

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Riyad Mahrez is finally getting his big money move.

According to multiple reports in England, Mahrez is closer than ever to completing a long-reported $80 million transfer move to Manchester City, where he’ll join the Premier League champion as it looks to repeat in the league and finally win the UEFA Champions League.

The Leicester City midfielder, who is reportedly expected to sign a contract worth $13.8 million per season, was left behind in England as Leicester City traveled to Mahrez’s native France for preseason training. The Telegraph reported the move could be completed by this weekend.

It’s a big move for both Mahrez and Leicester City, adding a proven Premier League attacking star that will add to the squad’s depth, while bringing in more funds for Leicester City to spend on improving its roster. Unfortunately for Leicester, it’s another blow in breaking up the 2016 Premier League championship side, which has since lost both N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater, though Jamie Vardy has remained.

Here’s some more transfer news from across the Premier League and Europe:

Arsenal makes Torreira signing official

Arsenal has beat out Napoli for one of the world’s up and coming holding midfielders.

The London club, which has been busy in the transfer market under new manager Unai Emery, made official the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria for a reported $33 million.

Torreira fills a huge need for the Gunners, who have arguably been without a true holding midfielder since Patrick Vieira left for Juventus 10 years ago.

The youngster spent the last three years in Italy with Sampdoria and Pescara, and came on in a big way internationally over the past 12 months for Uruguay, as manager Oscar Washington Tabarez refreshed the squad with younger midfielders. The 22-year-old impressed at the 2018 World Cup for Uruguay, holding his own against some of the best attackers in the world.

Torreira is the fourth signing for the first team this summer, joining right back Stephan Lichtsteiner, goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Chelsea look to add Italian defender

With Mauricio Sarri and Jorginho set to join Chelsea as new coach and midfielder, respectively, the Blues could be adding another Italian in the coming days.

Premium Sport in Italy reports that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani could move to the Premier League club for nearly $47 million, after failing to earn a full-time centerback role with the Old Lady. It’s unclear though whether Rugani would slide right into the Chelsea’s starting XI. Rugani’s signing could come with the departure of the likes of David Luiz or Gary Cahill, who struggled for a starting place last season.

VIDEO: Umtiti heads France in front of Belgium in WC semi

By Andy EdwardsJul 10, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
Today might just be the day Samuel Umtiti becomes a World Cup semifinals hero in France after heading home the opening goal to put Les Bleus ahead of Belgium in Tuesday’s final-four clash in St. Petersburg, Russia.

For 50 minutes, the Western European neighbors thrilled and excited, but each and every attacking advanced proved futile, with most of the thanks and/or blame going to world-class goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Thibaut Courtois.

Then, in the 51st minute, Umtiti bested Marouane Fellaini, a noted aerial specialist himself, to get his head to Antoine Griezmann’s corner kick. Courtois couldn’t react quick enough to cover his near post, and France went 1-0 ahead.

WATCH: World Cup semifinal – France v Belgium

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
After what’s seemed like an eternity, the 2018 World Cup semifinals are finally here!

From St. Petersburg, it’s a battle between two Western European nations that share a 385-mile border as France takes on Belgium.

The Red Devils have been the darlings of the tournament, having come back from a two-goal deficit to beat Japan in thrilling fashion before dispatching Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals. France, on the other hand, have looked good but never great, except in flashes on the counter attack in the wild 4-3 win over Argentina in the Round of 16.

Facing arguably the best (or second-best after Argentina) front three, France will have a lot on its plate defensively. But Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is clearly worried about France’s attackers including Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, bringing in Moussa Dembele in a three-man holding midfield trio.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Tuesday’s match promises to be yet another exciting, dramatic match in a World Cup that has been filled to the brim with drama.

2018 World Cup schedule – Tuesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

France vs. Belgium; St. Petersburg — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

Official: Juventus sign Cristiano Ronaldo for $123 million

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Real Madrid is over. The Ronaldo era at Juventus is just beginning.

Real Madrid confirmed multiple reports on Tuesday, stating that it had agreed a transfer with Juventus for the Portuguese star forward. Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the transfer was agreed for $123 million, with Ronaldo signing a four-year contract worth more than $35 million per season.

Real Madrid released a statement thanking Ronaldo for his nine seasons with Los Blancos in Spain’s capital.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC. Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

Reports: Juventus could announce Ronaldo signing on Tuesday

By Daniel KarellJul 10, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
What began as a laughable, implausible rumor could become reality in just a few hours.

Multiple reports in Italy claim that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo met with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in Southern Greece, where Ronaldo is vacationing after a long season and World Cup. In addition, other reports state that Ronaldo spoke with Juventus coach Max Allegri, while reports out of Spain state that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would absolutely accept Juventus’ transfer offer of $117 million.

The latest reports , whether true or not, give more credence to the idea that Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid is actually coming to an end after nine incredible seasons. Ronaldo’s become Real Madrid’s all-time leading goal scorer with 416 goals in all competitions. He’s delivered countless assists, taking off his shirt countless times celebrating goals, and moodily sulked away after defeats.

But overall, he goes down as a member of Real Madrid’s Mount Rushmore, potentially being remembered as the club’s greatest player.

In a way, leaving now is good timing for Ronaldo, before fans really see him begin to decline. He’s lost the pace he had when he was a hot-shot young winger a decade ago, but his finishing ability is second to none (Messi included) and he’s leaving after a season in which he still managed 45 goals in all competitions.

At 33, now may be the best time for a change of scenery for Ronaldo, going to a league where it’s played at a bit of a slower pace, and he can take advantage of his quick movements in the box to find space to finish.