WATCH: World Cup semifinal – France v Belgium

After what’s seemed like an eternity, the 2018 World Cup semifinals are finally here!

From St. Petersburg, it’s a battle between two Western European nations that share a 385-mile border as France takes on Belgium.

The Red Devils have been the darlings of the tournament, having come back from a two-goal deficit to beat Japan in thrilling fashion before dispatching Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals. France, on the other hand, have looked good but never great, except in flashes on the counter attack in the wild 4-3 win over Argentina in the Round of 16.

Facing arguably the best (or second-best after Argentina) front three, France will have a lot on its plate defensively. But Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is clearly worried about France’s attackers including Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, bringing in Moussa Dembele in a three-man holding midfield trio.

Tuesday’s match promises to be yet another exciting, dramatic match in a World Cup that has been filled to the brim with drama.

2018 World Cup schedule – Tuesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

France vs. Belgium; St. Petersburg — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE