Getty Images

Croatia stun England, reach World Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
10 Comments
  • Trippier put England ahead
  • Perisic equalized for Croatia
  • Manduzkic scores winner in extra time
  • Croatian second smallest nation to reach World Cup final

Croatia fought back to beat England 2-1 in their 2018 World Cup semifinal in Moscow on Wednesday as Mario Mandzukic scored the winner in the second half of extra time.

Kieran Trippier gave England the lead after five minutes but the Three Lions wasted several chances and were punished as Croatia dominated the second half. Ivan Perisic got the equalizer and hit the post in the second half of normal time and he then set up Manduzkic’s winner to send Croatia to the final.

After their third-straight extra time win (the first nation to ever do that at a World Cup)Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia will play France in Moscow on Sunday in the final, while Gareth Southgate‘s England will play Belgium in Saint Petersburg on Saturday in the third-place match.

England got off to a perfect start as Dele Alli was brought down by Luka Modric on the edge of the box to win a free kick and Trippier curled home a stunner to make it 1-0.

What a way to score your first goal for England.

Trippier sent over a corner soon after which Harry Maguire nodded wide of the far post as England battered Croatia early on. Croatia finally got going and had an effort on goal as Perisic dragged a shot just wide, but at the other end Kane, who should have put England 2-0 up.

England’s skipper was played in by Jesse Lingard and although Danijel Subasic saved his initial effort Kane then smashed the post from two yards out as the offside flag was raised but VAR would have surely overturned the decision.

Croatia cranked up the pressure before half time as England blocked a few shots from distance, then Ashley Young denied Ante Rebic with a well-timed challenge. Lingard slotted wide at the other end as the game opened up and right on half time Dejan Lovren went down in the box as VAR checked the call but nothing was given.

At the start of the second half Croatia cranked through the gears but England looked dangerous on the break as Lingard’s shot deflected over the bar and Trippier’s cross almost found Kane in the six-yard box.

Raheem Sterling then got free but he couldn’t get his shot off and moments later Perisic had a fierce shot blocked by Kyle Walker who put his body on the line.

Croatia finally equalized as Sime Vrsaljko’s superb cross found Perisic in the center of the box and he prodded home brilliantly to make it 1-1. That goal gave Croatia the momentum as Perisic then hit the post as Walker and Pickford were involved in a mix-up.

England had a decent chance late on as Trippier’s free kick to the back post found Kane but he couldn’t connect properly on his header and nodded wide.

In extra time England regained their composure and they thought they had regained the lead as Stones’ header from a corner looked in but Vrsaljko got back to head off the line.

Pickford then denied Mandzukic right on half time with a huge stop as he flicked the effort over the bar bravely. Brozovic then drilled over from a short corner as Croatia’s chances continue to come.

Manduzkic gave Croatia the lead as Perisic headed forward and the Croatian legend snuck behind Stones and finished across goal to take his nation to the World Cup final.

Barcelona adds $42m center back Lenglet from Sevilla

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla for $42 million.

That was the value of the defender’s release clause, and his new one has jumped up a bit.

Barca is slapping a $350 million release clause on the 23-year-old French center back, who spent a year-and-a-half with Sevilla after moving from Nancy.

Lenglet has been capped by France at every level from U-16 to U-21, and played the most amount of minutes (3002) in league play for Sevilla last season.

It’s Barcelona’s second $40-million plus move this week, as its capture of Gremio’s Arthur could reach as high as $47 million.

Lenglet joins a Barca corps of backs which includes countryman Samuel Umtiti as well as Gerard Pique, Yerry Mina, and Marlon Santos.

Reports: Conte out at Chelsea

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Multiple reports say Chelsea has parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte, ending a tumultuous year at Stamford Bridge.

Conte led Chelsea back to a Premier League title in 2016-17, but this season was rife with acrimony.

The Londoners are expected to appoint ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as Conte’s replacement.

Chelsea won the FA Cup this season, but finished five points back of the Top Four in league play. The Blues fell to Barcelona in the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Conte was vocal about his desire for player signings before last season, and it seemed unhappy marriage from very early in the campaign.

Newcastle gets 2nd Kenedy loan, sells Merino to La Liga

nufc.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kenedy is returning to Newcastle United.

The Chelsea man will take a second loan season with Rafa Benitez after making a strong impression on Tyneside in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

The Magpies will have the option to buy Kenedy.

The Brazilian left-sided man can play virtually any field position besides center back, and scored two goals with two assists for the Magpies last season.

“I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino‘s whirlwind time at St. James’ Park is done after just one season.

Newcastle is selling the Spaniard to Real Sociedad. Merino burst onto the scene on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and the Magpies quickly exercised an option to buy the silky midfielder.

But Merino dropped down the depth chart, making just two starts after New Year’s Day.

Japan’s Inui gets embassy introduction from Betis

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO (AP) Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was introduced by La Liga team Real Betis at the Spanish Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday after impressing at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Inui, who played for Spanish club Eibar for three seasons, said he has a three-year contract with Betis.

“Betis’ football last season was very attractive for me,” Inui said. “I had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a part of the team.”

Inui scored two goals for Japan at the World Cup in Russia, and played a major role in helping his team reach the last 16.

Inui scored in Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal in the group stage of the World Cup. He got a second goal in his team’s 3-2 loss against Belgium in the knockout stage.

Real Betis says Inui will keep the No. 14 shirt he wore for the Japanese national team.