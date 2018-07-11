Croatia stun England, reach World Cup final

Trippier put England ahead

Perisic equalized for Croatia

Manduzkic scores winner in extra time

Croatian second smallest nation to reach World Cup final

Croatia fought back to beat England 2-1 in their 2018 World Cup semifinal in Moscow on Wednesday as Mario Mandzukic scored the winner in the second half of extra time.

Kieran Trippier gave England the lead after five minutes but the Three Lions wasted several chances and were punished as Croatia dominated the second half. Ivan Perisic got the equalizer and hit the post in the second half of normal time and he then set up Manduzkic’s winner to send Croatia to the final.

After their third-straight extra time win (the first nation to ever do that at a World Cup)Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia will play France in Moscow on Sunday in the final, while Gareth Southgate‘s England will play Belgium in Saint Petersburg on Saturday in the third-place match.

England got off to a perfect start as Dele Alli was brought down by Luka Modric on the edge of the box to win a free kick and Trippier curled home a stunner to make it 1-0.

What a way to score your first goal for England.

Trippier sent over a corner soon after which Harry Maguire nodded wide of the far post as England battered Croatia early on. Croatia finally got going and had an effort on goal as Perisic dragged a shot just wide, but at the other end Kane, who should have put England 2-0 up.

England’s skipper was played in by Jesse Lingard and although Danijel Subasic saved his initial effort Kane then smashed the post from two yards out as the offside flag was raised but VAR would have surely overturned the decision.

Croatia cranked up the pressure before half time as England blocked a few shots from distance, then Ashley Young denied Ante Rebic with a well-timed challenge. Lingard slotted wide at the other end as the game opened up and right on half time Dejan Lovren went down in the box as VAR checked the call but nothing was given.

At the start of the second half Croatia cranked through the gears but England looked dangerous on the break as Lingard’s shot deflected over the bar and Trippier’s cross almost found Kane in the six-yard box.

Raheem Sterling then got free but he couldn’t get his shot off and moments later Perisic had a fierce shot blocked by Kyle Walker who put his body on the line.

#MundialTelemundo Perisic estuvo a punto de aprovechar un error de la defensa y se salvó #ENG pic.twitter.com/B8KI5MmV68 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 11, 2018

Croatia finally equalized as Sime Vrsaljko’s superb cross found Perisic in the center of the box and he prodded home brilliantly to make it 1-1. That goal gave Croatia the momentum as Perisic then hit the post as Walker and Pickford were involved in a mix-up.

England had a decent chance late on as Trippier’s free kick to the back post found Kane but he couldn’t connect properly on his header and nodded wide.

In extra time England regained their composure and they thought they had regained the lead as Stones’ header from a corner looked in but Vrsaljko got back to head off the line.

Pickford then denied Mandzukic right on half time with a huge stop as he flicked the effort over the bar bravely. Brozovic then drilled over from a short corner as Croatia’s chances continue to come.

Manduzkic gave Croatia the lead as Perisic headed forward and the Croatian legend snuck behind Stones and finished across goal to take his nation to the World Cup final.

#MundialTelemundo Madzukic aprovecha un error de los centrales y hace estallar el estadio Luzhniki #CRO 2-1 #ENG pic.twitter.com/tzdhi1Gh6O — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 11, 2018

