Croatia’s Lovren puffs chest; Backs Modric for Ballon d’Or

Dejan Lovren is feeling Wednesday’s Croatia win over England in the World Cup semifinals, and he is feeling it deeply.

The Liverpool and Croatia defender will be one of four players in the World Cup Final versus France who were also a part of the UEFA Champions League Final (Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Luka Modric, and Mateo Kovacic are the other three).

And Lovren is hoping that another strong tournament gets him a little relief from his critics (From BeIn Sports, video below):

“It’s something for me especially,” Lovren said. “I had people saying I had a difficult season but I don’t agree with that. I’ve shown why I took Liverpool to the Champions League final. Now with my national team we are in the final and I think people should recognize that I am also one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense.”

He was also asked about Croatia captain Modric, who won the UCL Final with Real.

“Modric, he’s the best midfield player in the world and if we win, he deserves the Ballon d’Or.”

He also talked about his team’s legacy in Croatian history.

Dejan Lovren to BeIN Sports tonight “people should recognise now that I am one of the best defenders in the world” pic.twitter.com/HP1VJmYYyh — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) July 11, 2018

