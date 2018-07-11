Elliott Management owns AC Milan after Li misses deadline

MILAN (AP) Elliott Management has promised to inject 50 million euros ($66 million) in capital after taking over Italian club AC Milan.
It says former owner Li Yonghong missed Friday’s deadline to repay part of a loan worth more than 300 million euros from the U.S.-based hedge fund.
Elliott says it has repossessed Li’s assets starting with the holding company in Luxembourg that he used to buy seven-time European champion Milan in April 2017.
A statement from Elliott says: “Ownership and control of the holding company that owns AC Milan has today (Tuesday) been transferred to funds advised by Elliott … after the previous owner of AC Milan defaulted on its debt obligations to Elliott.”
The fund had been expected to sell the club on but the statement adds that on top of the 50 million euros “to stabilize the club’s finances,” it also “plans to inject further capital over time to continue to fund AC Milan’s transformation.”
Milan finished sixth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Europa League but it has been banned for one year by UEFA for overspending. It is appealing.
Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla for $42 million.
That was the value of the defender’s release clause, and his new one has jumped up a bit.
Barca is slapping a $350 million release clause on the 23-year-old French center back, who spent a year-and-a-half with Sevilla after moving from Nancy.
Lenglet has been capped by France at every level from U-16 to U-21, and played the most amount of minutes (3002) in league play for Sevilla last season.
It’s Barcelona’s second $40-million plus move this week, as its capture of Gremio’s Arthur could reach as high as $47 million.
Lenglet joins a Barca corps of backs which includes countryman Samuel Umtiti as well as Gerard Pique, Yerry Mina, and Marlon Santos.
Multiple reports say Chelsea has parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte, ending a tumultuous year at Stamford Bridge.
Conte led Chelsea back to a Premier League title in 2016-17, but this season was rife with acrimony.
The Londoners are expected to appoint ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as Conte’s replacement.
Chelsea won the FA Cup this season, but finished five points back of the Top Four in league play. The Blues fell to Barcelona in the Champions League’s Round of 16.
Conte was vocal about his desire for player signings before last season, and it seemed unhappy marriage from very early in the campaign.
Kenedy is returning to Newcastle United.
The Chelsea man will take a second loan season with Rafa Benitez after making a strong impression on Tyneside in the second half of the 2017-18 season.
The Magpies will have the option to buy Kenedy.
The Brazilian left-sided man can play virtually any field position besides center back, and scored two goals with two assists for the Magpies last season.
“I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.
Meanwhile, Mikel Merino‘s whirlwind time at St. James’ Park is done after just one season.
Newcastle is selling the Spaniard to Real Sociedad. Merino burst onto the scene on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and the Magpies quickly exercised an option to buy the silky midfielder.
But Merino dropped down the depth chart, making just two starts after New Year’s Day.
TOKYO (AP) Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was introduced by La Liga team Real Betis at the Spanish Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday after impressing at the World Cup.
The 30-year-old Inui, who played for Spanish club Eibar for three seasons, said he has a three-year contract with Betis.
“Betis’ football last season was very attractive for me,” Inui said. “I had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a part of the team.”
Inui scored two goals for Japan at the World Cup in Russia, and played a major role in helping his team reach the last 16.
Inui scored in Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal in the group stage of the World Cup. He got a second goal in his team’s 3-2 loss against Belgium in the knockout stage.
Real Betis says Inui will keep the No. 14 shirt he wore for the Japanese national team.