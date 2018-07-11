Kane: England loss hurts but World Cup ‘fantastic journey’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England captain Harry Kane took to the microphone after the Three Lions’ strong World Cup run ended one match short of the final.

Croatia defeated England 2-1 in extra time in Wednesday’s semifinal, outshooting the Three Lions 22-7.

England managed just one shot on target, its goal, and Kane came close to scoring a few times in the match.

Here’s what he said, broadcast on FOX:

“It’s tough. We’re gutted. We worked so hard. The fans were amazing. It was a tough game, a 50-50 game. I’m sure we’ll look back and there’s stuff we could’ve done better but we’ve worked as hard as we could. “It hurts, it hurts a lot. It’s gonna hurt for a while of course but we can hold our heads up high. It’s been a fantastic journey. We got further than anyone else thought we would’ve, and we’ve gotta learn from it.”

England now plays a Saturday third place match against Belgium, a rematch of the final group stage match won by the Red Devils.

