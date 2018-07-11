Medina’s beauty paces NYCFC to blowout win (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jesus Medina picked up a goal and an assist as New York City FC made it back-to-back wins with a 3-0 beatdown of Montreal at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Ronald Matarrita and Jonathan Lewis also scored for NYCFC, with Maxi Moralez and Matarrita adding assists on the night.

NYCFC held Montreal without a shot on target and forced five saves out of Evan Bush. City has seven clean sheets on the season.

Montreal falls to 2-9 away from home. The Impact had won four-straight heading into the match, and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Back to Medina: The Paraguayan 21-year-old scored his first goal since April with this banger, (in)adequately catered by Montreal’s top of the box defense.

IT FLEW IN. What a hit from Jesus Medina. #NYCvMTL https://t.co/j8bohuz3Ug — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2018

