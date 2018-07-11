MLS report: USMNT’s Tyler Adams set for Bundesliga move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Adams looks set to join his former New York Red Bulls head coach overseas.

Adams, 19, has been linked with a move to RB Leipzig for some time, and MLSSoccer.com is reporting that he’ll join the Bundesliga outfit after the MLS season concludes in the Fall.

RBNY coach Jesse Marsch left the club this month to take an assistant’s position at RBL.

Adams made his RBNY debut as a 16-year-old, scoring in a friendly against Chelsea. He’s since become a first team regular and carries six USMNT caps.

The timing of the move is significant, says Sam Stejskal, as a sign-and-loan for RBL changes when Adams could join RBL.

Completing the transfer now and then loaning Adams back to New York for the remainder of the MLS season would make the US international eligible to play for Leipzig as soon as New York are eliminated in MLS, which could be as early as the end of October. If the parties wait until the winter transfer window to complete the deal, Adams will not be eligible to play for Leipzig until January.

Adams would join American teenagers Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Josh Sargent in Germany’s top flight.

USMNT players John Brooks, Fabian Johnson, Timmy Chandler, Aron Johannsson, Bobby Wood, Jerome Kiesewetter, Alfredo Morales, Haji Wright, and Caleb Stanko also have Bundesliga deals.

