Player ratings: Croatia v England

Croatia beat England in extra time of an epic 2018 World Cup semifinal.

Kieran Trippier‘s early free kick filled the Three Lions with hope but Croatia fought back valiantly as Ivan Perisic scored and set up Mario Mandzukic to net the winner in the 109th minute.

Below you can find our marks out of 10 for each player from both teams.

Croatia

Danijel Subasic – 6 – Great stop from Harry Kane in the first half. Positioning poor on Trippier’s goal?

Sime Vrsaljko – 7 – Some rare forays forward and a fine cross for Perisic’s goal. No sign of his injury.

Dejan Lovren – 5 – Looked rattle all game long and could have easily picked up two yellow cards.

Domagoj Vida – 6 – Solid enough and managed to keep Kane quiet.

Ivan Strinic – 6 – Steady but forced off in extra time with an injury.

Ante Rebic – 6 – Gave Ashley Young some issues with his surging late runs. Booked and reckless in extra time.

Marcelo Brozovic – 8 – Dug deep to win the ball back in the heart of Croatia’s midfield, especially in the second half.

Luka Modric – 7 – At the heart of everything good for Croatia and subbed out late on as he looked exhausted.

Ivan Rakitic – 8 – Won the ball back on multiple occasions and came out on top in his midfield battle. Extra experience showed.

Ivan Perisic – 9 – Fantastic finish for his goal, hit the post and had several shots blocked. The Inter Milan man was on fire and set up Manduzkic for the winner with a clever header.

Mario Mandzukic – 7 – Didn’t have much service and was frustrated for most of the game but popped up when it mattered most to score.

Subs

Josip Pivaric on for Ivan Strinic (95′) – 5 – Did his best to stop England’s attackers and stood tall.

Andrej Kramaric on for Ante Rabic (101′) – 5 – A few decent chances.

Vedran Corluka on for Mario Mandzukic (115′) – N/A

Milan Badelj on for Luka Modric (119′) – N/A

England

Jordan Pickford – 6 – A mix-up in the second half with Stones, some poor kicks in the first half but a great save from Mandzukic.

Kyle Walker – 5 – Some really shaky moments in the second half around a decent block from Perisic. Subbed in extra time.

John Stones – 5 – Tried to calm everyone down. Header cleared off the line in extra time but caught out on Croatia’s winner. Showed a lack of experience at a key moment.

Harry Maguire – 6 – Some good runs out of defense but sent an easy header wide and not his best defensive display.

Kieran Trippier – 7 – A stunning free kick to put England ahead early but caught out for the equalizer and didn’t make the most of some good crossing opportunities. Forced off late in extra time.

Jordan Henderson – 5 – Tried his best to drive England on from midfield but he was totally overrun in the second half but Modric and Rakitic. Dier replaced him.

Dele Alli – 6 – Another display where he couldn’t get on the ball and impact the game.

Jesse Lingard – 6 – Some nice touches in and around the box but missed a big chance in the first half.

Ashley Young – 6 – A fine late tackle to deny Rebic in the first half but hardly got forward and subbed out for extra time.

Raheem Sterling – 4 – Perhaps his worst display of the tournament. Got into some promising positions but couldn’t get the final pass or shot right. Subbed out in second half.

Harry Kane – 5 – A quiet evening for the skipper who was hit hard time and time again by Croatia’s defense. Missed a great chance in the first half and a header at the back post late on in normal time. Unlike him.

Subs

Marcus Rashford on for Raheem Sterling (74′) – 5 – Some decent runs forward but no real service.

Danny Rose on for Ashley Young (90′) – 6 – Some fine surges forward to pin Croatia back.

Eric Dier on for Jordan Henderson (97′) – 5 – Tried to shore up the midfield. Had one shot from distance.

Jamie Vardy on for Kyle Walker (112′) – N/A – No time to impact the game.

