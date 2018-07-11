More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Player ratings: Croatia v England

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
3 Comments

Croatia beat England in extra time of an epic 2018 World Cup semifinal.

Kieran Trippier‘s early free kick filled the Three Lions with hope but Croatia fought back valiantly as Ivan Perisic scored and set up Mario Mandzukic to net the winner in the 109th minute.

Below you can find our marks out of 10 for each player from both teams.

Croatia

Danijel Subasic – 6 – Great stop from Harry Kane in the first half. Positioning poor on Trippier’s goal?

Sime Vrsaljko – 7 – Some rare forays forward and a fine cross for Perisic’s goal. No sign of his injury.

Dejan Lovren – 5 – Looked rattle all game long and could have easily picked up two yellow cards.

Domagoj Vida – 6 – Solid enough and managed to keep Kane quiet.

Ivan Strinic – 6 – Steady but forced off in extra time with an injury.

Ante Rebic – 6 – Gave Ashley Young some issues with his surging late runs. Booked and reckless in extra time.

Marcelo Brozovic – 8 – Dug deep to win the ball back in the heart of Croatia’s midfield, especially in the second half.

Luka Modric – 7 – At the heart of everything good for Croatia and subbed out late on as he looked exhausted.

Ivan Rakitic – 8 – Won the ball back on multiple occasions and came out on top in his midfield battle. Extra experience showed.

Ivan Perisic – 9 – Fantastic finish for his goal, hit the post and had several shots blocked. The Inter Milan man was on fire and set up Manduzkic for the winner with a clever header.

Mario Mandzukic – 7 – Didn’t have much service and was frustrated for most of the game but popped up when it mattered most to score.

Subs
Josip Pivaric on for Ivan Strinic (95′) – 5 – Did his best to stop England’s attackers and stood tall.
Andrej Kramaric on for Ante Rabic (101′) – 5 – A few decent chances.
Vedran Corluka on for Mario Mandzukic (115′) – N/A
Milan Badelj on for Luka Modric (119′) – N/A

England

Jordan Pickford – 6 – A mix-up in the second half with Stones, some poor kicks in the first half but a great save from Mandzukic.

Kyle Walker – 5 – Some really shaky moments in the second half around a decent block from Perisic. Subbed in extra time.

John Stones – 5 – Tried to calm everyone down. Header cleared off the line in extra time but caught out on Croatia’s winner. Showed a lack of experience at a key moment.

Harry Maguire – 6 – Some good runs out of defense but sent an easy header wide and not his best defensive display.

Kieran Trippier – 7 – A stunning free kick to put England ahead early but caught out for the equalizer and didn’t make the most of some good crossing opportunities. Forced off late in extra time.

Jordan Henderson – 5 – Tried his best to drive England on from midfield but he was totally overrun in the second half but Modric and Rakitic. Dier replaced him.

Dele Alli – 6 – Another display where he couldn’t get on the ball and impact the game.

Jesse Lingard – 6 – Some nice touches in and around the box but missed a big chance in the first half.

Ashley Young – 6 – A fine late tackle to deny Rebic in the first half but hardly got forward and subbed out for extra time.

Raheem Sterling – 4 – Perhaps his worst display of the tournament. Got into some promising positions but couldn’t get the final pass or shot right. Subbed out in second half.

Harry Kane – 5 – A quiet evening for the skipper who was hit hard time and time again by Croatia’s defense. Missed a great chance in the first half and a header at the back post late on in normal time. Unlike him.

Subs
Marcus Rashford on for Raheem Sterling (74′) – 5 – Some decent runs forward but no real service.
Danny Rose on for Ashley Young (90′) – 6 – Some fine surges forward to pin Croatia back.
Eric Dier on for Jordan Henderson (97′) – 5 – Tried to shore up the midfield. Had one shot from distance.
Jamie Vardy on for Kyle Walker (112′) – N/A – No time to impact the game.

Barcelona adds $42m center back Lenglet from Sevilla

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla for $42 million.

That was the value of the defender’s release clause, and his new one has jumped up a bit.

Barca is slapping a $350 million release clause on the 23-year-old French center back, who spent a year-and-a-half with Sevilla after moving from Nancy.

Lenglet has been capped by France at every level from U-16 to U-21, and played the most amount of minutes (3002) in league play for Sevilla last season.

It’s Barcelona’s second $40-million plus move this week, as its capture of Gremio’s Arthur could reach as high as $47 million.

Lenglet joins a Barca corps of backs which includes countryman Samuel Umtiti as well as Gerard Pique, Yerry Mina, and Marlon Santos.

Reports: Conte out at Chelsea

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Multiple reports say Chelsea has parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte, ending a tumultuous year at Stamford Bridge.

Conte led Chelsea back to a Premier League title in 2016-17, but this season was rife with acrimony.

The Londoners are expected to appoint ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as Conte’s replacement.

Chelsea won the FA Cup this season, but finished five points back of the Top Four in league play. The Blues fell to Barcelona in the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Conte was vocal about his desire for player signings before last season, and it seemed unhappy marriage from very early in the campaign.

Newcastle gets 2nd Kenedy loan, sells Merino to La Liga

nufc.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kenedy is returning to Newcastle United.

The Chelsea man will take a second loan season with Rafa Benitez after making a strong impression on Tyneside in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

The Magpies will have the option to buy Kenedy.

The Brazilian left-sided man can play virtually any field position besides center back, and scored two goals with two assists for the Magpies last season.

“I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino‘s whirlwind time at St. James’ Park is done after just one season.

Newcastle is selling the Spaniard to Real Sociedad. Merino burst onto the scene on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and the Magpies quickly exercised an option to buy the silky midfielder.

But Merino dropped down the depth chart, making just two starts after New Year’s Day.

Japan’s Inui gets embassy introduction from Betis

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO (AP) Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was introduced by La Liga team Real Betis at the Spanish Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday after impressing at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Inui, who played for Spanish club Eibar for three seasons, said he has a three-year contract with Betis.

“Betis’ football last season was very attractive for me,” Inui said. “I had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a part of the team.”

Inui scored two goals for Japan at the World Cup in Russia, and played a major role in helping his team reach the last 16.

Inui scored in Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal in the group stage of the World Cup. He got a second goal in his team’s 3-2 loss against Belgium in the knockout stage.

Real Betis says Inui will keep the No. 14 shirt he wore for the Japanese national team.