Prince William, others react to England’s World Cup run

There’s a third place game to be played, but England’s World Cup dream was spoiled Wednesday in a 2-1 extra time semifinal loss to Croatia.

That didn’t stop England fans and neutrals from reacting with pride to a surprising semifinal run.

Here are some choice cuts from the world of social media.

I know how disappointed @england must feel right now but I couldn’t be more proud of this team and you should hold your heads high. You’ve had an incredible #WorldCup, made history, and gave us fans something to believe in. We know there is more to come from this @england team. W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

Oh my God just landed and found out that we made the 3rd Place Playoff at the World Cup Finals!!!! #EnglandTillIDie — Michael Davies (@embassydavies) July 11, 2018

England's players restored pride in the national team & forged a real connection with the fans. You can't underestimate how tough it was to do that after so many abject failures. Yes, they came up short, but small margins decide games. That's it. Future is bright #ENG #WorldCup — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2018

To everyone who supported us. To everyone who believed this time was different. To everyone who wasn't afraid to dream. To everyone who knows this is only the beginning. Thank you. We hope we made you proud. #threelions pic.twitter.com/jH8lYMB2E0 — England (@England) July 11, 2018

How enjoyable have those last 3 weeks been! They put the pride back into the country and made everyone believe again! Been the best World Cup I’ve witnessed, hope Croatia go on and win it now! #Eng #WorldCupRussia — Max Power (@mp_1825) July 11, 2018

The pain is palpable. #Eng paid for missed chances when running all over Croatia in the 1st half. Never quite had a grip after that. Feel such pride for Gareth & this team. Magnificent ambassadors. Future looks terrific. Thanks for a brilliant few weeks, & congrats to #Cro 👏 — Arlo White (@arlowhite) July 11, 2018

If anyone has anything negative to say about this @England team or individuals keep your tweets to yourself. Nobody would have thoughts they'd be where they are or achieved what they have and they've made everyone proud so get behind them and show love not hate #threelions ❤️ — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 11, 2018

These are the England fans right now inside the stadium. It’s completely beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KpMCPFsQjQ — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 11, 2018

I don't know but I would be more proud of the #ENG team than this after this world cup. I think their fans should hold their heads up. https://t.co/drbpc9jDcr — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) July 11, 2018

I’m so proud of our Boys & to be honest, the whole country. I’ve been inspired by the spirit of our people all coming together during this time. It’s what makes me so proud to be British. Let’s hold on to that fighting spirit & stand tall & United. It will come home one day! 🙌🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 11, 2018

Gutting but it’s been a far better journey than We thought it would be. France will win the final but I’d have loved to have seen England have a crack at them. Better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all my dears 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Marcus Speller (@MarcusSpeller) July 11, 2018

